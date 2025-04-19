Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin targets Scottish Cup glory after Dons reach final

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has set his sights on ending the Dons’ long wait for Scottish Cup glory after leading his side to next month’s final.

The Dons boss will return to Hampden next month for the first final of his managerial career after his side beat nine-man Hearts 2-1 after extra-time at the National Stadium.

Thelin and his squad celebrated their win with the Dons support at the end of a tense encounter, and the Dons boss hopes his side can go on to win the cup for the first time since 1990.

The Aberdeen boss said: “We don’t need extra motivation. We know what it means, and we will try to achieve something.

“I’m happy and it’s nice to be in my first final. You can hear after the game the supporters, players and staff are all so connected.

“For me it means a lot and now we will try to do our best to win it. As a player you don’t get many chances to reach a cup final so we have to enjoy it.

“A final is more than football. It’s emotions, expectations. That’s why cup games are so difficult.

“You never know and you can see that from the results this season. The best way to learn how to handle that is to live it.”

Lessons learned from Rangers game

A Craig Gordon own-goal gave the Dons an early lead before Lawrence Shankland equalised for the Jambos.

Hearts were reduced to 10-men before the break when Michael Steinwender was sent off before half-time for a foul on Topi Keskinen but dug deep to take the tie to extra-time.

However, following Cammy Devlin’s red card for a second bookable offence, the Dons finally broke Hearts’ resistance in the 118th minute when substitute Oday Dabbagh scored a dramatic winner to book Aberdeen’s place in the final on May 24.

Thelin believes his side showed the lessons learned from playing against 10-men after letting a two-goal lead slip against 10-man Rangers in the 2-2 draw at Pittodrie before the Premiership split.

The Dons boss’ said: “It was the game last weekend which really helped. We didn’t get stressed.

“We know from experience when a team loses a man there is less space to play on and it harder to play.

“The players kept patient and put a lot of crosses into the box

“The subs came in and gave us the energy, the extra punch to win this game.

“Sometimes when you have an extra player on the pitch, you have to learn from it.

“We didn’t force things, we believed in what we were doing.”

Dons boss’ praise for Dabbagh

Dabbagh turned to his bench for the winning goal and it was duly delivered as Jack Milne’s effort was saved by Hearts keeper Gordon before Dabbagh reacted first to convert the rebound and win the tie for his side.

Thelin was delighted for his super-sub.

He said: “We have specific players with different abilities.

“Dabbagh is a really good box player and you see that in the training. Whether there is a rebound or tap-in, he’s always there.

“Of course we didn’t’ want to go to penalties as you never know what can happen, so today everyone is very happy.”

Critchley takes aim at referee

While there was joy for Thelin and his players, the Dons boss’ Hearts’ counterpart Neil Critchley was left to ponder the officiating from his side.

Critchley accused referee John Beaton of disrespecting him following an ill-tempered finale which also led to Jambos’ assistant Mike Harrity being sent-off.

The Hearts boss said: “I tried to speak to the referee about the red card. I got some kind of response but when you try to say things in a respectful way you hope to get it back. I don’t think I got that.

“I felt there were a few questionable decisions throughout the game. Cammy Devlin’s second booking was absolutely incredible.

“I’ve not been here that long and I don’t try to criticise referees as they have a difficult job these days.

“I like to think I show an understanding of the difficult job they have got, however, had I performed like the referee performed I wouldn’t be sitting here very long.

“I was near my assistant who was sent off at the end. I didn’t swear at him and asked him why he sent my assistant off, he said he would send me off. I did not swear, that’s not how I conduct myself.

“You hope you get that level of respect in return and in my opinion we didn’t get that.”