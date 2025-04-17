Ross Doohan v Dimitar Mitov: How do Aberdeen’s two goalkeepers compare?

Whoever starts as goalkeeper for Aberdeen in this weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts will likely have a key role to play as the Dons bid to reach the final.

Ross Doohan has started the past three league games as a result of first-choice stopper Dimitar Mitov picking up a shoulder injury while on international duty with Bulgaria.

Jimmy Thelin had admitted the aim was for Mitov to be back available for last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Rangers, but he remained on the sidelines with the Dons manager saying the goalkeeper and injured centre-back Kristers Tobers “needed more time”.

Mitov was in goals for Aberdeen’s incredible run at the start of the season and the stats suggest the Dons perform better when the former St Johnstone goalkeeper is in possession of the gloves.

From Mitov’s 19 starts in the Premiership, the Dons have won 11, drawn five and lost only three.

Doohan has started 14 league games with three wins, three draws and eight defeats.

Despite playing fewer games, Doohan has conceded five goals more than Mitov and has two clean sheets in comparison to the five registered by the Bulgarian.

According to FBref, Mitov is sixth in the Premiership for the percentage of shots on target saved at 70.8%.

Celtic’s Kasper Schmeichel (79.3%), Hibernian’s Jordan Smith (77%), Motherwell’s Aston Oxborough (73%), Ross County’s Jordan Amissah (72.5%) and Dundee United’s Jack Walton (72.1%) are in front of Mitov.

Doohan is rated 17th of the 18 Premiership goalkeepers ranked, saving 54.2% of shots on target.

This figure does not include penalty kicks. Doohan has saved one out of one – a massive 94th-minute spot-kick against Hearts in a 0-0 draw in January – while Mitov has saved two out of the three penalties he has faced.

Doohan looking more assured as Aberdeen goalkeeper

Legendary Aberdeen goalkeeper Bobby Clark, who made 591 appearances for the Dons between 1965 and 1980, believes the Dons possess two strong options for the starting position.

He said: “Initially when Ross first came into the team when Mitov picked up his first injury earlier this season, I thought he looked a little nervous, but he didn’t do badly.

“I was actually saying to one of my friends that I thought against Rangers on Sunday was the most comfortable I have seen him.

“He is growing into the job and is looking confident now.

“I think he has actually done very well.

“He didn’t have a lot to do against Rangers, but he looked comfortable.

“That is the feeling you get watching goalkeepers. If he looks and feels confident, then that radiates to the rest of the team.

“If your goalkeeper looks nervous, then I think everybody gets a bit nervous.”

Hampden chance to impress

Doohan is out of contract at the end of the season, with boss Thelin saying “some dialogue is ongoing”.

Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Clark said: “The manager will see him in training every day, and they also have Tom Ritchie sitting on the bench.

“Mitov is under a longer contract (until 2027), so he will be there, but in an ideal world you want to have two quality goalkeepers.

“Jimmy might have already made up his mind or he might still be in the process of making up his mind.

“If he is still in the process of making up his mind, then it is very important that Ross does well.

“He also has to look at these games as an opportunity to earn a contract extension.”

Will Mitov be back for semi-final?

Mitov’s chances of returning as Aberdeen goalkeeper for the Hampden showdown with Hearts are likely to be revealed by manager Thelin when he holds his pre-match press conference on Friday morning.

Clark said: “I thought Mitov looked terrific at the beginning of the season.

“He then had a couple of not so good games and maybe lost a little bit of confidence.

“Confidence is so important – it’s the same for strikers and goalkeepers.

“We saw what happened with the Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland when his confidence was low.

“Confidence can be so important in any position and any sport.

“The game can be easy when you have confidence, but when you lose it you have to keep working hard and suck it up.

“The more experienced you are as a player makes you better equipped to handle the ups and downs.”