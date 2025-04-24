Ukrainian forward reveals he held transfer talks with Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ukrainian forward reveals he held transfer talks with Aberdeen

The 26-year-old moved to Hajduk Split on loan in January but could have ended up at Pittodrie.

By Danny Law
Nazariy Rusyn in action for Sunderland against Derby County. Image: Shutterstock.
Nazariy Rusyn in action for Sunderland against Derby County. Image: Shutterstock.

Ukrainian attacker Nazariy Rusyn has revealed he held talks with Aberdeen over a possible move to Pittodrie.

The 26-year-old moved from Sunderland to Hajduk Split on loan in January after falling out of favour at the Black Cats.

But Rusyn, in an interview with FootBoom, said he could have ended up making the move from Sunderland to Aberdeen.

The Ukrainian, who can play as a striker or a winger, moved from Zorya Luhansk to Sunderland on a four-year deal in 2023 but has made only 32 appearances, scoring two goals.

When asked about how his move to Hajduk Split came about, he said: “Since Sunderland’s coaching staff didn’t count on me, I started contacting my agent, Vadym Shablii, in November about making a full move elsewhere or going on loan. I wanted to play football.

“The option to move to Hajduk came up in December, but it dragged on for a bit.

“Then, in January, they asked me, ‘Are you ready to move to Hajduk?’

“I replied: ‘Yes, I want to go.'”

“It’s a great team in Croatia. I didn’t even realize how big it was.

“Like Dynamo or Shakhtar in Ukraine. People here really love this club. The team is fighting for the championship. And the coach is Rino Gattuso. Why not?

“Were other European clubs interested? I spoke to Aberdeen.”

Sunderland’s Nazariy Rusyn takes on Burnley’s CJ Egan-Riley. Image: Shutterstock.

Rusyn coy on future

Hajduk Split hold an option to buy Rusyn in the summer but the attacker is unsure what the future holds.

He added: “We’ll see what happens in the summer. You plan, and God laughs. It’s important that the coach wants me and it’s vital to play as a winger.

“The last time I played in that role was at Zorya, and it’s been almost two years since then.”

Conversation