Graeme Shinnie: My experience is ‘overrated’ ahead of Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup final glory bid

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie insists his experience counts for little as he aims to lead the Dons to Scottish Cup glory next month.

The Reds will face Celtic in the Hampden Park showpiece on May 24, after they overcame Hearts in extra-time in Saturday’s semi-final.

Shinnie has been involved in four previous finals during two spells with the Reds – albeit only once in the Scottish Cup.

Ironically, his only success in the competition came when he skippered Caley Thistle to victory over Falkirk at the age of 23 in 2015 – in his final outing for the Highland club.

Although Shinnie has gone on to rack up nearly 300 appearances for the Dons since then, he reckons the freshness of some of his more youthful team-mates will be an equally valuable commodity when his side go for glory next month.

Shinnie said: “Experience can be overrated sometimes – we’ve got a squad that are hungry to try and lift silverware.

“What does experience do? What is it? Sometimes being young and playing with no fear helps.

“I won this trophy when I was 23, so I wouldn’t have been that experienced back then.

“People always talk about experience, but what does it really do in the game?

“In certain moments, yes, it helps. When you get later into games, you know when maybe not to make a tackle, and little things like that.

“But in the whole, sometimes young fearless players are all right as well.”

Dons not in final to make up numbers

Aberdeen are back on the cup final stage for the first time since December 2023, when they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Rangers in the League Cup showpiece.

While Shinnie is pleased to return to that platform, he insists there will be no satisfaction to be taken unless his side can defy the odds against Brendan Rodgers’ treble-chasing Hoops.

He added: “It’s where we want to be every year – but we don’t want to just be in the final, we want to win it.

“We had ones in the past where should have, would have, could have.

“There were moments in those games where we could have maybe won them, but we didn’t. But this is another chance coming around and we want to take it.

“It’s a good moment to get us into this position and to be in the final. It’s where we want to be.

“But we don’t just want to make finals, we want to try and win them.”

Reds have third-place in sights ahead of cup final

In the meantime, Aberdeen’s focus will switch to the race to secure third-place in their final five Premiership fixtures.

The Dons host Hibernian on Saturday a crucial first post-split match, with the third-placed Edinburgh outfit three points ahead of Jimmy Thelin’s side.

With third spot guaranteeing the Dons European group stage football next season, irrespective of the cup final outcome, Shinnie is determined to build momentum in the coming weeks.

The 33-year-old added: “We’ve got big games coming up now, like Hibs this week, that we’re already preparing for.

“They’ll be as big as we make them.

“The first one coming around is against Hibs, which is one we know we have to win as they’re three points ahead of us, that’s a big one right away.

“Then you deal with each one as they come.

“But it should be six big games to end the season.

“It’s where we want to be.

“We’re in a good moment with how we’re playing.

“We got through our bad run and we’ve started to hit a little bit of form with how we want to play and how we want to do things.

“It’s important now to focus on the league and try and continue a good vein of form and then be in a good moment when the final comes around.”