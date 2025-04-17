Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie targets Scottish Cup final after being stuck in Hampden stand for thrilling semi last year

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie is desperate to help his side go one better and reach the Scottish Cup final after enduring a semi-final watching brief last year.

Shinnie missed the Dons’ Scottish Cup semi-final defeat on penalties to Celtic, following a 3-3 thriller at the National Stadium, last season due to suspension.

Shinnie has also been sat in the stands due to suspension for the defeat by the Hoops in the 2019 semi-final, as well as the 2018 semi loss to Motherwell.

The Aberdeen skipper is available for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off against Hearts at the National Stadium and is determined to savour every minute as he bids to lead his team-mates to next month’s final.

Shinnie said: “Obviously watching on in those big games was tough, but you just have to put your faith in the team – be there to back them and support them.

“It’s horrible sitting in the stadium at Hampden watching, not having a chance to influence things.

“But at times it was my own doing, so you have to pay the consequences of that.

“I have played in a few, but when they come around you do appreciate them more.

“To still be playing in these types of games is massive for me. I relish them and still enjoy them the same as when I was 20 or 21, coming through.

“You still look forward to them the same and enjoy the occasions. I will always have the hunger to try to win them.

“That won’t ever change – I’ll always have that for as long as I can keep getting involved in them.”

Dons aiming to exorcise Hampden demons

The shootout loss to Celtic last year at the end of one of the most pulsating, dramatic semi-finals in the competition’s history was heartbreaking for the Dons.

Aberdeen had refused to buckle against Brendan Rodgers’ side, scoring in the last of the regulation 90 minutes and in the final minute of extra-time as they fought to the bitter end of an extraordinary encounter.

The last semi-final meeting of the Dons and the Hoops, in this term’s League Cup in November, was a very different story, however, as the Hoops hit Jimmy Thelin’s side for six without reply in a one-sided game.

The pain of the defeat is one Shinnie wants his team to channel into their meeting with Hearts on Saturday.

He said: “We have to use what happened the last time we went to Hampden as hunger and determination.

“It will be different as these cup games are always different.

“The last one was tough, Celtic scored six out of the seven shots they had.

“They played well on the day. Everything they hit seemed to go in, so it was frustrating.

“This one will be a different game, so we’ll see what happens.”

‘Cup finals are where we want to be’

On paper, the meeting of the Dons and the Jambos is a delicately-poised one.

Aberdeen are fifth in the Scottish Premiership, while the Jambos narrowly missed out on the top six following a goalless draw at Motherwell on Saturday.

Aberdeen won the first meeting of the sides this season, while the two other games have ended in draws.

Both clubs will have been happy to avoid holders Celtic in the last four, but Shinnie insists the desire to reach the final will be just as important for both clubs on Saturday.

He said: “Is there a different expectation because we’re not playing Celtic or Rangers? I think it will just be a different from people looking in.

“For us, there’s a pressure to get to another final.

“That’s where we want to be. That’s where the pressure of playing for Aberdeen comes from.

“For us, the pressure is just as big playing Hearts as it is Celtic, because we want to get to the final.

“Maybe for people looking in from outside it might look different, but for us it’s about getting through so you still have a chance of winning it.”

Skipper’s drive for success is undiminished

Shinnie has guided one team to Scottish Cup glory already in his career, having captained Caley Thistle to final success against Falkirk in 2015 in his final appearance for the club.

But the wait to repeat the honour in an Aberdeen shirt continues.

At the age of 33, the clock is ticking for the man in his second spell at Pittodrie, but his hunger remains as strong as ever.

Shinnie said: “I’ve never shied away from saying that winning silverware here is something I’d love to do.

“It’s difficult – I know how difficult it is because I’ve been trying for a long time.

“The hunger to do it is still there.

“We’ve got a chance to do it this season, so we’ll see what happens.”