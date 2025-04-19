Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin targets Scottish Cup glory after Dons reach final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin targets Scottish Cup glory after Dons reach final

Manager sets sights on ending 35 year wait to lift the Scottish Cup following his side's semi-final win against Hearts

By Paul Third
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrates his side's Scottish Cup semi-final win against Hearts. Image: PA
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has set his sights on ending the Dons’ long wait for Scottish Cup glory after leading his side to next month’s final.

The Dons boss will return to Hampden next month for the first final of his managerial career after his side beat nine-man Hearts 2-1 after extra-time at the National Stadium.

Thelin and his squad celebrated their win with the Dons support at the end of a tense encounter, and the Dons boss hopes his side can go on to win the cup for the first time since 1990.

The Aberdeen boss said: “We don’t need extra motivation. We know what it means, and we will try to achieve something.

“I’m happy and it’s nice to be in my first final. You can hear after the game the supporters, players and staff are all so connected.

“For me it means a lot and now we will try to do our best to win it. As a player you don’t get many chances to reach a cup final so we have to enjoy it.

“A final is more than football. It’s emotions, expectations. That’s why cup games are so difficult.

“You never know and you can see that from the results this season. The best way to learn how to handle that is to live it.”

Lessons learned from Rangers game

A Craig Gordon own-goal gave the Dons an early lead before Lawrence Shankland equalised for the Jambos.

Hearts were reduced to 10-men before the break when Michael Steinwender was sent off before half-time for a foul on Topi Keskinen but dug deep to take the tie to extra-time.

However, following Cammy Devlin’s red card for a second bookable offence, the Dons finally broke Hearts’ resistance in the 118th minute when substitute Oday Dabbagh scored a dramatic winner to book Aberdeen’s place in the final on May 24.

Thelin believes his side showed the lessons learned from playing against 10-men after letting a two-goal lead slip against 10-man Rangers in the 2-2 draw at Pittodrie before the Premiership split.

The Dons boss’ said: “It was the game last weekend which really helped. We didn’t get stressed.

“We know from experience when a team loses a man there is less space to play on and it harder to play.

“The players kept patient and put a lot of crosses into the box

Pape Gueye celebrates the Dons’ opener with Alfie Dorrington. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson

“The subs came in and gave us the energy, the extra punch to win this game.

“Sometimes when you have an extra player on the pitch, you have to learn from it.

“We didn’t force things, we believed in what we were doing.”

Dons boss’ praise for Dabbagh

Dabbagh turned to his bench for the winning goal and it was duly delivered as Jack Milne’s effort was saved by Hearts keeper Gordon before Dabbagh reacted first to convert the rebound and win the tie for his side.

Thelin was delighted for his super-sub.

He said: “We have specific players with different abilities.

“Dabbagh is a really good box player and you see that in the training. Whether there is a rebound or tap-in, he’s always there.

“Of course we didn’t’ want to go to penalties as you never know what can happen, so today everyone is very happy.”

Critchley takes aim at referee

While there was joy for Thelin and his players, the Dons boss’ Hearts’ counterpart Neil Critchley was left to ponder the officiating from his side.

Critchley accused referee John Beaton of disrespecting him following an ill-tempered finale which also led to Jambos’ assistant Mike Harrity being sent-off.

Hearts manager Neil Critchley at Hampden. Image: SNS
Hearts manager Neil Critchley at Hampden. Image: SNS

The Hearts boss said: “I tried to speak to the referee about the red card. I got some kind of response but when you try to say things in a respectful way you hope to get it back. I don’t think I got that.

“I felt there were a few questionable decisions throughout the game. Cammy Devlin’s second booking was absolutely incredible.

“I’ve not been here that long and I don’t try to criticise referees as they have a difficult job these days.

“I like to think I show an understanding of the difficult job they have got, however, had I performed like the referee performed I wouldn’t be sitting here very long.

“I was near my assistant who was sent off at the end. I didn’t swear at him and asked him why he sent my assistant off, he said he would send me off. I did not swear, that’s not how I conduct myself.

“You hope you get that level of respect in return and in my opinion we didn’t get that.”

