Aberdeen v Hearts Scottish Cup semi-final Ref Watch: One clear Hearts sending off… and one which was harsh

Aberdeen’s dramatic 2-1 extra-time Scottish Cup semi-final victory over rivals Hearts was not short on refereeing talking points.

John Beaton took charge at Hampden, supported on VAR by Greg Aitken – but how did the officiating team get on?

After soaking up plenty of early pressure, it was Aberdeen on the scoresheet first, against the run of play.

Topi Keskinen interference in Pape Gueye’s opener for Aberdeen?

A fantastic delivery from Leighton Clarkson was headed off the bar by Pape Gueye, but, unfortunately for Craig Gordon, the rebound hit the Hearts goalkeeper and found the net.

A somewhat surprising VAR check for offside was then announced.

Having seen a replay, the check was actually on Topi Keskinen, who appeared to be in an offside position when the ball was sent into the area by Clarkson and found Gueye’s head.

The key question was whether Keskinen was interfering with the keeper.

From behind the goal, it was clear the Dons wideman was not in Gordon’s line of sight, and so, rightly, the goal stood.

Hearts’ Michael Steinwender can have no complaints over red card

At 1-1, a red card for Hearts changed the game.

A brilliant flick on from Gueye looked to have sent Keskinen through, but he was clearly brought down by Michael Steinwender around the halfway line.

Ref Beaton quickly produced a red card.

I initially thought a red card was slightly harsh, given the distance between the goal and the ball.

However, having seen a replay, I was wrong.

When it comes to DOGSO (denial of a goalscoring opportunity), the most important things to consider are distance, direction and location.

If Keskinen wasn’t fouled, he would have been running straight through on goal.

Location covers the amount of defenders surrounding the incident – there were Hearts players in the area, but none of them were covering defenders or would have caught Keskinen.

Hearts, meanwhile, were screaming for Aberdeen defender Alfie Dorrington to be sent off in the last minute of the 90 for a full-blooded challenge.

For me, the important factor in Dorrington only receiving a yellow card was the on-loan Spurs defender put his studs away.

If he had gone studs up, a red card would have followed.

Was Hearts’ Cammy Devlin hard done-by?

In the 116th minute, referee Beaton showed a second yellow card to Cammy Devlin – reducing Hearts to nine men in probably the highest-profile flashpoint of the semi-final.

Was the Australia international hard done-by?

While Devlin’s first booking – for a late challenge on an offside Gueye – was a stick-on, the second booking was a lot more contentious, in my opinion.

Devlin and Dante Polvara were both racing to get a foot to the ball on the edge of the area, with the Aberdeen player just getting to the ball first.

On the replay, I think it is clear Devlin did not see Polvara coming, and caught him accidentally as he swung his leg to try to clear the ball.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.