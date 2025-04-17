Ross Doohan v Dimitar Mitov: How do Aberdeen’s two goalkeepers compare?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Doohan v Dimitar Mitov: How do Aberdeen’s two goalkeepers compare?

Dons legend Bobby Clark discusses Aberdeen’s goalkeeping options ahead of this weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts.

Aberdeen goalkeepers Ross Doohan, left, and Dimitar Mitov. Image: DC Thomson.
By Danny Law

Whoever starts as goalkeeper for Aberdeen in this weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts will likely have a key role to play as the Dons bid to reach the final.

Ross Doohan has started the past three league games as a result of first-choice stopper Dimitar Mitov picking up a shoulder injury while on international duty with Bulgaria.

Jimmy Thelin had admitted the aim was for Mitov to be back available for last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Rangers, but he remained on the sidelines with the Dons manager saying the goalkeeper and injured centre-back Kristers Tobers “needed more time”.

Mitov was in goals for Aberdeen’s incredible run at the start of the season and the stats suggest the Dons perform better when the former St Johnstone goalkeeper is in possession of the gloves.

From Mitov’s 19 starts in the Premiership, the Dons have won 11, drawn five and lost only three.

Doohan has started 14 league games with three wins, three draws and eight defeats.

Will Hearts join Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership top six? Image: SNS.
Ross Doohan making a vital penalty save against Hearts in January. Image: SNS.

Despite playing fewer games, Doohan has conceded five goals more than Mitov and has two clean sheets in comparison to the five registered by the Bulgarian.

According to FBref, Mitov is sixth in the Premiership for the percentage of shots on target saved at 70.8%.

Celtic’s Kasper Schmeichel (79.3%), Hibernian’s Jordan Smith (77%), Motherwell’s Aston Oxborough (73%), Ross County’s Jordan Amissah (72.5%) and Dundee United’s Jack Walton (72.1%) are in front of Mitov.

Dimitar Mitov during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Doohan is rated 17th of the 18 Premiership goalkeepers ranked, saving 54.2% of shots on target.

This figure does not include penalty kicks. Doohan has saved one out of one – a massive 94th-minute spot-kick against Hearts in a 0-0 draw in January – while Mitov has saved two out of the three penalties he has faced.

Scottish Premiership stats for Ross Doohan and Dimitar Mitov this season. Image: DC Thomson.

Doohan looking more assured as Aberdeen goalkeeper

Legendary Aberdeen goalkeeper Bobby Clark, who made 591 appearances for the Dons between 1965 and 1980, believes the Dons possess two strong options for the starting position.

He said: “Initially when Ross first came into the team when Mitov picked up his first injury earlier this season, I thought he looked a little nervous, but he didn’t do badly.

“I was actually saying to one of my friends that I thought against Rangers on Sunday was the most comfortable I have seen him.

“He is growing into the job and is looking confident now.

“I think he has actually done very well.

“He didn’t have a lot to do against Rangers, but he looked comfortable.

“That is the feeling you get watching goalkeepers. If he looks and feels confident, then that radiates to the rest of the team.

“If your goalkeeper looks nervous, then I think everybody gets a bit nervous.”

Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Bobby Clark.
Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Bobby Clark. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Hampden chance to impress

Doohan is out of contract at the end of the season, with boss Thelin saying “some dialogue is ongoing”.

Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Clark said: “The manager will see him in training every day, and they also have Tom Ritchie sitting on the bench.

“Mitov is under a longer contract (until 2027), so he will be there, but in an ideal world you want to have two quality goalkeepers.

“Jimmy might have already made up his mind or he might still be in the process of making up his mind.

“If he is still in the process of making up his mind, then it is very important that Ross does well.

“He also has to look at these games as an opportunity to earn a contract extension.”

Will Mitov be back for semi-final?

Mitov’s chances of returning as Aberdeen goalkeeper for the Hampden showdown with Hearts are likely to be revealed by manager Thelin when he holds his pre-match press conference on Friday morning.

Clark said: “I thought Mitov looked terrific at the beginning of the season.

“He then had a couple of not so good games and maybe lost a little bit of confidence.

“Confidence is so important – it’s the same for strikers and goalkeepers.

“We saw what happened with the Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland when his confidence was low.

“Confidence can be so important in any position and any sport.

“The game can be easy when you have confidence, but when you lose it you have to keep working hard and suck it up.

“The more experienced you are as a player makes you better equipped to handle the ups and downs.”

