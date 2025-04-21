Aberdeen v Hearts Scottish Cup semi-final Ref Watch: One clear Hearts sending off… and one which was harsh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen v Hearts Scottish Cup semi-final Ref Watch: One clear Hearts sending off… and one which was harsh

Finlay Elder reviews the referee's performance - including two Hearts sending offs - during the Aberdeen v Jambos Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.

Hearts' Cammy Devlin (R) fouls Aberdeen's Dante Polvara and is shown a second yellow card during the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS.
By Finlay Elder

Aberdeen’s dramatic 2-1 extra-time Scottish Cup semi-final victory over rivals Hearts was not short on refereeing talking points.

John Beaton took charge at Hampden, supported on VAR by Greg Aitken – but how did the officiating team get on?

After soaking up plenty of early pressure, it was Aberdeen on the scoresheet first, against the run of play.

Topi Keskinen interference in Pape Gueye’s opener for Aberdeen?

A fantastic delivery from Leighton Clarkson was headed off the bar by Pape Gueye, but, unfortunately for Craig Gordon, the rebound hit the Hearts goalkeeper and found the net.

A somewhat surprising VAR check for offside was then announced.

Having seen a replay, the check was actually on Topi Keskinen, who appeared to be in an offside position when the ball was sent into the area by Clarkson and found Gueye’s head.

Aberdeen's Pape Habib Gueye heads on to the bar before the ball comes off Hearts' Craig Gordon to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.
The key question was whether Keskinen was interfering with the keeper.

From behind the goal, it was clear the Dons wideman was not in Gordon’s line of sight, and so, rightly, the goal stood.

Hearts’ Michael Steinwender can have no complaints over red card

At 1-1, a red card for Hearts changed the game.

A brilliant flick on from Gueye looked to have sent Keskinen through, but he was clearly brought down by Michael Steinwender around the halfway line.

Ref Beaton quickly produced a red card.

I initially thought a red card was slightly harsh, given the distance between the goal and the ball.

However, having seen a replay, I was wrong.

When it comes to DOGSO (denial of a goalscoring opportunity), the most important things to consider are distance, direction and location.

If Keskinen wasn’t fouled, he would have been running straight through on goal.

Location covers the amount of defenders surrounding the incident – there were Hearts players in the area, but none of them were covering defenders or would have caught Keskinen.

Hearts, meanwhile, were screaming for Aberdeen defender Alfie Dorrington to be sent off in the last minute of the 90 for a full-blooded challenge.

For me, the important factor in Dorrington only receiving a yellow card was the on-loan Spurs defender put his studs away.

If he had gone studs up, a red card would have followed.

Was Hearts’ Cammy Devlin hard done-by?

In the 116th minute, referee Beaton showed a second yellow card to Cammy Devlin – reducing Hearts to nine men in probably the highest-profile flashpoint of the semi-final.

Was the Australia international hard done-by?

While Devlin’s first booking – for a late challenge on an offside Gueye – was a stick-on, the second booking was a lot more contentious, in my opinion.

Devlin and Dante Polvara were both racing to get a foot to the ball on the edge of the area, with the Aberdeen player just getting to the ball first.

On the replay, I think it is clear Devlin did not see Polvara coming, and caught him accidentally as he swung his leg to try to clear the ball.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

Conversation