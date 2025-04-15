Willie Miller: Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin and Dons defenders will both rue mistakes in Rangers gut-wrencher

Both Jimmy Thelin and the Aberdeen defence must take responsibility for the gut-wrenching – and damaging – 2-2 Premiership draw with 10-man Rangers.

Given how Sunday’s clash was going at half-time, it would have been brutal for the Pittodrie faithful to see their side give up two vital points against their fierce rivals.

It feels like a massive blow, which has allowed Hibs to steal a march on the Dons in the race for third and the best-remaining European spot.

Momentum is an important factor in football, and it is hard not to feel the momentum is increasingly with the Easter Road outfit with only five post-split matches left.

Third-placed Hibs are three points clear of Aberdeen, who are now fifth behind Dundee United, while the Hibees also have a significantly superior goal difference.

What went wrong for Aberdeen against Rangers?

It was quite even at Pittodrie for 10 minutes or so as the Dons and Rangers felt each other out.

But Aberdeen then really took control of the first half – bossed it, in fact… even before Ross McCausland was sent off for the visitors.

In the opening period, they got themselves 2-0 up through Leighton Clarkson’s free-kick and Pape Gueye’s finish from Shayden Morris’ cross.

And you’re going into half-time thinking: “This is only going one way in the second half” – a comprehensive Dons victory.

Everything was hunky-dory, the packed-out home fans were enjoying their afternoon and it felt like a case of what score the Reds were going to rack up.

Well, how wrong can you be!

Aberdeen lost their width after Rangers’ shape change

Rangers changed their shape after the break.

Their back-three in the first half had left loads of room for Aberdeen on the left – through left-sided attacker Topi Keskinen and left-back Graeme Shinnie – and the right – via right-back Alexander Jensen and Shayden Morris ahead of him.

The Dons’ left side had looked threatening from kick-off, and Morris was coming on to a game late in the opening period – using his acceleration to dart by young Gers starting debutant Finlay Curtis to set up Gueye’s goal.

Barry Ferguson went to a 4-4-1 shape in the second period, and the away team started to have more control in midfield.

This seemed to be the catalyst for Aberdeen boss Thelin making several substitutions – with double Dons changes in both the 59th and then 64th minutes.

Amid the changes, Aberdeen technically got two more goalscorers on the pitch in Ester Sokler and Oday Dabbagh.

However, two wingers coming off in Keskinen and Morris for two strikers robbed the Reds of much of the width and threat out wide they had shown.

Thelin will likely be analysing his own decision-making there, as I was really surprised to see the two natural widemen replaced.

The stated mission for Thelin’s team this season is to embody an identity which includes fast, attacking wingers.

Though Jeppe Okkels came on to play in the wide left berth, the second half changes saw the Dons lose their shape, chucking their usual tactical identity out the window, certainly on the right hand side.

Dons defence were as culpable as Thelin

However, you also have to look at the defending from the backline, both collectively and individually, for Rangers’ goal early in the second half and then for their sickening late leveller.

The defenders have to shoulder a lot of the blame.

The first Gers goal, scored by Hamza Igamane, was just a long punt up the park, which young Tottenham loan centre-back Alfie Dorrington first of all, as well as Jensen, failed to deal with as they got in each other’s way.

Then, though Rangers’ equaliser with the final kick was a lovely finish from Ianis Hagi, the chance stemmed from another long ball which went over the other Dons centre-half, Mats Knoester.

If this is to be the Aberdeen defensive set-up for the foreseeable, they need to improve their relationship with one another.

Aberdeen now need multiple post-split victories to stand a chance of overhauling Hibs.

Most crucial of all for Aberdeen, if Thelin is going to achieve the admirable finish of third in his first season in charge, will be winning the Pittodrie clash between the sides – now scheduled for two Saturdays’ time.

Aberdeen are favourites for Hearts Scottish Cup semi-final

Both Aberdeen and Hearts will go in to this Saturday’s Hampden Scottish Cup semi-final tie following disappointing weekends.

I think there is the potential the knocks they have suffered could affect either side on the day.

Hearts will be hurting more than the Dons, though.

The Jambos, despite their investment, and some better form following the appointment of manager Neil Critchley, have been condemned to the embarrassment of the Premiership bottom six following an insipid display against Motherwell.

With city rivals Hibs flying high, and leading the battle with sides, including Aberdeen, for third place, all Edinburgh rivals Hearts really have left to play for is the cup.

They will be suffering and also under pressure, and the Dons are coming in with better footballing – and mental – form, and should be favourites this weekend.

At Hampden, on the big pitch, legs and enthusiasm will be needed to get the result.

But what a great reward is up for grabs: the opportunity to close out Thelin’s first season with a Scottish Cup final.

I was there six times myself on the final day as a player, and it is the perfect way to close out the campaign.