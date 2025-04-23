Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin provides update on Sivert Heltne Nilsen following freak training ground injury

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has praised Sivert Heltne Nilsen as they await a timescale on how long the midfielder will be out injured.

The 33-year-old has not featured for the Dons since the 2-2 draw with Dundee United on March 2 due to an eye injury sustained in training.

Thelin says it remains uncertain how long Nilsen will be out or if the midfielder will be able to feature for the Dons in the final six games of the campaign.

Thelin said: “They are making some assessments so we’re still waiting for the big answer on how long everything will take so still we don’t actually know for sure.

“It’s a process but we have to wait maybe a week more to get more of a timeline of exactly what it’s going to be.

“The retina and all these things have to calm down a little bit and then we can see how much time it will take.”

Midfielder was ‘climbing the walls’

The Dons have granted Nilsen permission to return to Norway while he recovers and Thelin has praised the way the player has dealt with the setback of being sidelined as the Dons chase a third-place finish in the league as well as Scottish Cup glory next month.

The Aberdeen manager added: “He’s a strong character and a really professional one with his passion for football.

“His only thought is about coming back but we need to just wait and respect the situation and the experts, the doctors, will guide us to the right decisions.

“Right now he’s back in Norway. He was climbing the walls here. He can’t do anything right now, so we sent him back for a little bit.”

The Dons welcomed back goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov and midfielder Jamie McGrath to the squad for Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final win against Hearts.

Defender Gavin Molloy is also back available following a shoulder injury but the Dons are waiting to learn if striker Ester Sokler faces a spell on the sidelines.

The Slovenian missed Saturday’s win at Hampden after suffering an injury in training last week.

Dons building winning mentality

Aberdeen, meanwhile, head into the final six games of the season with everything to play for.

The Dons welcome Hibernian to Pittodrie on Saturday in what could be a huge game in the race to finish third in the Premiership.

Thelin is pleased his side have worked their way into a position to achieve success in the league and the Scottish Cup this season as the finishing line approaches.

He said: “That’s the mentality we always try to build, and what we’re aiming for in the long term.

“Everybody should feel and know how Aberdeen are going to perform on the pitch with a clear identity.

“It’s not always easy to predict what’s going to happen but you have to have a strong belief in what you want to happen and how you want to perform. That’s the confidence we are building.”