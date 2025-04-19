Three things we learned as Aberdeen beat Hearts in the Scottish Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Three things we learned as Aberdeen beat Hearts in the Scottish Cup

How the Dons wore down the nine-man Jambos to book their place in next month's final at Hampden.

Aberdeen's Oday Dabbagh celebrates scoring the winner against Hearts at Hampden with Jamie McGrath. Image: PA.
Aberdeen's Oday Dabbagh celebrates scoring the winner against Hearts at Hampden with Jamie McGrath. Image: PA.
By Paul Third

Aberdeen huffed and puffed but got there in the end as they booked their place in this season’s Scottish Cup final thanks to a 2-1 victory over nine-man Hearts at Hampden.

Oday Dabbagh came off the bench to fire Jimmy Thelin’s side to next month’s final as he fired home the rebound in the 118th minute of a tense encounter against the Jambos.

Hearts, down to 10 men before the break following Michael Steinwender’s dismissal, dug deep to take the tie to extra-time.

But the loss of another player, Cammy Devlin, for a second bookable offence in the closing stages of the additional half hour, proved too much for the Edinburgh outfit as Aberdeen finally broke down their opponents’ resistance.

Here’s three things we learned in a day of drama at the National Stadium.

Pace hurt Hearts in the first half

A game of small margins swung Aberdeen’s way due to pace.

The twin threat of Topi Keskinen and Shayden Morris were a constant nuisance to the Hearts backline and when Aberdeen got the ball to their wide men they made the difference when it mattered.

Morris has attracted the headlines for his individual brilliance at times this season but it was his team-mate on the left wing who was involved in the decisive moment at Hampden.

Pape Gueye celebrates the opening goal against Hearts. Image: SNS
Pape Gueye celebrates the opening goal against Hearts. Image: SNS

The warning signs had been there when the Dons had bypassed the Jambos’ midfield diamond, but they were not heeded.

Keskinen’s pace left Michael Steinwender forced into making a desperate challenge to halt the winger as he burst through on goal, resulting in referee John Beaton showing the Jambos central defender a red card just before the break.

Dons ineffective against 10-man Hearts

For the second week in a row Thelin’s side struggled to make their extra man count.

From letting a two-goal lead slip against Rangers at Pittodrie the Dons struggled to use their numerical advantage against a well-drilled Hearts side.

Having regrouped following Steinwender’s dismissal, Jambos boss Neil Critchley made two changes at the break and switched to a 5-3-1 formation.

The message to the Dons was clear – break us down if you can. It proved a task beyond Aberdeen in a second half which featured very little in the way of goalmouth activity.

Craig Gordon did not have a save to make for Hearts as they took the tie to extra-time with the minimum of fuss.

Aberdeen, for their part, were pedestrian, plodding and lacking any creativity at all in the final third.

As a result it was long range efforts, none of which were on target, and little else from the men in the granite kits.

Graeme Shinnie drove Dons on to victory

For captain Graeme Shinnie, it was a day of drama after missing last year’s semi-final defeat by Celtic.

The 33-year-old gambled on winning an aerial challenge with Jorge Grant and left Lawrence Shankland unmarked at back post for Hearts’ equaliser in the 28th minute.

But while players were suffering the strain as the match reached extra-time the skipper continued to provide the drive from the left-back slot as he tried to lead his side to the final.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates the semi-final win against Hearts. Image: PA
Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie celebrates the semi-final win against Hearts. Image: PA

He came close to making amends in the final minute of the first half of extra-time when he picked out Dabbagh only for the Palestine international to be denied by a terrific save from Craig Gordon.

Shinnie was the one player on either flank still showing a sense of urgency in extra-time and he created another chance for team-mate Alexander Jensen, but the full-back fired wide.

But the Aberdeen captain was front and centre of the celebrations as his side celebrated their victory at the end of an energy-sapping and fraught semi-final.

Conversation