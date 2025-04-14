Aberdeen defender Alexander Jensen insists Dons’ confidence not dented by Rangers draw

Aberdeen defender Alexander Jensen has vowed Rangers’ injury-time equaliser at Pittodrie on Sunday will not dent Aberdeen’s confidence.

The Dons were seconds away from moving up to third place in the Scottish Premiership before Ianis Hagi struck in the sixth minute of stoppage time to rescue a point for 10-man Rangers in a 2-2 draw.

It was a blow to Aberdeen, who are in a three-way fight with Hibernian and Dundee United in the race for third place.

But as his side’s attention turns to Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts at Hampden, Jensen has shot down suggestions the Dons’ confidence will be adversely affected.

The full back said: “No, I don’t think it will affect that.

“We’re improving as a team.

“I just think we have to continue with the good things we’re doing and focus on that.

“Of course, Saturday is important – it’s a semi-final and we want to go to the final. It’s an important one.

“It’s a semi-final and it’s a tight game. I know Hearts are a great team.

“It’s important that we keep improving and do our best in that game as well.”

‘It feels like two points lost’

The shock of failing to record a Pittodrie double over Rangers this season hit the Dons squad hard on Sunday, with Jensen admitting the dramatic finale felt like a defeat for the home side.

The Dane is bemused as to how his side let their 2-0 lead slip against Barry Ferguson’s side.

He said: “It feels like two points lost.

“When you go into that second half 2-0 up and they’re one man down, yes, it’s frustrating that we’re not getting three points from this game.

“I think we became passive in the second half. We should have kept attacking and going for that third goal.

“We became a bit passive.

“We should learn from this and just be better when we’re 2-0 up – keep attacking and go for that third goal.”

The defender is adamant the intent from Aberdeen was to continue the second half in the same vein as the first.

He said: “We talked about in the half-time that we should keep attacking and do what we do.

“I don’t know why we became that passive in the second half and became more possessive.

“Of course, we created some chances, but we could have created more.

“I don’t know why we didn’t just continue.”

However, when asked if the two points dropped would prove costly come the end of the season, Jensen said: “You can look at that at many games of the season.

“Of course, this should have been three points, but we take the one and move forward.”

Jensen focused on securing cup final berth for the Dons

The Scottish Cup tie has taken on greater significance for both sides following their weekend results.

With Hibernian going on to beat Dundee 4-0 in the final game before the split following the conclusion of a dramatic encounter at Pittodrie, Jimmy Thelin’s Dons side now find themselves three points behind the third-placed Hibees in fifth place.

Hearts, meanwhile, missed out on the top six following a goalless draw at Motherwell. As a result, their hopes of playing in Europe next season hinge on them winning the Scottish Cup.

Jensen, however, insists his focus is purely on finishing the season strongly.

He said: “It’s an opportunity to get a trophy and to get to a final.

“The rest of the season we just have to take one game at a time and see how far it can take us.

“I think we have improved the last two weeks and months as a team. I think we still can improve.

“I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.”

For Jensen, Saturday’s game at the National Stadium will be family affair as he welcomes some special visitors for his Hampden debut.

He said: “My mum and dad and my little brother are coming. That’s going to be nice.”