Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin addresses Nicolas Milanovic transfer link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin addresses Nicolas Milanovic transfer link

Aberdeen manager also confirms an injury setback for striker Ester Sokler and delivers updates on Kristers Tobers and Sivert Heltne Nilsen.

By Sean Wallace
Kai Trewin (L) of Melbourne City FC and Nicolas Milanovic (R) of Western Sydney Wanderers in action. Image: Shutterstock.
Kai Trewin (L) of Melbourne City FC and Nicolas Milanovic (R) of Western Sydney Wanderers in action. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin was tight-lipped on the club’s bid to buy Australian attacker Nicolas Milanovic.

The Reds have agreed a deal to sign the winger on a long-term contract from A-League club Western Sydney Wanderers.

It is understood the Dons are to pay close to £400,000 (800,000 Australian dollars) to land the highly rated 23-year-old.

Capped at under-23 level for Australia, the winger is tipped to become a senior international star with the Socceroos.

Nicolas Milanovic of Western Sydney Wanderers reacts to the fans after scoring. Image: Shutterstock.
Nicolas Milanovic of Western Sydney Wanderers reacts to the fans after scoring. Image: Shutterstock.

Milanovic rejected offers from overseas at the end of last season to sign a new contract with Western Sydney Wanderers.

The winger has scored 12 goals and pitched in with six assists this season.

Boss Thelin asked about Milanovic

Asked if he was able to say anything about Milanovic, boss Thelin said: “Not really.

“In this part of the season the focus is on the games we have now.

“I’m not going to comment on other teams’ players right now.

“And when we have something to say we will say it but right now nothing.”

Meanwhile striker Ester Sokler has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury suffered during training.

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler (centre) celebrates after scoring to make it 3-2 against Hibs with Graeme Shinnie and Jack Milne. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler (centre) celebrates after scoring to make it 3-2 against Hibs with Graeme Shinnie (r)and Jack Milne (l). Image: SNS

The Slovenian attacker missed the 2-1 Scottish Cup semi-final win against Hearts at Hampden due to the injury.

Thelin said: “Ester will be out for the rest of the season.

“He suffered an injury in the training session and unfortunately it’s going to be a bit longer term but he will be fine in the pre-season.

“He slipped and something in the leg stretched out a little.

“It’s not so big but there’s not so much time left of the season so he’s not going to be available.

“It’s tough for Ester.

“That’s why I always feel for the players when the training is so hard and he’s coming back and then he gets another setback.

“It’s so emotional for the players but he’s a good support and he’s a good character so he’s going to be fine.”

Update on Heltne Nilsen and Tobers

Centre-back Kristers Tobers is also ruled out for Saturday’s third-place showdown with Hibs at Pittodrie.

Tobers has been sidelined for seven weeks with a hamstring injury but is set to step up his rehabilitation.

Aberdeen's Kristers Tobers celebrates his side's 2-1 win at Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Kristers Tobers celebrates his side’s 2-1 win at Dundee. Image: SNS.

Midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen has been sent home to Norway as he recovers from an eye injury suffered during training.

Heltne Nilsen is set to return to the Granite City next week for further assessment.

Thelin said: “Kristers Tobers is progressing well and next week he’s going to be more integrated in training.

“But he’s still not ready.

“Sivert will be here next week and go to the appointment and assessment.

“And after that we will know more about the exact timeline.”

Conversation