Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin declares it ‘now or never’ as he bids to end wait for cup final

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has urged his players to seize the moment and take a step closer to ending the club’s long wait for Scottish Cup success.

A victory against Hearts at Hampden on Saturday lunchtime would earn Thelin the first cup final of his managerial career.

He wants his players to head into the semi-final confident they can produce a performance good enough to earn them a chance to face either Celtic or St Johnstone in the final on May 24.

In his pre-match press conference, Thelin alluded to Manchester United’s Europa League quarter-final victory against Lyon as an example to his players.

United trailed 4-2 in extra time but scored three goals in the final six minutes to win an incredible encounter 5-4.

The Dons boss also acknowledged the different level of expectation on his side for this semi-final against Hearts, who missed out on a place in the top six last weekend, in comparison to when they were beaten by Celtic in the last four of the League Cup semi-final earlier this season.

The Dons boss said: “You must believe before the game starts and when we are into the game, otherwise it’s a strange approach to the game.

“But of course Hearts are a good team and it’s a semi-final.

“We know what cup games are like but you have to believe the whole game.

“You saw some incredible changes in the games on Thursday. Incredible moments happened inside these games, and that’s why you can never give up.

“You have to believe the whole game and try your best to the last minute of the game.

“The game is nothing about the league table – it’s now or never.

“So the approach has to be there.”

Thelin suffered Hampden heartache when the Dons were beaten 6-0 by Celtic in the League Cup semi-final in November.

The Swede also lost two semi-finals during his time in charge of Elfsborg but hopes he can reverse that trend against the Jambos.

He said: “It has been semi-finals before, so no final yet.

“Yeah, now it’s time for a final, for sure.”

Aim to deliver trophy for fans

The Swede says it would mean a huge amount to him to deliver Scottish Cup success in his first season in charge of the club and a first triumph for the Dons in the national competition since 1990.

He said: “It was one year ago I signed for Aberdeen but I’ve lived here for more or less nine months now.

“When you first arrive inside the club, there is the spirit and the history but when you are here or when the family is here and you take a walk in the city or in the park, or even outside of Aberdeen, you meet people and they are so proud of the football club and the city.

“I think that says everything. To bring a title to Aberdeen Football Club would be a really nice moment, but first we have to do that.”

Thelin’s first trip to Hampden was the low point of a rollercoaster season to date with the Dons 3-0 down at half time before conceding six against a ruthless Celtic.

The Dons boss says lessons have been learned from that encounter as he looks for a more positive trip to Glasgow this weekend.

He said: “That’s why football is sometimes is difficult to explain.

“Even at both Jonkopings and Elfsborg, or other games I’ve seen, you’re in good form, and then suddenly something happens in that game and everything goes against you. Every shot goes in and no-one can really explain exactly why.

“Of course the opponents are good but usually not the first, second, third shot.

“It happens sometimes and then just to accept it, try to do better next time, learn the points from there and move on.

“I think that’s the most important thing, and don’t get into much doubt, in their heads.”

He added: “Did (the Celtic defeat) hurt? It always does in that moment but even against Rangers last week (2-2 draw) or some more games this season, when you’re performing quite well and you’re close to winning, you can sometimes get punished.

“But in this game against Celtic we were not close. We didn’t perform and they were much better.

“As a manager, coach or even as a player, the responsibility is the next day, to give you the best chance to win the next game.

“You have to move on, otherwise you’re going to bring bad energy to the next game and then get stuck in a really bad moment.

“It hurts but who else is going to step forward, or give energy, and this kind of thing?

“That’s part of this business.”

In his pre-match press conference Thelin was reminded he was only 12 when Brian Irvine hit the winning penalty for Aberdeen in the 1990 cup final.

He joked: “It is 35 years after that so now I’m thinking I’m starting to get old!

“You have been in some finals before, you have been close to winning the league, and that’s why it’s so difficult.

“That’s why the performance has to be there, but sometimes you also need some luck in the right moments.

“You can see it in every country how difficult it is to arrive to these titles and races, but of course you have to try when you’re so close.”