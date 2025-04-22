Dimitar Mitov reveals driving factor behind Aberdeen injury return

Dimitar Mitov says returning for such a critical period in Aberdeen’s season makes all his rehabilitation efforts worthwhile.

Goalkeeper Mitov returned from a month-long absence to help the Dons triumph 2-1 after extra time against Hearts in their Scottish Cup semi-final on Saturday.

The victory set up a final against Celtic at Hampden Park on May 24.

Mitov had not played since suffering a shoulder injury in Bulgaria’s 2-1 Nations League defeat to Republic of Ireland on March 20 – in what was his 10th cap for his country.

Ross Doohan had deputised for Premiership wins over Motherwell and Ross County, along with the 2-2 draw against Rangers earlier this month.

It was not the first time Mitov had been sidelined this season, with the former St Johnstone goalkeeper having been ruled out for several weeks on two prior occasions due to a hamstring issue.

With the Dons in the chase for third place in the Premiership, and with a Scottish Cup final now on the horizon, Mitov insists he had plenty motivation to force his way back to fitness in recent weeks.

‘I was being a pain to the physios’

Mitov said: “I was pushing – I was training like crazy, being in the gym and doing all the rehab possible.

“I was just being a pain to the physios, just to get me back for that game.

“Thankfully we managed to do it.

“It was really helpful that the manager put his trust in me and put me in goal.

“With the run we go into after the split, we’re playing against top teams and there’s a lot to play for.

“Obviously there is the cup final, and trying to finish as high as possible in the league.

“As any football player, you want to play in those big games, you want to be involved.

“For me it’s just been a very unlucky season with injuries and stuff, because if you look back at my history I’ve never been injured.

“Just all of a sudden something happened, I don’t know where.

“I’m happy to be back helping the team. Hopefully that was it and there is no more.”

Mitov feels lessons have been learned from last Hampden outing

Aberdeen will take on Celtic at the national stadium for the second time this season, having suffered a bruising 6-0 defeat to the Hoops in the semi-finals of the League Cup in October.

Despite going on to suffer a major dip in league form, Mitov feels recent weeks have shown the improvements his side have made since then.

The 28-year-old added: “At the time, we played against a really good team that managed to punish us.

“The quality they had at the time, we just couldn’t cope with.

“But in these games, you probably learn more about yourself as a team than any other game.

“I feel like we’ve done our homework and I’m looking forward to the final – it’s going to be a good one.

“First and foremost, we had to stop getting chances created against us because I felt like we were conceding way too many chances.

“Obviously, bringing new players in the defence also helped a lot.

“We know we have quality in our front players.

“Kevin Nisbet has been firing, and Leighton Clarkson has been really good.

“They are players that can win games for us.

“As long as we give them a solid base at the back, where everything is solid and calm, we give them the opportunity to go up there and win us games.”

Thelin has overseen rollercoaster debut campaign

The Dons remain on course to win silverware in what has been a rollercoaster debut campaign for boss Jimmy Thelin.

After winning 10 of their opening 11 league games, Aberdeen proceeded to go on a run of 14 matches without a victory.

The win over Hearts means they are now unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions.

When asked if he had experienced a season like it, Mitov added: “Not really, but that’s what makes football exciting.

“That’s what makes everything here so special.

“We had the highs early in the season to having the lows in mid-season, and then getting on a high again.

“That just shows character, that shows just growing together.

“The manager has been big into this, bringing up this philosophy of a never giving up attitude and always wanting to be better, always wanting to improve.

“You can see that the team is playing better and better and when we play together more and more games, the team is only going to improve.

“I’ve been really happy for everybody involved with the football club.”