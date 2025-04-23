Ex-Aberdeen striker Craig Brewster on going full-time at 26, his Greek football experience and why he’s now passing on the lessons of his career to the next generation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Aberdeen striker Craig Brewster on going full-time at 26, his Greek football experience and why he’s now passing on the lessons of his career to the next generation

Brewster refused to give up on his career of being a full-time professional and now he is helping youngsters chase their dreams in England.

Craig Brewster during his time as caretaker manager at Crawley Town. Image: Shutterstock
By Paul Third

Few players epitomise more than Craig Brewster why you should never give up.

Brewster’s dream of being a professional footballer was shattered when his boyhood club Dundee United opted against offering him a contract.

But the Dundonian was nothing if not determined and he duly dropped to the juniors before working his way back up the ranks and finally earning his shot at full-time football in his mid-twenties.

The epitome of better late than never, Brewster reinvented himself as a Scottish Cup winning hero for the Tangerines and became a trailblazing Scot as he played abroad.

He then returned to Scotland with a renewed focus which saw him extend his career into his 40s and move into management.

Brewster regards his five year stint at Ionikos as a significant moment of his career.

He said: “Playing for a living was the best job in the world.

“Everyone focuses on good habits, doing the right thing and pushing yourself and seeing where it can take you.

“But you have to have that desire to really be the best you can.

“I had an opportunity when I was a Bosman to go and experience Greece and it turned out to be a great opportunity for me.

“I didn’t go full-time until I was 26. I was part-time for eight and a half years and it’s a long time.

“I think people forget that but it’s why I had the energy and the desire in my late 20s into my 30s that I didn’t want it to end.

“I look back at those days and they keep getting longer but I’ve loved all of it.”

Brewster’s debt to former Dons boss Calderwood

Brewster’s professionalism is what led to him joining Aberdeen as a player after losing his job as manager at Tannadice in 2007.

It was a chance to reunite with Jimmy Calderwood, who had been his boss at Dunfermline, and although his time with the Dons lasted only months it is clear it left an impression.

He said: “Jimmy Calderwood gave me a path back into the game after I left Dundee United and while my time there was brief it was great.

“The race for Europe was a good memory from my time at Aberdeen.

“I set-up Barry Nicholson for his goal and then he got sent off for taking his shirt off to celebrate.

“If you can’t celebrate scoring a goal which secures Europe, what chance have you got?”

Lure of management proved impossible to resist

Brewster’s time at Pittodrie was cut short due to his other passion – management.

When Caley Thistle came calling to bring him back to the Highlands it proved an opportunity he simply could not turn down.

The second spell did not match the first stint at Caledonian Stadium, but he insists the five years of management experience with Caley Thistle in two spells, and United to boot, as well as his tenure as player-assistant boss at Ross County, served him well.

Craig Brewster in action for Aberdeen in 2007. Image: SNS

Relocating to England for a fresh start as a coach at Crawley Town in 2011 has led to a new chapter in English football for the former striker who has settled in West Sussex with his family.

He said: “I did my coaching badges while I was still playing at Dunfermline and suddenly went into management at Inverness and it couldn’t have gone any better as my first job in management.

“There were a lot of highs and a lot of lows and sometimes I look back and think maybe I should have held on longer in Scotland for another manager’s job after leaving Inverness the second time.

“But I’ve enjoyed my time in England and I’m happy to help people along their way as I’m doing now.”

Brewster has a new challenge in England

That same dedication and desire to succeed in the game is what Brewster, 58, is now instilling in Horsham, some 31 miles southwest of London.

Since leaving Plymouth Argyle in 2018 after his contract was not renewed, Brewster has spent his time with Horsham, who play in the Isthmian League Premier Division, and running his own football academy in the area.

His time with the youth set-up at the non-league club is coming to an end but the work in developing young players in the area continues.

Craig Brewster returned to Caley Thistle as manager for a second spell in 2007. Image: SNS

Brewster said: “When I finished at Plymouth in 2018 the local club here, Horsham, got in touch and asked if I would come on board as their director of football.

“I said yes but four months later Covid struck so the role came to an end pretty quickly.

“When we all came out of the pandemic, they came back to me asking if I would be their head of youth and I said yes. That was a role which I felt a lot more comfortable in.”

‘I get a real buzz from seeing the kids improve’

Whether it was by accident or design, it is clear Brewster has found himself in an area where he feels he can put his coaching experience to good use.

It’s a calling he feels passionately about.

Brewster said: “Horsham is 20 minutes from Gatwick and 25 miles north of Brighton so there’s not a lot of senior clubs around.

“Brighton is obviously one and Crystal Palace would be the next one after that.

“That’s when I set up my own academy, CB Pro Coaching. It’s nearly five years down the line and I love it.

“We work with youngsters from the age of eight to 15 and I get a real buzz from seeing the kids improve.

“I’ve had a couple of lads go to Brighton and I’ve had four girls go to the women’s youth set-up at Brighton too.

“My big thing is trying to push them and see where they can get to. That’s my only goal and it’s a great feeling when you see them get a chance.

“I know the name of every kid we have and when they come down that path and I hear the footsteps running down it gives me such a buzz.

“They love their football and it’s great to see the progress they make.”

‘It’s not all about me anymore’

He will celebrate his 60th birthday next year but given his lengthy tenure in England it seems unlikely a return to Scottish football is in the Dundonian’s immediate future.

If his career proves anything, it’s that you can never say never, but Brewster seems content where he is.

Craig Brewster was the matchwinner for Dundee United in the 1994 Scottish Cup final. Image: SNS

He said: “It’s not all about me anymore. I’ve got I’ve got a 12-year-old daughter and two stepsons, and they’re they’re comfortable and happy where we live.

“I’ve worked at Crawley, with the kids at Brighton and at Plymouth and enjoyed it all but I’m not a youngster now.

“I’d like to still think there’s life in the old dog but seeing the younger ones improve and progress is my cause nowadays.

“We’ve been in England a long time. It’s 14 years we’ve been down the road.

“I’ve been with Horsham Youth for the last five or six years and that is now just coming to an end but my academy has been going nearly five years now.

“It’s going really well so long may it continue.”

