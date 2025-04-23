Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack helps fund Scottish Cup final display

A fundraising effort by Aberdeen supporters for a fans’ display at Hampden in next month’s Scottish Cup final have been boosted by a donation from club chairman Dave Cormack.

Aberdeen Ultras have started a fundraising campaign to raise money for a planned display for their side’s final against Celtic at Hampden on May 24.

The Dons booked their place in the final thanks to a 2-1 win against Hearts in Saturday’s semi-final.

The Ultras hope to raise £10,000 for the planned display and are well on their way to meeting the target after Cormack’s generous £1,000 contribution to the cause.

The Ultras statement read: “We want (the display) to be the best ever produced by an Aberdeen group and to inspire the team to victory.

“Every single donation of any size is massively appreciated and will help to fund the display.

“We are awaiting confirmation from Hampden Park of which materials will be permitted, which will determine the content of the display.

“We have set an initial target of £10,000, which may increase depending on what is permitted.

“Any and all spare funds will be used for materials and displays at Pittodrie.

“Information on how you can get involved in producing and setting up the display will be posted in due course.”

Dons fans who wish to contribute to the fundraising effort can do so at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/aberdeen-scottish-cup-final-display