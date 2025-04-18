Aberdeen’s Mats Knoester on Danish Cup semi-final drama and his aim to follow in the footsteps of Pittodrie’s Dutch legends

Aberdeen defender Mats Knoester is aiming to reach a national cup final for the second successive season.

During a loan spell from Ferencvaros, the 26-year-old helped AGF reach the 2024 Danish Cup final with victory against Nordsjaelland over two legs.

The centre-half would love to make it to another cup final by guiding the Dons to victory against Hearts on his first trip to Hampden this Saturday – although he hopes there is less pre-match drama on this occasion.

AGF won 3-2 at Nordsjaelland before a 1-0 win in the second leg, which kicked off following a lengthy delay after the floodlights at the Aarhus Stadium failed.

He said: “The semi-final was a very special night.

“The lights of the stadium went out right before the game. It was at our stadium.

“We were waiting half an hour for them to fix it.

“Nordsjaelland were like, what’s going on?

“They were getting irritated before the game and then we just came with a lot of energy and a lot of power to beat them.

“I think mentality was the key to that game.

“We were out warming up and everybody was ready for the game and then the lights went out.

“It was a very crazy night.”

AGF lost the final 1-0 against Silkeborg and Knoester says the lessons from that disappointing experience will be helpful as he prepares for the showdown with Hearts.

He said: “We played decent but we missed a little bit of determination.

“It was the final part, in duels and finishing, being clinical in the things we did.

“Maybe some people were thinking about it too much.

“That’s what you see sometimes when the pressure is really high.

“You start to think too much.

“I think that’s what I learned from last year, that you should trust the process.

“We have come this far because of how well we have done and you should try to do the same.

“When you get to a semi-final everyone is already hoping and expecting a final, but you still have to go for a big battle in the semi-final.

“So that’s why it’s important for us inside to keep calm and first finish it off.”

Following in the footsteps of legends

There were two Dutchmen in the Aberdeen line-up when the Dons last won the Scottish Cup in 1990 – and Knoester admits he would love to follow in the footsteps of fellow countrymen Theo Snelders and Hans Gilhaus by getting his hands on the trophy.

He said: “They obviously made a big impact here. They’re legends, I think.

“I think they are coming back across for an event next month, I have heard about that.

“That’s the thing with winning prizes, people remember you forever, even if they don’t know you.

“They will see your name somewhere which is very nice, of course.”

Knoester, who joined the Dons in February on a two-and-a-half year deal, is well aware of Aberdeen’s long run in the Scottish Cup without success.

He added: “I think everybody knows. It’s pretty clear.

“We are aware of what it means in this club and for the people in Aberdeen.

“The first meeting I had here before signing here was about the prizes Aberdeen had won and how big the club is.

“So before even signing here you know and then when you get here you pick up on how important it is.”

Knoester has only tasted defeat once in his 10 appearances for the Dons to date – a 5-1 loss at Celtic.

He has yet to face Hearts but feels prepared for the test that lies ahead at Hampden.

He added: “We prepared as a team and I was sent clips about possible opponents.

“I know it’s a big club as well and that normally they’re competitive.

“So I think I have a good picture of them.”