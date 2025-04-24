Exclusive: Aberdeen legend Theo Snelders hails Pittodrie board for not pressing panic button during form crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Aberdeen legend Theo Snelders hails Pittodrie board for not pressing panic button during form crash

Legendary keeper Snelders also believes the backing of the Red Army has returned to the level of when he was at Pittodrie in the late-1980s/90s.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack pictures at Pittodrie. Image by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen legend Theo Snelders insists the Pittodrie board will reap the rewards for retaining faith in boss Jimmy Thelin during a form crash.

The Dons suffered a 14-game winless Premiership nosedive during the winter which threatened to derail the campaign.

However, chairman Dave Cormack and the club’s hierarchy stuck by Thelin and bankrolled a January transfer window signing spree in excess of £1million.

The board’s confidence in Thelin has paid off as the Reds have lost only once in 11 games in all competitions since the winter transfer window closed.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin gives instructions from the sidelines during the Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts. Image: PA
Thelin has also led the Reds to the Scottish Cup final, and they face Celtic at Hampden on Saturday, May 24, in the bid to lift the trophy for the first time in 35 years.

Goalkeeper Snelders, 61, was an integral part of the last team who lifted the trophy in 1990.

No panic from Aberdeen hierarchy

In Thelin’s debut season at Pittodrie, the Reds are also in the hunt to finish third in the Premiership and secure European qualification.

Aberdeen host third-placed Hibs at Pittodrie on Saturday in a high stakes showdown.

Snelders said: “Aberdeen’s dip in form was a major one as they just couldn’t win a game anymore.

“It was hard to imagine how that could happen after they started the season so well.

“Now it looks like they are coming good and the team is back challenging again.

“Usually when teams go on a long winless run, the grumbles from the crowd come out.

Aberdeen Chairman Dave Cormack at Hampden Park during the Scottish Cup semi-final win against Hearts.
“And as soon as that reaches the board of clubs, they normally always go for the safe option (sacking the manager).

“Statistics will tell you that for a short time that maybe helps.

“But in the longer term it’s better to keep faith and stick with the people who you chose – people who you chose for a reason.

“If there is a drop in form and you are already starting to push the panic button, it is not a good sign.

“Thankfully Aberdeen did not do that and now they are in the Scottish Cup final.”

Signed from Dutch club FC Twente in a £300,000 deal by manager Alex Smith in 1988, Snelders is revered as one of Aberdeen’s greatest-ever keepers.

Support from fans never wavered

He won the Scottish Cup and League Cup double in the 1989-90 season with Aberdeen.

Netherlands-based Snelders was back at Pittodrie recently for the Dons’ 2-2 Premiership draw with Rangers on April 13.

Aberdeen's Oday Dabbagh celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Hearts in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden. Image: SNS
He can sense the Red Army mobilising to a level he experienced during his playing career at Aberdeen.

Snelders said: “What was good to see is that the fans didn’t stay away from the home games during that time (winless run).

“They continued to go to Pittodrie.

“In the home games, the attendances remind me of our time at the end of the eighties and beginning of the nineties when the crowd was a 17,000 to 18,000 average.

“It’s great to see that the people want to go and watch Aberdeen again.”

Aberdeen set up their first Scottish Cup final since 2017 with a 2-1 extra-time win against Hearts at Hampden at the weekend.

The Dons are bidding to end 35 years of Scottish Cup misery.

Former Dutch international Snelders memorably saved Anton Rogan’s spot-kick in a penalty shoot-out in the final win against Celtic in 1990.

Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup drought

Still level at 0-0 after extra-time, the final went to penalties, with Snelders’ save setting up the opportunity to win the trophy.

Defender Brian Irvine converted his spot kick for the Dons to win 9-8 on spot-kicks.

Aberdeen's Theo Snelders, Alex McLeish and Hans Gillhaus with the Scottish Cup in 1990. Photo by SNS.
Snelders hopes Thelin can mastermind an end to the Scottish Cup drought.

He said: “It is strange that it has been such a long time since Aberdeen last won the Scottish Cup.

“If you look at the history of Aberdeen, it’s a long, long time.

“It is hard to imagine nowadays, but when we went into the final in 1990 against Celtic, we were the favourites.

“For Aberdeen to beat Celtic in the final this season, everyone has to be at their best.

“Winning the Scottish Cup with Aberdeen was one of the best moments in my career.

“Now Aberdeen have the final to look forward to at the end of the campaign.”

Snelders was signed as a replacement for Gothenburg Great Jim Leighton, who had transferred to Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United in 1988.

Snelders on impact of Mats Knoester

The keeper was included in the Netherlands squad at the 1990 World Cup and would go on to make 291 appearances for the Dons.

Snelders was part of a Dutch contingent at Pittodrie which also included Hans Gilhaus, Willem van der Ark, Theo ten Caat and Peter van de Ven.

Aberdeen boss Thelin has also turned to Dutch talent with the signing of centre-back Mats Knoester during the January transfer window.

Aberdeen's Mats Knoester (L) and Ross County's Jordan White in action during a Premiership match in Dingwall. Image: SNS
Knoester was secured on transfer deadline day on a two-and-a-half-year contract following his exit from Hungarian club Ferencvaros.

Snelders said: “Knoester was at Herecles (Dutch club, from 2019 to 22) and is good in the air.

“He is also a good passer of the ball and not scared to use his physicality.

“Knoester seems to be getting 90 minutes regularly so they must be happy with him.”

