Aberdeen defender Alexander Jensen insists Dons’ confidence not dented by Rangers draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen defender Alexander Jensen insists Dons’ confidence not dented by Rangers draw

Full-back Alexander Jensen is aiming to take the disappointment from Aberdeen's loss of an injury-time equaliser and channel it into a Scottish Cup final appearance.

By Paul Third
Alexander Jensen in action against Rangers defender Findlay Curtis in Sunday's 2-2 draw at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Alexander Jensen in action against Rangers defender Findlay Curtis in Sunday's 2-2 draw at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Aberdeen defender Alexander Jensen has vowed Rangers’ injury-time equaliser at Pittodrie on Sunday will not dent Aberdeen’s confidence.

The Dons were seconds away from moving up to third place in the Scottish Premiership before Ianis Hagi struck in the sixth minute of stoppage time to rescue a point for 10-man Rangers in a 2-2 draw.

It was a blow to Aberdeen, who are in a three-way fight with Hibernian and Dundee United in the race for third place.

But as his side’s attention turns to Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts at Hampden, Jensen has shot down suggestions the Dons’ confidence will be adversely affected.

The full back said: “No, I don’t think it will affect that.

“We’re improving as a team.

“I just think we have to continue with the good things we’re doing and focus on that.

“Of course, Saturday is important – it’s a semi-final and we want to go to the final. It’s an important one.

“It’s a semi-final and it’s a tight game. I know Hearts are a great team.

“It’s important that we keep improving and do our best in that game as well.”

‘It feels like two points lost’

The shock of failing to record a Pittodrie double over Rangers this season hit the Dons squad hard on Sunday, with Jensen admitting the dramatic finale felt like a defeat for the home side.

The Dane is bemused as to how his side let their 2-0 lead slip against Barry Ferguson’s side.

He said: “It feels like two points lost.

“When you go into that second half 2-0 up and they’re one man down, yes, it’s frustrating that we’re not getting three points from this game.

“I think we became passive in the second half. We should have kept attacking and going for that third goal.

“We became a bit passive.

“We should learn from this and just be better when we’re 2-0 up – keep attacking and go for that third goal.”

The defender is adamant the intent from Aberdeen was to continue the second half in the same vein as the first.

He said: “We talked about in the half-time that we should keep attacking and do what we do.

“I don’t know why we became that passive in the second half and became more possessive.

“Of course, we created some chances, but we could have created more.

“I don’t know why we didn’t just continue.”

However, when asked if the two points dropped would prove costly come the end of the season, Jensen said: “You can look at that at many games of the season.

“Of course, this should have been three points, but we take the one and move forward.”

Jensen focused on securing cup final berth for the Dons

The Scottish Cup tie has taken on greater significance for both sides following their weekend results.

With Hibernian going on to beat Dundee 4-0 in the final game before the split following the conclusion of a dramatic encounter at Pittodrie, Jimmy Thelin’s Dons side now find themselves three points behind the third-placed Hibees in fifth place.

Hearts, meanwhile, missed out on the top six following a goalless draw at Motherwell. As a result, their hopes of playing in Europe next season hinge on them winning the Scottish Cup.

Rangers Hamza Igamane and Aberdeen's Alexander Jensen in action at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Rangers Hamza Igamane and Aberdeen’s Alexander Jensen in action at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Jensen, however, insists his focus is purely on finishing the season strongly.

He said: “It’s an opportunity to get a trophy and to get to a final.

“The rest of the season we just have to take one game at a time and see how far it can take us.

“I think we have improved the last two weeks and months as a team. I think we still can improve.

“I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.”

For Jensen, Saturday’s game at the National Stadium will be family affair as he welcomes some special visitors for his Hampden debut.

He said: “My mum and dad and my little brother are coming. That’s going to be nice.”

Conversation