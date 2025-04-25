Why Aberdeen have landed a six-figure payout from Uefa

Aberdeen have landed a six-figure payout from Uefa for releasing players for international competitions.
The funds have been paid out as part of a Uefa Executive Committee initiative with a record £233million distributed to 901 clubs from all 55 participating national associations.
Aberdeen received a payment from the allocation of funds as part of the Club Benefits Programme for the 2020/2024 national team competition cycle.
The initiative covers the UEFA Nations League, Euro qualifiers and Euro 2024.
A total of £2.4m has been handed to Scottish clubs with 13 sides receiving the financial boost.
Aberdeen received a £137,507 payment (€16o,996) which will come as a welcome boost as boss Jimmy Thelin readies for the summer transfer window.
Celtic secured the largest payout of Scottish clubs with £882,958, while Rangers second on £433,119.
Eleven Premiership clubs received Uefa payments, with Championship Livingston and Dunfermline Athletic also benefitting.
Uefa payments to Scottish clubs
- Aberdeen – £138,299
- Celtic – £882,958
- Rangers – £433,119
- Heart of Midlothian – £355,041
- Motherwell 0 £260,815
- St Mirren – £78,579
- Dundee United – £75,436
- Hibernian – £59,720
- Kilmarnock – £37,718
- St Johnstone – £37,718
- Livingston – £12,572
- Dundee FC – £12,572
- Dunfermline Athletic – £6,286
Conversation