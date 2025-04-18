Aberdeen receive TRIPLE injury boost ahead of Scottish Cup semi-final showdown against Hearts

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has received a triple injury boost ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts.

The Dons boss revealed during his pre-match press conference on Friday morning that attacking midfielder Jamie McGrath, defender Gavin Molloy and goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov are all available for selection.

It was hoped Mitov, who picked up a shoulder injury while on international duty with Bulgaria, would be available for last week’s 2-2 draw for Rangers so his availability was not a major surprise.

But Thelin is thrilled to have McGrath and Molloy, who have both been sidelined since January with shoulder injuries, back to bolster his squad well ahead of schedule.

He said: “We have some players with small issues but Dimi, Gavin and Jamie are in full training.

“They have been now for more or less one and a half to two weeks, so we have good options to find the right balance for the squad for the game tomorrow.

“Gavin, Jamie and Dimi are ready to play.

“It’s important to have options in the last part of the season so we can have a good balance inside the squad. It’s good for us.”

Duo back quicker than anticipated

When asked if he expected Molloy and McGrath to be back before the end of the season, Thelin replied: “No, they have done really well.

“Sometimes it goes quicker than we thought and this time they are actually available now for the last games of the season.

“Before it was more or less the last game, but now it’s a couple of games, so that’s good.”

Hibernian announced in January that Republic of Ireland international McGrath had signed a pre-contract agreement to join the Easter Road club in the summer.

But Thelin says he will have no hesitation in playing McGrath this weekend and over the remaining stretch of games this season.

The Dons boss said: “Jamie is a really good character, and he’s fully here with his mind and heart. His contract with Aberdeen Football Club. He is still an Aberdeen player and really focused.”

Tobers remains on the sidelines

Sivert Heltne Nilsen remains out with an eye injury while the semi-final will also come too soon for Latvia captain Kristers Tobers.

Thelin added: “Sometimes some injuries go a little bit quicker, and that’s always difficult to say exactly when they’re back.

“Kristers will be on the (training) pitch a little bit, but he’s not ready yet.”