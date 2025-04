Gallery: Aberdeen fans descend on Hampden for Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts

A Saturday lunchtime kick-off time didn’t deter the Aberdeen support from travelling down to Hampden for their Scottish Cup semi-final showdown with Hearts.

The Dons fans were rewarded with an Aberdeen victory as Jimmy Thelin’s side eventually overcame Hearts with a 2-1 victory after extra time.

Aberdeen will face either Celtic or St Johnstone in the final next month when the Dons will bid to win the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was at Hampden to capture the Red Army as they geared up for the big match.

Can you spot anyone you know?