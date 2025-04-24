Exclusive: Aberdeen legend Theo Snelders hails Pittodrie board for not pressing panic button during form crash

Aberdeen legend Theo Snelders insists the Pittodrie board will reap the rewards for retaining faith in boss Jimmy Thelin during a form crash.

The Dons suffered a 14-game winless Premiership nosedive during the winter which threatened to derail the campaign.

However, chairman Dave Cormack and the club’s hierarchy stuck by Thelin and bankrolled a January transfer window signing spree in excess of £1million.

The board’s confidence in Thelin has paid off as the Reds have lost only once in 11 games in all competitions since the winter transfer window closed.

Thelin has also led the Reds to the Scottish Cup final, and they face Celtic at Hampden on Saturday, May 24, in the bid to lift the trophy for the first time in 35 years.

Goalkeeper Snelders, 61, was an integral part of the last team who lifted the trophy in 1990.

No panic from Aberdeen hierarchy

In Thelin’s debut season at Pittodrie, the Reds are also in the hunt to finish third in the Premiership and secure European qualification.

Aberdeen host third-placed Hibs at Pittodrie on Saturday in a high stakes showdown.

Snelders said: “Aberdeen’s dip in form was a major one as they just couldn’t win a game anymore.

“It was hard to imagine how that could happen after they started the season so well.

“Now it looks like they are coming good and the team is back challenging again.

“Usually when teams go on a long winless run, the grumbles from the crowd come out.

“And as soon as that reaches the board of clubs, they normally always go for the safe option (sacking the manager).

“Statistics will tell you that for a short time that maybe helps.

“But in the longer term it’s better to keep faith and stick with the people who you chose – people who you chose for a reason.

“If there is a drop in form and you are already starting to push the panic button, it is not a good sign.

“Thankfully Aberdeen did not do that and now they are in the Scottish Cup final.”

Signed from Dutch club FC Twente in a £300,000 deal by manager Alex Smith in 1988, Snelders is revered as one of Aberdeen’s greatest-ever keepers.

Support from fans never wavered

He won the Scottish Cup and League Cup double in the 1989-90 season with Aberdeen.

Netherlands-based Snelders was back at Pittodrie recently for the Dons’ 2-2 Premiership draw with Rangers on April 13.

He can sense the Red Army mobilising to a level he experienced during his playing career at Aberdeen.

Snelders said: “What was good to see is that the fans didn’t stay away from the home games during that time (winless run).

“They continued to go to Pittodrie.

“In the home games, the attendances remind me of our time at the end of the eighties and beginning of the nineties when the crowd was a 17,000 to 18,000 average.

“It’s great to see that the people want to go and watch Aberdeen again.”

Aberdeen set up their first Scottish Cup final since 2017 with a 2-1 extra-time win against Hearts at Hampden at the weekend.

The Dons are bidding to end 35 years of Scottish Cup misery.

Former Dutch international Snelders memorably saved Anton Rogan’s spot-kick in a penalty shoot-out in the final win against Celtic in 1990.

Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup drought

Still level at 0-0 after extra-time, the final went to penalties, with Snelders’ save setting up the opportunity to win the trophy.

Defender Brian Irvine converted his spot kick for the Dons to win 9-8 on spot-kicks.

Snelders hopes Thelin can mastermind an end to the Scottish Cup drought.

He said: “It is strange that it has been such a long time since Aberdeen last won the Scottish Cup.

“If you look at the history of Aberdeen, it’s a long, long time.

“It is hard to imagine nowadays, but when we went into the final in 1990 against Celtic, we were the favourites.

“For Aberdeen to beat Celtic in the final this season, everyone has to be at their best.

“Winning the Scottish Cup with Aberdeen was one of the best moments in my career.

“Now Aberdeen have the final to look forward to at the end of the campaign.”

Snelders was signed as a replacement for Gothenburg Great Jim Leighton, who had transferred to Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United in 1988.

Snelders on impact of Mats Knoester

The keeper was included in the Netherlands squad at the 1990 World Cup and would go on to make 291 appearances for the Dons.

Snelders was part of a Dutch contingent at Pittodrie which also included Hans Gilhaus, Willem van der Ark, Theo ten Caat and Peter van de Ven.

Aberdeen boss Thelin has also turned to Dutch talent with the signing of centre-back Mats Knoester during the January transfer window.

Knoester was secured on transfer deadline day on a two-and-a-half-year contract following his exit from Hungarian club Ferencvaros.

Snelders said: “Knoester was at Herecles (Dutch club, from 2019 to 22) and is good in the air.

“He is also a good passer of the ball and not scared to use his physicality.

“Knoester seems to be getting 90 minutes regularly so they must be happy with him.”