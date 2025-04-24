Aberdeen defender Mats Knoester happy to have made an immediate impact at Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen defender Mats Knoester happy to have made an immediate impact at Pittodrie

The Reds have lost only one of the 11 games Knoester has featured in since joining from Ferencvaros.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen defender Mats Knoester at Cormack Park
Aberdeen defender Mats Knoester at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Mats Knoester is pleased to have played a part in getting Aberdeen’s season back on track.

The Dutch defender joined the Dons on deadline day on a two-and-a-half-year deal after leaving Hungarian side Ferencvaros.

He joined an Aberdeen team that were without a win in their previous 14 league games but has helped get the Dons back to form.

The Reds have lost only one of the 11 games Knoester has featured in since making the move to Pittodrie.

The 26-year-old will hope to keep that trend going over the final six games of the season as the Dons push to finish third in the league ahead of the season-ending finale of a Scottish Cup final against Celtic.

On the club’s form since joining the Dons, Knoester said: “Yes, the timing has been good.

“You never know exactly why things change.

“But I’m happy that I can play my part and that the results have also been positive. That always helps for your own position as well.

“We’re still in the race at the end of the season, but so far it’s been good, with ups and downs obviously, but that’s also normal in a season.”

Mats Knoetser at a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Knoester, who had a spell on loan at Danish side AGF during his time at Ferencvaros, reckons his style is suited to the Scottish game.

He said: “Before I came here what I thought was true, it’s so physical.

“I learned that in Denmark last season.

“In Holland, it’s not very physical, it’s more on the ball and technical.

“Here it’s more physical.

“The physical part comes first, so first duels, headers and all that kind of stuff and then the football comes.

“So I think I fit well in the Scottish way of football.”

Ready for massive end to the season

The Dons are in upbeat mood this week following Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final win against Hearts.

But Knoester says the players will now put their full focus on the race to finish third – starting with this weekend’s visit of Hibernian who are leading the race to finish best of the rest behind Celtic and Rangers.

He said: “Yes, we’ve got massive games coming up.

“I think every game could be vital because we all play against each other.

“Every game is going to basically be like a cup game now.”

Mats Knoester of Aberdeen in Scottish Cup action against Dunfermline. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen defender Mats Knoester in Scottish Cup action against Dunfermline. Image: Shutterstock.

Knoester featured in Champions League and Europa League qualifiers at the start of the season for Ferencvaros and hopes he has more European football to look forward next season.

He said: “It’s one of the biggest platforms in Europe for the club, for players, for everybody.

“We had a very good experience (at Ferencvaros in 2022-23).

“It was a very successful tournament for us in the Europa League.

“We survived the winter and we got through the group.

“In the end, we got beat by Leverkusen in the last 16.

“The next season, they became champions.

“So it was also not a shame to lose against them, but it was still a tough one to take.”

Conversation