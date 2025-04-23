Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack helps fund Scottish Cup final display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack helps fund Scottish Cup final display

Dons chairman contributes to Red Army display appeal for Hampden showpiece on May 24.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen fans at Hampden for the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers in December. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
The Aberdeen fans' display before the 2023 League Cup final against Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

A fundraising effort by Aberdeen supporters for a fans’ display at Hampden in next month’s Scottish Cup final have been boosted by a donation from club chairman Dave Cormack.

Aberdeen Ultras have started a fundraising campaign to raise money for a planned display for their side’s final against Celtic at Hampden on May 24.

The Dons booked their place in the final thanks to a 2-1 win against Hearts in Saturday’s semi-final.

The Ultras hope to raise £10,000 for the planned display and are well on their way to meeting the target after Cormack’s generous £1,000 contribution to the cause.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The Ultras statement read: “We want (the display) to be the best ever produced by an Aberdeen group and to inspire the team to victory.

“Every single donation of any size is massively appreciated and will help to fund the display.

“We are awaiting confirmation from Hampden Park of which materials will be permitted, which will determine the content of the display.

“We have set an initial target of £10,000, which may increase depending on what is permitted.

“Any and all spare funds will be used for materials and displays at Pittodrie.

“Information on how you can get involved in producing and setting up the display will be posted in due course.”

Dons fans who wish to contribute to the fundraising effort can do so at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/aberdeen-scottish-cup-final-display

