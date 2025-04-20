Paul Third: One semi-final down, six finals to go for Aberdeen FC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Third: One semi-final down, six finals to go for Aberdeen FC

Dons have little time to celebrate reaching Scottish Cup final as vital league run-in looms large.

Pape Gueye, right, celebrates Aberdeen's opening goal at Hampden with Alfie Dorrington. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
By Paul Third

Aberdeen and late drama at the end of a Scottish Cup semi-final seems to go hand in hand these days.

For the second year running the Dons showed a game is never over until the final whistle blows as they struck late to spark scenes of jubilant mayhem at Hampden on Saturday.

As was the case 12 months ago, the Red Army was a sea of limbs everywhere as they celebrated a dramatic finale to a game which threatened to get away from their side.

But unlike the 2024 penalty shootout heartache edition, the 2025 re-run provided a different, and this time happy, ending for the Dons as they beat Hearts 2-1.

A third visit to Hampden beckons for the Pittodrie outfit and with it a shot not only of Scottish Cup glory but also of guaranteed group stage football in Europe next season.

Victory would represent a truly remarkable bookmark to perhaps the most unpredictable and erratic season in Aberdeen’s 122-year history.

The 1999-2000 season under Ebbe Skovdahl saw the Dons finish bottom of the SPL yet reach two cup finals.

But this one has been even more surprisingly with the Dons going from unlikely title challengers to unable to buy a win – and now cup finalists.

Would you dare predict this ridiculous campaign producing a sublime finale?

Dons had to dig deep to see off their depleted rivals

The prospect of another shootout to decide their fate must have gone through the minds of those who were put through the emotional wringer a year ago.

Credit to Hearts, who played the whole second half with 10 men and more the closing minutes of extra-time with nine players after running themselves into the ground to close down the space and frustrate the Dons.

Jambos boss Neil Critchley made no apologies for shutting up shop following the dismissal of Michael Steinwender just before half-time.

The odds were in the Dons’ favour with the numerical advantage and in Topi Keskinen and Shayden Morris they had two players whose pace had hurt Hearts when they had a full complement of players on the pitch.

The switch to a 5-3-1 formation was akin to a challenge being set to Aberdeen – break us down if you can.

Unlike the dramatic ebb and flow of the modern day classic which took place against Celtic last season, this was a nervy, frustrating but ultimately rewarding exercise for Jimmy Thelin’s side.

It took until the 118th minute for the Dons to break down their stubborn opponents, and there is little doubt the dismissal of Cammy Devlin towards the end of the additional 30 minutes contributed to outcome.

Eleven against 10 had been tough but it took the men in granite shirts only two minutes to show 11 v 9 was a hopeless mismatch as Oday Dabbagh stabbed home the winning goal before racing off to celebrate with his adoring fans.

Will cup final berth lead to a late rally in the league?

Aberdeen have a return visit on May 24 to look forward to but before then comes five crucial league fixtures.

Saturday’s visit of Hibernian to Pittodrie is every bit as important as Saturday’s Hampden semi-final was.

Hibernian's Joe Newell (L) and Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie in action. Image: SNS.
Failure to beat David Gray’s side and end their 17-match unbeaten run will likely mean it’s curtains for the Dons’ hopes of finishing third.

Thelin will be hoping reaching a cup final can serve as a catalyst for his side to mount a late comeback in the Premiership and finish best of the rest in the division.

One thing is for sure, with so much riding on the remaining fixtures the Dons will have to full pelt between now and their return to the National Stadium.

