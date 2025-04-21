Graeme Shinnie: My experience is ‘overrated’ ahead of Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup final glory bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Graeme Shinnie: My experience is ‘overrated’ ahead of Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup final glory bid

The Dons are aiming to end a 35-year wait to win the Scottish Cup when they face Celtic next month,, and Shinnie doesn't think his experience of past finals counts for much.

Graeme Shinnie celebrates Aberdeen's Scottish Cup semi-final win over Hearts.
Graeme Shinnie celebrates Aberdeen's Scottish Cup semi-final win over Hearts. Image: SNS.
By Andy Skinner

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie insists his experience counts for little as he aims to lead the Dons to Scottish Cup glory next month.

The Reds will face Celtic in the Hampden Park showpiece on May 24, after they overcame Hearts in extra-time in Saturday’s semi-final.

Shinnie has been involved in four previous finals during two spells with the Reds – albeit only once in the Scottish Cup.

Ironically, his only success in the competition came when he skippered Caley Thistle to victory over Falkirk at the age of 23 in 2015 – in his final outing for the Highland club.

Graeme Shinnie holds aloft the 2015 Scottish Cup with Caley Thistle. Image: SNS

Although Shinnie has gone on to rack up nearly 300 appearances for the Dons since then, he reckons the freshness of some of his more youthful team-mates will be an equally valuable commodity when his side go for glory next month.

Shinnie said: “Experience can be overrated sometimes – we’ve got a squad that are hungry to try and lift silverware.

“What does experience do? What is it? Sometimes being young and playing with no fear helps.

“I won this trophy when I was 23, so I wouldn’t have been that experienced back then.

“People always talk about experience, but what does it really do in the game?

“In certain moments, yes, it helps. When you get later into games, you know when maybe not to make a tackle, and little things like that.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie at full time after the 4-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Queen's Park. Image; SNS
Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie at full time after the 4-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Queen’s Park. Image. SNS.

“But in the whole, sometimes young fearless players are all right as well.”

Dons not in final to make up numbers

Aberdeen are back on the cup final stage for the first time since December 2023, when they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Rangers in the League Cup showpiece.

While Shinnie is pleased to return to that platform, he insists there will be no satisfaction to be taken unless his side can defy the odds against Brendan Rodgers’ treble-chasing Hoops.

He added: “It’s where we want to be every year – but we don’t want to just be in the final, we want to win it.

“We had ones in the past where should have, would have, could have.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie and Richard Jensen look dejected after Rangers’ James Tavernier scores to make it 1-0 in the Viaplay Cup Final at Hampden. Image: SNS.

“There were moments in those games where we could have maybe won them, but we didn’t. But this is another chance coming around and we want to take it.

“It’s a good moment to get us into this position and to be in the final. It’s where we want to be.

“But we don’t just want to make finals, we want to try and win them.”

Reds have third-place in sights ahead of cup final

In the meantime, Aberdeen’s focus will switch to the race to secure third-place in their final five Premiership fixtures.

The Dons host Hibernian on Saturday a crucial first post-split match, with the third-placed Edinburgh outfit three points ahead of Jimmy Thelin’s side.

Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris in action against Hibernian. Image: SNS.

With third spot guaranteeing the Dons European group stage football next season, irrespective of the cup final outcome, Shinnie is determined to build momentum in the coming weeks.

The 33-year-old added: “We’ve got big games coming up now, like Hibs this week, that we’re already preparing for.

“They’ll be as big as we make them.

“The first one coming around is against Hibs, which is one we know we have to win as they’re three points ahead of us, that’s a big one right away.

“Then you deal with each one as they come.

“But it should be six big games to end the season.

“It’s where we want to be.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrates his side’s Scottish Cup semi-final win against Hearts. Image: PA.

“We’re in a good moment with how we’re playing.

“We got through our bad run and we’ve started to hit a little bit of form with how we want to play and how we want to do things.

“It’s important now to focus on the league and try and continue a good vein of form and then be in a good moment when the final comes around.”

Conversation