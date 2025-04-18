STARTING XI: Former Aberdeen captain Russell Anderson on the day the Dons painted Glasgow red

As Aberdeen bid to reach next month’s Scottish Cup final we asked the last man to lead the Dons to cup glory, Russell Anderson, to take on this week’s Starting XI.

The defender, who led the Dons to League Cup glory against Caley Thistle in 2014, reflects on the highs and lows of his career in our Q&A feature.

What do you remember about your senior debut?

Dunfermline at home in a 2-0 defeat on January 4, 1997. I remember not expecting to play. I’d been in the squad for a few games up to that point, but at that time Stewart McKimmie was playing.

He failed a fitness test on the morning of the game, so I was called into Roy Aitken’s office and told I was starting.

I didn’t have much time to think about it which was maybe a good thing.

It was goalless at half-time and I thought I had settled in quite well at right back.

But I made a mistake for the first goal when I didn’t get enough on the clearance, and it was a real sucker punch.

It perfectly encapsulated the highs and lows of football in a 90-minute period.

What is your career highlight so far?

Making my debut for Aberdeen and for Scotland were memorable occasions but it has to be winning the League Cup in 2014.

It was the whole thing, from the build-up to the day itself.

Every day we came back to Pittodrie from training and saw the queues of fans down Pittodrie Street waiting to buy tickets.

Had we not been playing Caley Thistle I don’t think we would have been able to take that many fans with us to Parkhead so to see 43,000 Aberdeen fans there was special and of course the fans’ display was unbelievable.

Everything surrounding the final was special but the game itself was far from it, but you don’t care if you win.

I think given how long it had been since the club won a trophy and the fact it went all the way to penalties, and was in the lap of the gods until that final penalty, summed it up.

It had been a long time coming.

Who is the best player you played with?

Eoin Jess. I grew up watching Eoin, who had made his debut, done well, then left for England and he was a fantastic player.

I remember the excitement when he came back to the club for his second spell.

At that time, I think everybody thought it was a bit of a coup for the club and I certainly was really looking forward to playing with him.

And who is your toughest opponent?

Henrik Larsson is at the top of that pile. His movement and his finishing was outstanding.

He was very good, but he was also playing in a very good Celtic team at that point which made a big difference.

They created chances for him, but he was able to create chances for himself as well.

Dressing room threads – who has the worst fashion sense in the dressing room?

There have been a few over the years to be fair but I’ll pick two who are at opposite ends of the spectrum. Willo Flood was a bit of a tramp so I’ll go with him for that reason.

Then there’s Ben Thornley. Ben came up from Manchester and ended up doing all his shopping at Kafka when he was here.

It was a little bit more risque than what you would typically tend to see from most of the boys in the changing room.

So, Ben for his extravagance and Willo for being the total opposite.

How would your team-mates describe you?

I suppose it depends which one you ask!

I would say probably on the park, maybe a little bit more vocal than off it, but that’s a tough question to answer.

Hopefully I was thought of as being someone that you could rely on.

What is the best advice you have been given?

There is one which keeps coming back to me and it was my old coach Neil Cooper who used to say ‘the only thing you’re guaranteed is disappointment.’

It was his way of saying you’ve got to be resilient and basically just accept disappointment comes with being a footballer.

I can’t think of one player out there that hasn’t suffered some disappointment at some point in their career.

Some will have had more than others. I certainly had a fair bit of it in my early stages of my career.

But I think it’s more about the character it builds. Get back up again and going again when you are faced with adversity.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

I would say Parkhead even though we’ve had some real mixed results there.

It was the League Cup final venue of course but I did enjoy going down there.

We had a couple of decent results down there over the years. The 2013-14 season in particular when we beat Celtic in the Scottish Cup as well stands out.

I liked going to Parkhead especially when it was full because the atmosphere is good.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

My first goal for the club was a bit special. It was in February, 2000 against Hibs in a 4-0 win.

That season was a bit of a tough one. Ebbe Skovdahl was manager and we were struggling.

It was a really good passing move actually but to score with my left foot was rare.

I don’t know how I found myself up near the penalty spot as the furthest forward player but I caught it perfectly.

It’s always good scoring against either Celtic or Rangers too so the one at Parkhead when we beat them in the Scottish Cup in 2014 sticks in my memory too.

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one current or former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

Can I go by myself?

I did wonder about Mark Reynolds but I don’t think I could take Reynolds because he just wouldn’t shut up. I think I need a little bit of peace and quiet from him.

Do you know what? Put Michael Hart in because he’s an engineer.

He’s depressing as anything which would be the one shortcoming with that one, but it might fuel the motivation to get off the island as quickly as possible.

How do you relax away from football?

I still enjoy watching the football and I like going to watch my boys play. It’s a different sort of stress and strain watching your family play compared to just watching a game.

If they play well and win it’s nice though.

Any other free time I have I like a game of golf if I can.