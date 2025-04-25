Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin addresses Nicolas Milanovic transfer link

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin was tight-lipped on the club’s bid to buy Australian attacker Nicolas Milanovic.

The Reds have agreed a deal to sign the winger on a long-term contract from A-League club Western Sydney Wanderers.

It is understood the Dons are to pay close to £400,000 (800,000 Australian dollars) to land the highly rated 23-year-old.

Capped at under-23 level for Australia, the winger is tipped to become a senior international star with the Socceroos.

Milanovic rejected offers from overseas at the end of last season to sign a new contract with Western Sydney Wanderers.

The winger has scored 12 goals and pitched in with six assists this season.

Boss Thelin asked about Milanovic

Asked if he was able to say anything about Milanovic, boss Thelin said: “Not really.

“In this part of the season the focus is on the games we have now.

“I’m not going to comment on other teams’ players right now.

“And when we have something to say we will say it but right now nothing.”

Meanwhile striker Ester Sokler has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury suffered during training.

The Slovenian attacker missed the 2-1 Scottish Cup semi-final win against Hearts at Hampden due to the injury.

Thelin said: “Ester will be out for the rest of the season.

“He suffered an injury in the training session and unfortunately it’s going to be a bit longer term but he will be fine in the pre-season.

“He slipped and something in the leg stretched out a little.

“It’s not so big but there’s not so much time left of the season so he’s not going to be available.

“It’s tough for Ester.

“That’s why I always feel for the players when the training is so hard and he’s coming back and then he gets another setback.

“It’s so emotional for the players but he’s a good support and he’s a good character so he’s going to be fine.”

Update on Heltne Nilsen and Tobers

Centre-back Kristers Tobers is also ruled out for Saturday’s third-place showdown with Hibs at Pittodrie.

Tobers has been sidelined for seven weeks with a hamstring injury but is set to step up his rehabilitation.

Midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen has been sent home to Norway as he recovers from an eye injury suffered during training.

Heltne Nilsen is set to return to the Granite City next week for further assessment.

Thelin said: “Kristers Tobers is progressing well and next week he’s going to be more integrated in training.

“But he’s still not ready.

“Sivert will be here next week and go to the appointment and assessment.

“And after that we will know more about the exact timeline.”