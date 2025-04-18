Joe Harper: Jimmy Thelin must keep faith with same Aberdeen starting XI at Hampden

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin should name the same team who started against Rangers and give them the chance to lead the Dons to the Scottish Cup final on Saturday.

I’m still bristling at how we managed to throw away a two-goal lead against 10 men last weekend.

I’m confident we can beat Hearts and go on to win the cup, but only if we can find the consistency which has been lacking and put on a 90-minute performance.

What happened against Rangers at Pittodrie was ridiculous – and the last 15 minutes in particular was outrageous, with players moving all over the park into other positions instead of concentrating on doing their jobs.

But if we can get what I watched from the team in the first half for a full game then I think we’re one of the best teams in the country and capable of giving any side problems.

That’s why I’d stick by the guys who started last week – give them the chance to show they can do it for 90 minutes.

Gers draw was avoidable

A lack of concentration, inconsistency and substitutions all contributed to the Dons throwing victory away at Pittodrie on Sunday.

You can win, lose or draw as a team – but you always lose as individuals and that’s what I saw in the second half. There was no cohesion at all in the team.

That’s why Hamza Igamane was able to hold off three defenders to score the first goal and get Rangers back in the game.

It also explains why the backline was all over the place as Cyriel Dessers broke the offside trap to hit the post before Ianis Hagi curled home a fine goal for the equaliser.

Rangers were delighted to get out of jail with a point, but both goals from an Aberdeen point of view were avoidable.

Loss of late goals is hurting Aberdeen

It’s not the first time the Dons have been hit by a late sucker-punch either.

Dundee United got the only goal of the game at Tannadice in December in stoppage time, while the other notable one was back in November at Easter Road against Hibs.

Aberdeen conceded an equaliser in injury time, then went 3-2 up… only to concede again straight from the kick-off.

As sliding door moments go, that game was significant as it has sparked the 17-match unbeaten run Hibs are currently on.

Then there’s the substitutions on Sunday.

Thelin likes to make changes around the hour mark – and I know there was disappointment among the fans when Shayden Morris was withdrawn.

But I’ll tell you why he was subbed off. He’d run out of steam.

Morris in full flight causes players all sorts of problems, but when he tires, he drifts infield.

Maybe four subs within five minutes didn’t need to happen. It did disrupt the rhythm, and a change of system would have been the better option.

After all, Rangers switched to 4-4-1 and we kept four at the back when a three-man defence would have sufficed.

Had we put an extra man in midfield, I think it would have helped us snuff out the game.

They were painful lessons, but ones I hope can be learned for Hampden on Saturday.

If they are then there’s no reason why the Dons can’t beat Hearts and secure a return for the final next month.

Win or bust when Hibs visit Pittodrie

The post-split fixtures are out and the Dons have a win-or-bust clash against Hibs to look forward to as their first game.

David Gray’s side are three points clear of the Dons in the Premiership with five games remaining – and the gap is effectively four due to the Hibees’ superior goal difference.

It has to be three points for Aberdeen or they can forget catching Hibs for third place.

The mindset is so important in the remaining games of the season for the Dons, whether it is the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden on Saturday or the post-split run-in.

Have belief, be prepared to work hard and attack whenever you can.

I watched Arsenal’s approach to their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid on Wednesday, and I thought they were outstanding in how they went about their work.

There are some terrific players in the Gunners team, but it was the work ethic which won them the game at Madrid. They played as a team and snuffed out Carlo Ancelotti’s side brilliantly.

The hard yards put in off the ball and your attitude are every bit as important as what you can do when you have the ball.

Dons right to look after their own fans

Hibs fans are up in arms about Aberdeen’s decision to reduce their allocation for the game at Pittodrie next week. But I’ve got no issue with it.

It’s a supply and demand issue, pure and simple. Aberdeen have had a few sell-outs this season and the clamour for tickets for this massive game will be huge.

The club is duty bound to look after their own supporters first – and I’m sure Hibs would do the same if the game was at Easter Road.