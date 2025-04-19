Three things we learned as Aberdeen beat Hearts in the Scottish Cup

Aberdeen huffed and puffed but got there in the end as they booked their place in this season’s Scottish Cup final thanks to a 2-1 victory over nine-man Hearts at Hampden.

Oday Dabbagh came off the bench to fire Jimmy Thelin’s side to next month’s final as he fired home the rebound in the 118th minute of a tense encounter against the Jambos.

Hearts, down to 10 men before the break following Michael Steinwender’s dismissal, dug deep to take the tie to extra-time.

But the loss of another player, Cammy Devlin, for a second bookable offence in the closing stages of the additional half hour, proved too much for the Edinburgh outfit as Aberdeen finally broke down their opponents’ resistance.

Here’s three things we learned in a day of drama at the National Stadium.

Pace hurt Hearts in the first half

A game of small margins swung Aberdeen’s way due to pace.

The twin threat of Topi Keskinen and Shayden Morris were a constant nuisance to the Hearts backline and when Aberdeen got the ball to their wide men they made the difference when it mattered.

Morris has attracted the headlines for his individual brilliance at times this season but it was his team-mate on the left wing who was involved in the decisive moment at Hampden.

The warning signs had been there when the Dons had bypassed the Jambos’ midfield diamond, but they were not heeded.

Keskinen’s pace left Michael Steinwender forced into making a desperate challenge to halt the winger as he burst through on goal, resulting in referee John Beaton showing the Jambos central defender a red card just before the break.

Dons ineffective against 10-man Hearts

For the second week in a row Thelin’s side struggled to make their extra man count.

From letting a two-goal lead slip against Rangers at Pittodrie the Dons struggled to use their numerical advantage against a well-drilled Hearts side.

Having regrouped following Steinwender’s dismissal, Jambos boss Neil Critchley made two changes at the break and switched to a 5-3-1 formation.

The message to the Dons was clear – break us down if you can. It proved a task beyond Aberdeen in a second half which featured very little in the way of goalmouth activity.

Craig Gordon did not have a save to make for Hearts as they took the tie to extra-time with the minimum of fuss.

Aberdeen, for their part, were pedestrian, plodding and lacking any creativity at all in the final third.

As a result it was long range efforts, none of which were on target, and little else from the men in the granite kits.

Graeme Shinnie drove Dons on to victory

For captain Graeme Shinnie, it was a day of drama after missing last year’s semi-final defeat by Celtic.

The 33-year-old gambled on winning an aerial challenge with Jorge Grant and left Lawrence Shankland unmarked at back post for Hearts’ equaliser in the 28th minute.

But while players were suffering the strain as the match reached extra-time the skipper continued to provide the drive from the left-back slot as he tried to lead his side to the final.

He came close to making amends in the final minute of the first half of extra-time when he picked out Dabbagh only for the Palestine international to be denied by a terrific save from Craig Gordon.

Shinnie was the one player on either flank still showing a sense of urgency in extra-time and he created another chance for team-mate Alexander Jensen, but the full-back fired wide.

But the Aberdeen captain was front and centre of the celebrations as his side celebrated their victory at the end of an energy-sapping and fraught semi-final.