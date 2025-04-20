Oday Dabbagh provides update on Aberdeen future following Scottish Cup heroics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Oday Dabbagh provides update on Aberdeen future following Scottish Cup heroics

Dabbagh was Aberdeen's semi-final hero against Hearts, coming off the bench to net a late winner in extra-time.

By Andy Skinner
Oday Dabbagh celebrates his late winner for Aberdeen against Hearts. Image: SNS
Oday Dabbagh insists he has yet to consider the possibility of a long-term stay with Aberdeen.

Palestinian striker Dabbagh was the Dons’ Scottish Cup semi-final hero, after coming off the bench to net a last-gasp winner against Hearts.

It was Dabbagh’s fourth goal since joining the Reds in January, with the forward having made three starts and seven substitute appearances.

Dabbagh made the loan switch from Belgian outfit Charleroi, who he has since signed a new deal with until 2026.

Aberdeen hold the option to sign the 26-year-old permanently this summer, but Dabbagh insists he is looking no further ahead than making the most of his initial loan spell.

Dabbagh said: “They have an option. I’m just focused to score and to do my job and we’ll see at the end of the year.

“It’s not my job, you know. I have my agent, he works, and they have other things to do.

“I’m just focused on the football and to be focused inside the pitch, and that’s what I’m doing.

“I don’t think a lot about the loan. I just came here to enjoy the football, to enjoy the moment with the fans, with everyone here.

“That’s what I’m doing and we’ll see at the end of the season.

“Until now, everything is going well. I hope to continue like this until the end of the season.”

Dabbagh reflects on special moment

Dabbagh’s late goal against the nine-man Jambos sent the Red Army wild, with Jimmy Thelin’s men now just 90 minutes away from ending the club’s 35-year wait to lift the Scottish Cup.

Dabbagh, who has netted 16 goals in 45 appearances for the Palestine national team, insists the goal ranks high among his fondest moments in football.

He added: “To be honest this is maybe one of the most special goals I’ve scored in my career.

“I’m very happy for scoring the winning goal and to be in the final. It’s a really incredible feeling.

“It’s a very good moment. The atmosphere was so nice.

“The fans deserve everything.”

Focus changes to Dons’ battle for third place

Aberdeen’s focus will now revert to their final remaining Premiership fixtures, before they return to the national stadium for the cup final on May 24.

The Dons are firmly in contention for a European place and occupy fifth position at present, with three points separating them from third-placed Hibernian.

With the two sides meeting at Pittodrie in the first post-split fixture on Saturday, Dabbagh hopes to carry momentum back into the league campaign.

Dabbagh added: “To be honest, we are looking forward and focusing on the Hibs game.

“We have a really big and important game so first we focus on the league then we will see about the cup.

“It’s a big push for us to go in against Hibs. It’s a really big game – so it’s a good motivation for us.

“Now we’ve finished the first step, so we’re looking forward for the other steps in the league.

“We’ll just now focus about the league, especially about Hibs. We will look game by game.”

