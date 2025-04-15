Lee Miller: Why Aberdeen and Hearts will be feeling European pressure ahead of Scottish Cup semi-final

Former Aberdeen striker Lee Miller believes Aberdeen and Hearts will both be feeling the strain to take a step towards Europe ahead of their Scottish Cup semi-final.

The disappointment of finishing in the bottom half of the Premiership means it is Scottish Cup glory or bust for the Edinburgh outfit and their hopes of playing European football next season.

Miller – who played for both clubs – watched the Jambos’ goalless draw at Motherwell, where his son Lennon plays, on Saturday.

Having finished third last season and competed in the Uefa Conference League proper this campaign, it’s all or nothing for Hearts when they face Jimmy Thelin’s Dons side at Hampden on Saturday.

Miller said: “It’s really been shaped by what happened at the weekend – especially from Hearts’ point of view and adds to the pressure of the occasion.

“Aberdeen have guaranteed top six and are right in the mix for Europe, but for Hearts, the cup is their only chance.

“Obviously Hearts wanted to get that top six spot. I was at the game and was rooting for Motherwell, as you’d expect.

“Hearts didn’t get there, which for them is a disappointing outcome. But they’ve got the semi-final which will be hugely important now.

“Getting to the final can act as a pick-you-up and give a boost after the disappointment of not being in the top six.”

European prize on offer for Scottish Cup winners

There is guaranteed European league football next term on offer to the Scottish Cup winners (or the third-placed Premiership team if champions-elect Celtic claim the national trophy) – but this is the last campaign where that significant reward is on offer.

Miller believes the clamour to be involved in Europe only adds to the intrigue for both Aberdeen and Hearts teams in what will be only the clubs’ third meeting at Hampden in the history of the competition.

He said: “Over the years, Aberdeen and Hearts have got to quite a lot of semi-finals and finals, so the fact that they’ve only met twice at Hampden in the Scottish Cup is quite astonishing.

“With this being the last year that the cup winner will be guaranteed group stage European football that adds another layer – especially from a Hearts point of view.

“I can imagine the pressure both teams will be feeling here as ultimately, they are both desperate to get to the final and a chance of winning silverware.

“Both teams will have a game plan and try to suss each other out – they’ve played each other three times, so they know all about each other.

“But it’s not about playing pretty football. Nobody remembers if you played well, just if you won or lost!”

‘This one should be a cracker’

Aberdeen have their own disappointment after conceding an injury-time equaliser to 10-man Rangers at Pittodrie in the 2-2 draw on Sunday.

Hibernian’s 4-0 win against Dundee at Easter Road on Sunday means the Hibees are now three points clear of the Dons and Dundee United in third place in the race to finish best of the rest.

Aberdeen are showing signs of recovery from the mid-season collapse and head to Hampden having suffered just one defeat in their last 10 matches in all competition.

Hearts, meanwhile, did rally from a wretched start to the campaign, while the Dons lost their form.

But the Jambos head to the National Stadium, having managed one win in their last five league games, and have failed to score in their last three matches.

Miller believes the erratic campaigns of the respective clubs make this one too close to call.

He said: “I actually don’t know how it’ll go. It’s a big game for both clubs, isn’t it?”

“Both clubs expect to be top end of the league fighting for trophies.

“Both have got similar expectations and the way the season has gone makes this so unpredictable.

“Aberdeen did so well with their start to the season then hit a bad run, but they have picked up again now.

“Hearts has been the total opposite. They weren’t doing great, but they have improved since then.

“That’s why this one will be really interesting.

“The fans will not only want, but expect their club to progress.

“It’ll be a packed house as well, which will be good. They’ve two massive fan bases and this one should be a cracker.”