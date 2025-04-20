Paul Third: One semi-final down, six finals to go for Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen and late drama at the end of a Scottish Cup semi-final seems to go hand in hand these days.

For the second year running the Dons showed a game is never over until the final whistle blows as they struck late to spark scenes of jubilant mayhem at Hampden on Saturday.

As was the case 12 months ago, the Red Army was a sea of limbs everywhere as they celebrated a dramatic finale to a game which threatened to get away from their side.

But unlike the 2024 penalty shootout heartache edition, the 2025 re-run provided a different, and this time happy, ending for the Dons as they beat Hearts 2-1.

A third visit to Hampden beckons for the Pittodrie outfit and with it a shot not only of Scottish Cup glory but also of guaranteed group stage football in Europe next season.

Victory would represent a truly remarkable bookmark to perhaps the most unpredictable and erratic season in Aberdeen’s 122-year history.

The 1999-2000 season under Ebbe Skovdahl saw the Dons finish bottom of the SPL yet reach two cup finals.

But this one has been even more surprisingly with the Dons going from unlikely title challengers to unable to buy a win – and now cup finalists.

Would you dare predict this ridiculous campaign producing a sublime finale?

Dons had to dig deep to see off their depleted rivals

The prospect of another shootout to decide their fate must have gone through the minds of those who were put through the emotional wringer a year ago.

Credit to Hearts, who played the whole second half with 10 men and more the closing minutes of extra-time with nine players after running themselves into the ground to close down the space and frustrate the Dons.

Jambos boss Neil Critchley made no apologies for shutting up shop following the dismissal of Michael Steinwender just before half-time.

The odds were in the Dons’ favour with the numerical advantage and in Topi Keskinen and Shayden Morris they had two players whose pace had hurt Hearts when they had a full complement of players on the pitch.

The switch to a 5-3-1 formation was akin to a challenge being set to Aberdeen – break us down if you can.

Unlike the dramatic ebb and flow of the modern day classic which took place against Celtic last season, this was a nervy, frustrating but ultimately rewarding exercise for Jimmy Thelin’s side.

It took until the 118th minute for the Dons to break down their stubborn opponents, and there is little doubt the dismissal of Cammy Devlin towards the end of the additional 30 minutes contributed to outcome.

Eleven against 10 had been tough but it took the men in granite shirts only two minutes to show 11 v 9 was a hopeless mismatch as Oday Dabbagh stabbed home the winning goal before racing off to celebrate with his adoring fans.

Will cup final berth lead to a late rally in the league?

Aberdeen have a return visit on May 24 to look forward to but before then comes five crucial league fixtures.

Saturday’s visit of Hibernian to Pittodrie is every bit as important as Saturday’s Hampden semi-final was.

Failure to beat David Gray’s side and end their 17-match unbeaten run will likely mean it’s curtains for the Dons’ hopes of finishing third.

Thelin will be hoping reaching a cup final can serve as a catalyst for his side to mount a late comeback in the Premiership and finish best of the rest in the division.

One thing is for sure, with so much riding on the remaining fixtures the Dons will have to full pelt between now and their return to the National Stadium.