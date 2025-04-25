REVEALED: Aberdeen agree to sign Australian attacker Nicolas Milanovic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

REVEALED: Aberdeen agree to sign Australian attacker Nicolas Milanovic

The Press and Journal can confirm Aberdeen are set to sign the Western Sydney Wanderers winger, with a £400,000 (800,000 Australian dollars) price-tag reported Down Under.

By Ryan Cryle
Nicolas Milanovic of Western Sydney Wanderers reacts to the fans after scoring. Image: Shutterstock.
Nicolas Milanovic of Western Sydney Wanderers reacts to the fans after scoring. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen are set to sign Australian attacker Nicolas Milanovic, The Press and Journal can reveal.

The Dons have agreed a deal which will see them land the 23-year-old wideman on a multi-year contract from A-League outfit Western Sydney Wanderers.

Left-footed right-winger Milanovic has netted 12 goals, with six assists, in 23 appearances for WSW this term, but is now set to join Jimmy Thelin’s Pittodrie project.

Sources in Australia have reported the Dons are to pay a £400,000 (800,000 Australian dollars) fee to secure the player, which the P&J understands is close to the mark.

Who is Aberdeen-bound Nicolas Milanovic?

Penrith-born dual Australian/Croatian citizen Milanovic signed for WSW from fellow top-flight side Western United in 2023, and still has a year left on his WSW deal.

He has played in all across the frontline for his current club, but most often on the right side, where he has been able to cut in on to an impressive left foot.

An Australia under-23 international – tipped for future full international Socceroos honours – Milanovic has 24 goals and 13 assists in 65 appearances overall for Wanderers, who are fourth in the A-League this term.

Kai Trewin (L) of Melbourne City FC and Nicolas Milanovic (R) of Western Sydney Wanderers in action. Image: Shutterstock.
Kai Trewin (L) of Melbourne City FC and Nicolas Milanovic (R) of Western Sydney Wanderers in action. Image: Shutterstock.

Milanovic is the third-highest scorer in the Aussie top division for the campaign.

He netted a hat-trick in WSW’s 4-1 victory over Newcastle Jets in November, and went on to score in five consecutive A-League outings from February to April.

Aberdeen’s latest import will be competing with widemen including Finland international Topi Keskinen and rapid right-sided super-sub Shayden Morris for a Reds first-team place.

The Dons also have currently-injured Dutchman Vicente Besuijen and loanee Jeppe Okkels on their books, with youth academy product Ryan Duncan currently out on loan at Queen’s Park.

Aberdeen have a £1million purchase option on Preston North End’s Okkels this summer, with Thelin having previously worked with the Dane at Elfsborg, and the Milanovic deal could mean Pittodrie chiefs do not exercise their opportunity to bring Okkels to the north-east permanently.

Conversation