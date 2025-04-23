Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin provides update on Sivert Heltne Nilsen following freak training ground injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin provides update on Sivert Heltne Nilsen following freak training ground injury

The Dons have granted Nilsen permission to return to Norway while he recovers from the eye injury.

By Danny Law
Sivert Heltne Nilsen during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park in February. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has praised Sivert Heltne Nilsen as they await a timescale on how long the midfielder will be out injured.

The 33-year-old has not featured for the Dons since the 2-2 draw with Dundee United on March 2 due to an eye injury sustained in training.

Thelin says it remains uncertain how long Nilsen will be out or if the midfielder will be able to feature for the Dons in the final six games of the campaign.

Thelin said: “They are making some assessments so we’re still waiting for the big answer on how long everything will take so still we don’t actually know for sure.

“It’s a process but we have to wait maybe a week more to get more of a timeline of exactly what it’s going to be.

“The retina and all these things have to calm down a little bit and then we can see how much time it will take.”

Midfielder was ‘climbing the walls’

The Dons have granted Nilsen permission to return to Norway while he recovers and Thelin has praised the way the player has dealt with the setback of being sidelined as the Dons chase a third-place finish in the league as well as Scottish Cup glory next month.

The Aberdeen manager added: “He’s a strong character and a really professional one with his passion for football.

“His only thought is about coming back but we need to just wait and respect the situation and the experts, the doctors, will guide us to the right decisions.

“Right now he’s back in Norway. He was climbing the walls here. He can’t do anything right now, so we sent him back for a little bit.”

Aberdeen's Sivert Heltne Nilsen and Dundee United's Allan Campbell in action during the 2-2 Premiership draw. Image: SNS
The Dons welcomed back goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov and midfielder Jamie McGrath to the squad for Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final win against Hearts.

Defender Gavin Molloy is also back available following a shoulder injury but the Dons are waiting to learn if striker Ester Sokler faces a spell on the sidelines.

The Slovenian missed Saturday’s win at Hampden after suffering an injury in training last week.

Dons building winning mentality

Aberdeen, meanwhile, head into the final six games of the season with everything to play for.

The Dons welcome Hibernian to Pittodrie on Saturday in what could be a huge game in the race to finish third in the Premiership.

Thelin is pleased his side have worked their way into a position to achieve success in the league and the Scottish Cup this season as the finishing line approaches.

He said: “That’s the mentality we always try to build, and what we’re aiming for in the long term.

“Everybody should feel and know how Aberdeen are going to perform on the pitch with a clear identity.

“It’s not always easy to predict what’s going to happen but you have to have a strong belief in what you want to happen and how you want to perform. That’s the confidence we are building.”

Conversation