Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on brink of historic first season

Aberdeen boss Thelin inherited a team that finished in the Premiership bottom six and has led them to the Scottish Cup final and a fight to finish third.

Aberdeen's Oday Dabbagh celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Hearts in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden. Image by SNS
Aberdeen's Oday Dabbagh celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Hearts in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden. Image by SNS
By Joe Harper

Aberdeen stand on the brink of an historic debut season at Pittodrie for boss Jimmy Thelin and must dig deep to deliver glory.

The campaign looked to be plunging towards disaster during the winter when the Dons inexplicably crashed to a 14-game winless run in the Premiership.

However, Thelin and his squad have not only steadied the ship they are steering it towards the chance of European qualification and silverware.

Aberdeen have a Scottish Cup final against Celtic to look forward to at the end of the season.

Celtic will be favourites but I faced the Parkhead side in the 1970 Scottish Cup final with Aberdeen.

Aberdeen attacker Pape Gueye (right) celebrates the opening goal in the 2-1 Scottish Cup semi-final win against Hearts. Image by Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen attacker Pape Gueye (right) celebrates the opening goal in the 2-1 Scottish Cup semi-final win against Hearts. Image by Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson

The Hoops were set to play in the European Cup final against Feyenoord after going up against Eddie Turnbull’s Dons at Hampden.

Celtic had also already won the league title and League Cup when facing us.

Anything is possible in a cup final

They were going for the domestic treble before the European Cup final, which they lost 2-1 to Feyenoord, so the Dons were underdogs.

Against the odds we triumphed 3-1 to lift the Scottish Cup.

So Thelin’s side should take note that anything is possible in a final as they bid to lift the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990.

Before that Hampden showdown the Reds have a battle to finish third in the Premiership and secure the European qualification rewards that delivers.

The clash against third-placed Hibs at Pittodrie on Saturday is of immense significance.

If Aberdeen win they move level on points with Hibs which blows the race for third wide open.

Aberdeen have saved their season

Should the Reds lose the Easter Road club will open up a six point gap on Thelin’s side.

That would be extremely difficult to overcome with only four games remaining.

Thelin and his side have saved a season that looked to be nosediving into failure.

Aberdeen's Oday Dabbagh celebrates scoring the winner against Hearts at Hampden with Jamie McGrath. Image: PA.
Aberdeen's Oday Dabbagh celebrates scoring the winner against Hearts at Hampden with Jamie McGrath. Image: PA.

The Swede deserves real credit for holding his nerve during that tough period.

With the backing of the board he made shrewd signings during the January transfer window that have made an immediate impact.

Now a third-placed finish and the chance of Scottish Cup glory are within the Dons’ grasp.

Every remaining game is a cup final

Every Aberdeen player must stand up and fight to their very core in the bid to end finish third and land silverware.

From now on every match has the importance of a cup final.

And the players must bring the intensity and passion to match.

Aberdeen's Pape Gueye celebrates after his header comes off Hearts' Craig Gordon and into the net in the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Pape Gueye celebrates after his header comes off Hearts' Craig Gordon and into the net in the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS

The glory is there for the taking and the remaining games of the season will decide if this will be remembered as an historic campaign for Aberdeen.

Let’s not forget Thelin inherited a team that finished in the bottom six last season and for a time flirted with the threat of a relegation battle.

To take them to the Scottish Cup final and a battle for third marks real progress under the former Elfsborg gaffer.

Now it is down to the players to give absolutely everything in the remaining fixtures.

It could become an historic season with a third placed finish, Europe .. and a trophy.

Over to you Aberdeen.

Conversation