Duncan Shearer: Time for Aberdeen players to show they deserve Scottish Cup final spot

It is time for the Aberdeen players to show they deserve a place in Jimmy Thelin’s team for next month’s Scottish Cup final.

Objective number one of reaching the final was achieved by the Dons following a tense 2-1 win against Hearts at Hampden.

The celebrations between the players, coaching staff and supporters showed how much it meant to everyone associated with the club – but a cup final appearance cannot be the ceiling of the team’s ambitions this season.

A campaign which started with so much hope for the Reds fizzled out following one of the most incredible tail-offs in form I can remember.

But credit where it is due, Thelin and his players have dug deep and fought their way back to respectability – and given themselves a chance at what would be a remarkable redemption arc.

May 24 is a day Aberdeen fans everywhere will be looking forward to, but I think it will be the last thing on the manager’s mind now.

Yes, he’ll enjoy the game when it comes, and there is no doubt he will spend the next month giving some serious thought as to how his side can beat Celtic in the final.

But the return to Hampden is a carrot the Dons boss can use to get the best out of his players in their remaining post-split fixtures.

Europe now the immediate goal for the Dons – but they must do better than just qualifiers

An Aberdeen v Celtic final means fifth place is good enough for Europe next season, but qualification for Europe is not enough for the Dons.

No, not after the start they made – guaranteed group stage football has to be the goal.

Aberdeen have two avenues of achieving that – Scottish Cup glory or a third place finish.

I expect Thelin will use the chance at achieving the former as a tool to also meet the aim of the latter.

After all, if the Dons can win the cup and finish third, then it will have been a very good debut season indeed for the manager.

Winning the Scottish Cup is a big enough challenge as it is without having your hopes of an extended run in Europe resting on the outcome, too.

That’s why third place matters. I know it, the fans know it, and you can bet everyone at Pittodrie knows it.

Hibernian – who are three points clear of the Dons in third place – are first up at Pittodrie on Saturday and it’s a huge game.

If Hibs win at Pittodrie ,then I don’t see the Dons catching them, but if Aberdeen can get all three points, then it’s game on in the last four league matches.

Cup final positions to be won

That brings us back to the final, and which players the manager will select to face Celtic.

Dante Polvara impressed off the bench in what was a rare appearance for the American, while fit-again Jamie McGrath was also involved in the winning goal.

Then there’s Oday Dabbagh – the match-winner who showed once again he has that unteachable knack of being in the right place at the right time.

The Palestinian striker is clearly a player who thrives on service. He’s always on his toes, always alert, and always gambling a ball will break in his path.

With Gavin Molloy and Kristers Tobers nearing a return, and the possibility of Sivert Heltne Nilsen coming back, too, then it will suddenly give Thelin some welcome selection headaches for Hampden.

With five vital league games looming before then, it may not be a bad thing having fierce competition for a final berth either.

Comfort zone has disappeared for Ross County – and others may follow

Speaking of cup finals, Ross County have five of their own ahead as they look to avoid being hauled into the relegation play-off for the third year in a row.

A few weeks ago it was looking good for the Staggies, but four defeats in a row have shattered my optimism.

I’m sure none of the teams in the bottom six were disappointed at seeing St Johnstone suffer a heavy defeat by Celtic in their 5-0 loss in Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final.

The last thing they want is for the Perth outfit to gain any more confidence or belief for the run-in.

I’ve said this before, but when you are the bottom team, the rest of the league gangs up on you and the five other teams in the bottom half know if they beat St Johnstone then relegation is not going to be an issue.

But the right to avoid the play-off spot of 11th place looks really tasty now, with just one point separating Dundee, County and Kilmarnock.

Motherwell and Hearts are a little better off, but that comfort zone can change quickly, too – as soon as this weekend in fact.

Every point is a prisoner now, starting with Saturday’s trip to Killie for Don Cowie and his players. It’s a cliché, but all five games feel like cup finals for the Staggies now.

Are Caley Thistle heading for final day drama?

Caley Thistle are also looking destined to go to the wire in their bid to stay in League One.

Charlie Gilmour’s injury-time own-goal in the 1-1 draw at Stenhousemuir on Saturday means the gap between eighth-placed Caley Jags and ninth-placed Annan, who beat champions Arbroath 5-1, is now a point with two matches remaining.

With the league winners visiting Caledonian Stadium this weekend, while Annan face already relegated Dumbarton, it will be interesting to see whether the respective opponents having nothing to play for will be a factor in the results.

I know this much – it’s looking like a tense finale is in store.

Here’s hoping a horrible tale of woe off the field, which is now heading for a happy ending, does not have a sting in the tail on the pitch.