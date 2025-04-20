Oday Dabbagh provides update on Aberdeen future following Scottish Cup heroics

Oday Dabbagh insists he has yet to consider the possibility of a long-term stay with Aberdeen.

Palestinian striker Dabbagh was the Dons’ Scottish Cup semi-final hero, after coming off the bench to net a last-gasp winner against Hearts.

It was Dabbagh’s fourth goal since joining the Reds in January, with the forward having made three starts and seven substitute appearances.

Dabbagh made the loan switch from Belgian outfit Charleroi, who he has since signed a new deal with until 2026.

Aberdeen hold the option to sign the 26-year-old permanently this summer, but Dabbagh insists he is looking no further ahead than making the most of his initial loan spell.

Dabbagh said: “They have an option. I’m just focused to score and to do my job and we’ll see at the end of the year.

“It’s not my job, you know. I have my agent, he works, and they have other things to do.

“I’m just focused on the football and to be focused inside the pitch, and that’s what I’m doing.

“I don’t think a lot about the loan. I just came here to enjoy the football, to enjoy the moment with the fans, with everyone here.

“That’s what I’m doing and we’ll see at the end of the season.

“Until now, everything is going well. I hope to continue like this until the end of the season.”

Dabbagh reflects on special moment

Dabbagh’s late goal against the nine-man Jambos sent the Red Army wild, with Jimmy Thelin’s men now just 90 minutes away from ending the club’s 35-year wait to lift the Scottish Cup.

Dabbagh, who has netted 16 goals in 45 appearances for the Palestine national team, insists the goal ranks high among his fondest moments in football.

He added: “To be honest this is maybe one of the most special goals I’ve scored in my career.

“I’m very happy for scoring the winning goal and to be in the final. It’s a really incredible feeling.

“It’s a very good moment. The atmosphere was so nice.

“The fans deserve everything.”

Focus changes to Dons’ battle for third place

Aberdeen’s focus will now revert to their final remaining Premiership fixtures, before they return to the national stadium for the cup final on May 24.

The Dons are firmly in contention for a European place and occupy fifth position at present, with three points separating them from third-placed Hibernian.

With the two sides meeting at Pittodrie in the first post-split fixture on Saturday, Dabbagh hopes to carry momentum back into the league campaign.

Dabbagh added: “To be honest, we are looking forward and focusing on the Hibs game.

“We have a really big and important game so first we focus on the league then we will see about the cup.

“It’s a big push for us to go in against Hibs. It’s a really big game – so it’s a good motivation for us.

“Now we’ve finished the first step, so we’re looking forward for the other steps in the league.

“We’ll just now focus about the league, especially about Hibs. We will look game by game.”