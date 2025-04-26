Richard Gordon: Aberdeen fans’ Scottish Cup celebrations were joyous – can Dons now build momentum to better Celtic in final?

Last Saturday at Hampden could hardly have been more nerve-shredding, but Aberdeen got the job done and now have the lure of a Scottish Cup final – which should push the players on for the remainder of the campaign.

It was not particularly pretty at the national stadium, the game for the most part a hard watch.

But the team crawled over the line, albeit with luck on their side.

I cannot begin to imagine the effect losing a penalty shoot-out to nine players would have had on Aberdeen – how it would have impacted the rest of the season – but thankfully Oday Dabbagh was alert in the box, and his finish spared us all that potential torture.

The scenes of celebration – tinged with relief – were a joy to behold.

At that point the Dons fans would have been hoping St Johnstone might spring a surprise in the second semi, and for half-an-hour they held firm, but Celtic went up through the gears, and ultimately romped to the most comfortable of victories.

Aberdeen know how that feels – twice already this season the Glasgow side have punished them like they did the Perth Saints.

In both encounters, at Parkhead in February and in the League Cup semi-final last November, Celtic have hit the Dons with a barrage of quickfire goals, racking up a total of 11 across those matches.

A similar outcome at Hampden in the final would be a painful conclusion to Jimmy Thelin’s first campaign, but almost irrespective of what he and his players do on the day, it will remain a possibility.

On-form, Celtic are untouchable in this country, and we just have to hope they fail to hit the heights.

By then, the league will officially have been sewn-up, and they will have a sixth treble in nine years in their sights.

Given that incentive, and Brendan Rodgers’ record – he was won all 15 ties at the national stadium, and remains unbeaten in 21 Scottish Cup outings – they will go into the game as heavy odds-on favourites.

It will take a massive effort for Aberdeen to prevail, but to do so, they will have to build confidence in the coming weeks, starting on Saturday.

Aberdeen cannot lose v Hibs

The Dons kick-off the post-split programme knowing defeat will almost certainly spell the end of their hopes of finishing third.

Hibs arrive in the north-east unbeaten in 17 league matches.

Their record since the start of December shows wins over Celtic, Rangers at Ibrox, and Hearts and Aberdeen home and away. They are scoring goals for fun, have kept three straight clean sheets, and are, by some margin, the form team in 2025.

With Dundee United hosting Celtic at lunchtime, the Easter Road side will hope to open up a six-point advantage over both their rivals. If they do, they will not be caught.

Should the Dons halt them, that could have a seismic effect on both teams, and give Aberdeen the platform for what might yet be a glorious climax to the season.

Everything now rests on what will likely be a frantic and dramatic 90 minutes at Pittodrie.

Huge afternoon for north of Scotland clubs

While most of the focus will be on the top-flight, it also promises to be a fraught afternoon across the lower leagues, with north-east sides very much in the mix.

A win for Cove Rangers will guarantee a play-off place for us, and with our rivals Queen of the South and Stenhousemuir going head-to-head, it might even secure that all-important second spot.

Montrose are not yet safe, although victory over Alloa would do it, while Caley Thistle will hope Arbroath’s title-celebration hangover has not yet cleared as they battle to remain in League One.

Having been hammered by Elgin City last week, Peterhead now host East Fife with just a point separating the pair, while Elgin themselves know a victory over Stranraer would just about see them across the line.

A win for Forfar would ensure they avoid the play-offs, while Brora Rangers will hope to take a step towards the final when they face East Kilbride in the first leg of the semi at K-Park.

It is going to be a huge afternoon for all!