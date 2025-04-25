Why Aberdeen have landed a six-figure payout from Uefa

Aberdeen have landed a six-figure payout from Uefa for releasing players for international competitions.

The funds have been paid out as part of a Uefa Executive Committee initiative with a record £233million distributed to 901 clubs from all 55 participating national associations.

Aberdeen received a payment from the allocation of funds as part of the Club Benefits Programme for the 2020/2024 national team competition cycle.

The initiative covers the UEFA Nations League, Euro qualifiers and Euro 2024.

A total of £2.4m has been handed to Scottish clubs with 13 sides receiving the financial boost.

Aberdeen received a £137,507 payment (€16o,996) which will come as a welcome boost as boss Jimmy Thelin readies for the summer transfer window.

Celtic secured the largest payout of Scottish clubs with £882,958, while Rangers second on £433,119.

Eleven Premiership clubs received Uefa payments, with Championship Livingston and Dunfermline Athletic also benefitting.

Uefa payments to Scottish clubs