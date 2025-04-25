Why Aberdeen have landed a six-figure payout from Uefa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Why Aberdeen have landed a six-figure payout from Uefa

Aberdeen have received a bumper six-figure cash boost due to an initiative agreed by the UEFA Executive Committee.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrates his side's Scottish Cup semi-final win against Hearts. Image: PA
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen have landed a six-figure payout from Uefa for releasing players for international competitions.

The funds have been paid out as part of a Uefa Executive Committee initiative with a record £233million distributed to 901 clubs from all 55 participating national associations.

Aberdeen received a payment from the allocation of funds as part of the Club Benefits Programme for the 2020/2024 national team competition cycle.

The initiative covers the UEFA Nations League, Euro qualifiers and Euro 2024.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS.
A total of £2.4m has been handed to Scottish clubs with 13 sides receiving the financial boost.

Aberdeen received a £137,507 payment (€16o,996) which will come as a welcome boost as boss Jimmy Thelin readies for the summer transfer window.

Celtic secured the largest payout of Scottish clubs with £882,958, while Rangers second on £433,119.

Eleven Premiership clubs received Uefa payments, with Championship Livingston and Dunfermline Athletic also benefitting.

Uefa payments to Scottish clubs

  • Aberdeen – £138,299
  • Celtic – £882,958
  • Rangers – £433,119
  • Heart of Midlothian – £355,041
  • Motherwell 0 £260,815
  • St Mirren – £78,579
  • Dundee United – £75,436
  • Hibernian – £59,720
  • Kilmarnock – £37,718
  • St Johnstone – £37,718
  • Livingston – £12,572
  • Dundee FC – £12,572
  • Dunfermline Athletic – £6,286

