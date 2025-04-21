Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin hopes Scottish Cup final can ‘help’ Dons in Premiership fight

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has challenged his players to use reaching the Scottish Cup final as a springboard in the race to finish third in the Premiership.

The Dons booked a final meeting with Celtic on May 24 thanks to a 2-1 win against Hearts in Saturday’s semi-final at Hampden.

Thelin and his players celebrated reaching the final with the 13,000 Dons supporters in the National Stadium following their tense win against the nine-man Jambos.

The Aberdeen boss was thrilled to lead his side to a final in his first season in Scottish football, but wants to channel the excitement of having a Hampden return to look forward to into catching Hibernian in the race for third place.

The Hibees, who are three points clear of the Dons and unbeaten in 17 matches, visit Pittodrie on Saturday in the first of five remaining league fixtures.

Thelin said: “It’s amazing to have a final to look forward to, but now we have so many difficult games left, and we have to fight in the league.

“It’s a tough challenge, but we have to go for it and try the best we can.

“When we won games at the start of the season, the focus was always on the next game and our own performance.

“You need a squad as it is a long season with many games. We have grown slowly, but hopefully it can help us in the last five league games, which will be difficult.

“We have to enjoy this, but also keep fighting in the league.”

Dons learning from Hampden visits

Thelin’s hopes of reaching the League Cup final in November were dashed in devastating fashion as his side were beaten 6-0 by Celtic in the semi-final.

But the Dons boss was delighted at how his side handled the emotion and drama on their return to the National Stadium for Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi.

He said: “It was our second semi-final of the season and we managed it well. We looked really stable.

“The (Celtic) game was totally different and we were really exposed in the first half then, but, of course, I learned some things.

“But this was a different opponent.

“It doesn’t matter how you get there, you have to win. It’s important to try to be there a lot of times and show the consistency in your performance.

“Me and my players and the staff have been exposed to it, but we know to be successful over the longer team you have to have an identity.

“I think Hearts started the game really well and put us under pressure.

“Of course, the red card helped to bring more calmness in the team, but we also know from experience when a team goes one man down there is less space to play on and it is more difficult.

“We kept pushing and adding more players – fresh players. We managed the game well before finding the extra punch to win the game.

“We did not expose ourselves like we did in the previous game against Rangers, we were better.”

‘Polvara looked ready to play’

Thelin turned to his bench to finally break down Hearts’ resistance and both Dante Polvara and Jamie McGrath made significant contributions as Aberdeen found a late winner through Oday Dabbagh to secure victory.

The Dons boss was delighted to see his substitutes’ make the difference at Hampden.

He said: “We have had some difficult injuries this season and some players have been out for months.

“Dante has shown in training he is slowly coming back into good form again and he looked really ready to play again when he came on.”

McGrath, who has signed a pre-contract with Hibs, delivered the cross which led to the match-winning goal – and Thelin insists he has no concerns about using the attacker in the league run-in as the Dons try to overhaul McGrath’s future club.

Thelin said: “Jamie showed his whole heart and focus is here.

“He is still an Aberdeen player and I’ve seen in the training at Cormack Park there is no doubt where his focus is.”