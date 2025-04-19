Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack describes Jimmy Thelin impact at Pittodrie – after Dons reach Scottish Cup final

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has praised the impact of manager Jimmy Thelin after he guided the Dons to a Scottish Cup final in his first season in charge.

The Reds overcame Hearts after extra-time in a tense semi-final at Hampden Park.

Oday Dabbagh netted a last-gasp winner to triumph 2-1 against the nine-man Jambos, after Lawrence Shankland had cancelled out a Craig Gordon own goal.

After making the move from Elfsborg last summer, Thelin has guided the Reds firmly into contention for a European place through the league.

Despite suffering a major dip in form, following an excellent start to the campaign, the fifth-placed Dons trail Hibernian, in third, by three points.

The two sides meet each other at Pittodrie next week, in the first post-split fixture.

With a Scottish Cup final now to look forward to, against either Celtic or St Johnstone, Cormack is thrilled with the impact the 47-year-old has had since making the switch to Pittodrie.

Cormack said: “We’ve got a lot of faith in him. Jimmy has only been there for nine months now. And he’s a quiet guy. He gets on with it.

“He’s the typical Scandinavian, he’s not like us Scots – who are hally-racket, so to speak.

“He’s a very calm guy. He gives the responsibility to the players. You don’t see him shouting at the side of the field. I think he feels like if he has to bawl and scream at players, that’s not the way to do it.

“They need to want it on their own and deserve to play for the team. But there’s a great squad spirit that is there.

“We know what football’s like. We started off this season, I think it was a record for Aberdeen, in terms of games unbeaten.

“And then we lost that late goal against Hibs – and went on that run.

“Thankfully, we’re back in some form as well.

“You know, 20 or 30 years ago, we would have been more patient with managers, given them more time.

“But in today’s world, especially with social media, it’s a real challenge.

“One way or the other, Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen, if they go through a hard time, then it’s rinse and repeat. So hopefully we can get a bit of stability in the next two or three years.”

Chairman detects feel-good factor around Dons

Cormack has been thrilled with the way the Dons support have rallied behind Thelin and his players following his move to Scottish football.

The Dons chairman says increased home gates, and a bigger uptake from young supporters, has created a feel-good factor around the club which he is determined for Thelin’s men to reward in the coming weeks.

He added: “Off the field, as a club, we’ve increased our attendances by 35%. It’s exceptionally hard.

“We’ve doubled our income on the commercial side, and the fans are really enjoying the football that Jimmy and the team are trying to play.

“The most important thing for me, is trying to put a smile on the city’s face and the supporters’ faces worldwide through the club and the trust we’ve got.

“We’ve got incredible support at the club just now. Our average crowds now are up to about 17,000 plus. It’s a tremendous amount of hard work from everybody at the club that works at the club has put in to nurturing fans of the future.

“One statistic that’s important is, our average person attending a game, season ticket, or even just walk-up, was about 45 or 46 years. That’s down to about 35 years. And it’s not that us older guys have left.

“It’s the younger guys that are coming through. We’ve got 11,000 primary school kids at Aberdeen, who are free members of the club. They come through the front door, into the dressing room, into the media room, and sign for the Dons.

“As a seven-year-old, that would have been fantastic for me.

“What that means is, if we give free tickets to the under-12s, which we do to come to games, about 60% of an adult walk-up ticket is paid for. It pays for itself. And when you get them at that age, you get them for life.”

‘Lots of good stuff going on at the club’

Aberdeen are now just 90 minutes away from lifting the Scottish Cup for the first time in 35 years, with their last trophy success coming when they lifted the League Cup in 2014.

Cormack added: “There’s a lot of good stuff going on at the club. At the end of the day, of course, especially with social media, the only thing that matters is winning games.

“That’s four semi-finals in a row – with two finals. We look forward to playing whoever is there.

“We’re about to make another investment in the club as well to put an indoor pitch and extend the facilities at the training ground as well.

“That’s quite a few million. we’ll invest there too. There’s no bank debt at the club. So we’ll just enjoy tonight and wait for the final.”