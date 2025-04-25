REVEALED: Aberdeen agree to sign Australian attacker Nicolas Milanovic

Aberdeen are set to sign Australian attacker Nicolas Milanovic, The Press and Journal can reveal.

The Dons have agreed a deal which will see them land the 23-year-old wideman on a multi-year contract from A-League outfit Western Sydney Wanderers.

Left-footed right-winger Milanovic has netted 12 goals, with six assists, in 23 appearances for WSW this term, but is now set to join Jimmy Thelin’s Pittodrie project.

Sources in Australia have reported the Dons are to pay a £400,000 (800,000 Australian dollars) fee to secure the player, which the P&J understands is close to the mark.

Who is Aberdeen-bound Nicolas Milanovic?

Penrith-born dual Australian/Croatian citizen Milanovic signed for WSW from fellow top-flight side Western United in 2023, and still has a year left on his WSW deal.

He has played in all across the frontline for his current club, but most often on the right side, where he has been able to cut in on to an impressive left foot.

An Australia under-23 international – tipped for future full international Socceroos honours – Milanovic has 24 goals and 13 assists in 65 appearances overall for Wanderers, who are fourth in the A-League this term.

Milanovic is the third-highest scorer in the Aussie top division for the campaign.

He netted a hat-trick in WSW’s 4-1 victory over Newcastle Jets in November, and went on to score in five consecutive A-League outings from February to April.

Aberdeen’s latest import will be competing with widemen including Finland international Topi Keskinen and rapid right-sided super-sub Shayden Morris for a Reds first-team place.

The Dons also have currently-injured Dutchman Vicente Besuijen and loanee Jeppe Okkels on their books, with youth academy product Ryan Duncan currently out on loan at Queen’s Park.

Aberdeen have a £1million purchase option on Preston North End’s Okkels this summer, with Thelin having previously worked with the Dane at Elfsborg, and the Milanovic deal could mean Pittodrie chiefs do not exercise their opportunity to bring Okkels to the north-east permanently.