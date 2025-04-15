Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin: Ross Doohan has risen to the challenge of being Dons goalkeeper during ‘squad season’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin: Ross Doohan has risen to the challenge of being Dons goalkeeper during ‘squad season’

The Dons manager has hailed shot-stopper Doohan for stepping up in the absence of injured team-mate Dimitar Mitov - and was also asked about Doohan's future.

Aberdeen's Ross Doohan and head coach Jimmy Thelin at full-time after the 0-0 draw with Hearts. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Ross Doohan and manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS.
By Paul Third

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin believes Ross Doohan has thrived after being thrown in at the deep end this season.

Doohan – who joined the Dons from Forest Green Rovers in the summer of 2023 – made just two appearances for the club last season.

But the 27-year-old made his 18th appearance of this campaign in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Rangers.

Doohan will be in goal in Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts if team-mate, Bulgarian international Dimitar Mitov – who has made 26 appearances so far this term – fails to recover from the shoulder injury he suffered on international duty last month.

Thelin believes Doohan has grown in stature as his playing time has increased in Mitov’s absence.

Aberdeen goalkeeper Ross Doohan was the Dons' best performer at Ibrox. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen goalkeeper Ross Doohan has impressed in the absence of injured team-mate Dimitaor Mitov. Image: SNS.

The Aberdeen boss said: “It’s not easy sometimes when you haven’t played for a long time and suddenly you should be playing a lot of games.

“Soon it is almost 50-50 (in terms of appearances) and he is closing in. The squad has grown with the experience.

“The challenging times this year have helped a lot of players to be more ready for the future also.

“It’s a different reason, but I think more and more players are growing in the costume and performing much better, and that’s also helping us as a team.

“Every year, I think, a season is a squad season. It’s not a starting XI season.”

Contract talks continuing at Pittodrie

Doohan is a free agent in the summer, but the Dons boss is giving nothing away with regards to his goalkeeper’s future at the club.

He said: “Some dialogue is ongoing, but nothing is clear yet.”

Jack MacKenzie has also yet to commit to a new deal at Pittodrie.

The youth academy graduate is also in the final months of his deal with the Dons.

When asked if there was an update on MacKenzie, Thelin said: “No, I think they are talking and the dialogue is there.

“We’ll see in the last week what’s going to happen with the players and our squad.”

‘We’re still in two competitions and we want to do well in both’

Thelin believes the challenges his squad have faced this season will make them stronger moving forward.

The resilience the Dons boss wants will be required for a testing run-in as his side look to shake off the loss of an injury-time equaliser against Rangers on Sunday to overhaul a three-point deficit and pip Hibernian and Dundee United to a third-place finish.

Hibs are the first fixture up when the league games resume on April 26, but right now the Aberdeen manager’s focus is firmly on Saturday’s semi-final against Hearts at Hampden.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during a training session at Cormack Park.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “What we’re working for is to cope in all competitions. That’s why we need a strong squad and a strong mentality.

“So, for us, it’s not going to be the cup or the league – we have to go for both. We’re still in two competitions and we want to do well in both.

“We have a really important game on Saturday and a lot of big games still to play this season.

“We have to go to the league again, but right now all our focus is on the semi-final.

“The result on Sunday was not good for us. It’s easy to forget everything when you lose a late goal, and it feels that everything is bad, but there was still a lot of good things.”

