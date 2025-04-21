Aberdeen fan view: A hard-earned win but Dons will need to play much better to stand a chance in the Scottish Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan view: A hard-earned win but Dons will need to play much better to stand a chance in the Scottish Cup final

Chris Crighton reflects on Aberdeen's Scottish Cup semi-final win against Hearts.

Aberdeen's Pape Gueye celebrating after Aberdeen's opening goal against Hearts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
By Chris Crighton

Even in such a high-stakes, win or bust situation, to have not even a morsel of sympathy for Heart of Midlothian would require one of stone.

It is hard to deny that, for very nearly an hour’s play, their ten men outperformed Aberdeen’s eleven and looked the likelier victors in regulation.

As is often the case, though, extending the match by 30 minutes tipped the balance away from the team which had exerted more in the preceding 90, and the Dons will feel no pity or remorse for the manner in which they eventually got the job done.

Cammy Devlin, resident wind-up merchant of Hearts’ midfield, had spent much of the afternoon craftily attempting to provoke his opponents into injudiciously inviting John Beaton to even up the numbers.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie avoiding a tackle from Heart’s Adam Forrester. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

So, when it finally did arrive, that the day’s second red card was shown to the Australian himself – for a kick which, while dangerous and mutually painful, was indisputably unintended – would have had Aberdeen chuckling into their hands had they had the time for such concerns.

Instead they had to focus on quickly exploiting their advantage while they still had it, and to double Devlin’s dismay they did so before he reached the shower, thanks to Jack Milne still lurking in the inside right position taken up for the free kick he’d conceded and Oday Dabbagh being the odd one out that eight maroon jerseys couldn’t cover.

Aberdeen will need to be far better than this, against a hitherto irresistible domestic force, to stand a remote chance in the final – or perhaps find a way to play it against even fewer than nine. Ingenuity may be needed of Jimmy Thelin’s team.

Strange things can happen in football, and only by being on the Hampden pitch can they influence what unfolds on it.

