Aberdeen defender Mats Knoester happy to have made an immediate impact at Pittodrie

Mats Knoester is pleased to have played a part in getting Aberdeen’s season back on track.

The Dutch defender joined the Dons on deadline day on a two-and-a-half-year deal after leaving Hungarian side Ferencvaros.

He joined an Aberdeen team that were without a win in their previous 14 league games but has helped get the Dons back to form.

The Reds have lost only one of the 11 games Knoester has featured in since making the move to Pittodrie.

The 26-year-old will hope to keep that trend going over the final six games of the season as the Dons push to finish third in the league ahead of the season-ending finale of a Scottish Cup final against Celtic.

On the club’s form since joining the Dons, Knoester said: “Yes, the timing has been good.

“You never know exactly why things change.

“But I’m happy that I can play my part and that the results have also been positive. That always helps for your own position as well.

“We’re still in the race at the end of the season, but so far it’s been good, with ups and downs obviously, but that’s also normal in a season.”

Knoester, who had a spell on loan at Danish side AGF during his time at Ferencvaros, reckons his style is suited to the Scottish game.

He said: “Before I came here what I thought was true, it’s so physical.

“I learned that in Denmark last season.

“In Holland, it’s not very physical, it’s more on the ball and technical.

“Here it’s more physical.

“The physical part comes first, so first duels, headers and all that kind of stuff and then the football comes.

“So I think I fit well in the Scottish way of football.”

Ready for massive end to the season

The Dons are in upbeat mood this week following Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final win against Hearts.

But Knoester says the players will now put their full focus on the race to finish third – starting with this weekend’s visit of Hibernian who are leading the race to finish best of the rest behind Celtic and Rangers.

He said: “Yes, we’ve got massive games coming up.

“I think every game could be vital because we all play against each other.

“Every game is going to basically be like a cup game now.”

Knoester featured in Champions League and Europa League qualifiers at the start of the season for Ferencvaros and hopes he has more European football to look forward next season.

He said: “It’s one of the biggest platforms in Europe for the club, for players, for everybody.

“We had a very good experience (at Ferencvaros in 2022-23).

“It was a very successful tournament for us in the Europa League.

“We survived the winter and we got through the group.

“In the end, we got beat by Leverkusen in the last 16.

“The next season, they became champions.

“So it was also not a shame to lose against them, but it was still a tough one to take.”