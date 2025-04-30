Exclusive – Brian O’Neil: I cost Aberdeen £850K… but made ‘don’t sign me’ plea to Dons management

Aberdeen 1990s glamour-signing Brian O’Neil has revealed he asked manager Roy Aitken and assistant Tommy Craig NOT to outbid an English rival for him – admitting he didn’t want to join the Dons.

The Reds paid Celtic £850,000 for holding midfielder/centre-back O’Neil in 1997, and he is still the joint-second most-expensive signing in the club’s history.

Only £1million-man Paul Bernard (1995) has cost the Pittodrie outfit more.

Until last summer, when Jimmy Thelin’s Reds paid £850k for Finnish wideman Topi Keskinen, O’Neil was a standalone alone second in the club’s transfer fee rankings for close to three decades.

But O’Neil – who spent just one season at Aberdeen – initially had his heart set on making a permanent return from Celtic to former loan club Nottingham Forest, before being convinced to commit to the Dons “for the wrong reasons”.

He told The Press and Journal: “I’d went on loan to Nottingham Forest with Big Pierre Van Hooijdonk and, I’m going to be brutally honest, I really wanted to go to Nottingham Forest.

“But Tommy Craig had been calling me from the March, because I’d known Tommy for years and years and years – even from training as a kid at Hibs. He was like: ‘Are you going to come up (to Aberdeen)?’

“I didn’t want to go… and we always say keep to your first initial thoughts.”

O’Neil added: “Forest wouldn’t match Aberdeen’s £850,000.

“Forest had bid half-a-million.

“I’d said to Tommy and Big Roy: “Don’t (outbid them), because I don’t really want to come.’

“I don’t mean that in bad way – but I wanted to go down south.

“Eventually I agreed to go, but I went for the wrong reasons.

“(It was) financial, yeah. I just had the first kid and you start to think about things a wee bit differently, don’t you?

“I wasn’t thinking: ‘What’s going to be best for my career? Am I going to really make a big difference at Aberdeen with the kind of player that I am?’

“And yeah… I bloody struggled.”

Perhaps it was a self-fulfilling prophecy, but O’Neil knows he was not his “best self” at Aberdeen.

Highly-rated when he broke through at Celtic, he had scored the only goal in the Hoops’ 1994 League Cup semi-final win over the Dons.

When he pitched up Pittodrie, he was already a Scotland senior cap.

He has also been a member of the famous Dark Blues squad who finished runners-up at the 1989 Under-16 World Cup, playing a significant role in the penalty shoot-out loss against Saudi Arabia at Hampden.

‘Bundesliga was easier than playing for Aberdeen… I wasn’t very good with hustle and bustle’

Although he had played more than 100 games in Scotland for Celtic, part of O’Neil’s reluctance to join Aberdeen, and desire to go to England, were the seeds of a realisation he was not suited to our domestic game.

He even claimed he found a later stint in the German Bundesliga “easier” than playing in the Scottish top-flight for the Reds.

O’Neil said: “I think the game (in England) suited me better.

“I wasn’t very good if there was a lot of hustle and bustle – and you realise that about yourself as time goes on.

“I found it easier playing in Germany, in the top league, than playing for Aberdeen.

“Maybe I was more suited to the game being a wee bit slower.”

Strong Dons squad ‘just didn’t click’

Aberdeen had finished a disappointing sixth under boss Aitken in 1996/97, but the Reds had bolstered their squad during the close-season, and on paper, had a squad of players who should have been able to produce better than the they did in the subsequent 1997/98 season.

Signed with a view to playing centre-half for Aitken, O’Neil said: “Big Roy was great he was he was a really, really good guy. Good character. And he signed some really, really good players as well.

“Jessy (Eoin Jess) came back. and I’d never really realised how good Jessy was until I played with him.

“Big Mike Newell signed – we never quite got the best of him because of his injuries, but he was one of the fittest guys I’ve met. He was 34/35 by the time he came to Aberdeen, but he could still just run all day, and he’d won the Premier League with Blackburn.

“Big Jim (Leighton) was in goals, and up top was wee Doddsy (Billy Dodds). Doddsy scored a lot of goals and then went on to score even more goals, didn’t he?

“It was a shame it just didn’t really click, did it?”

Burkinshaw suggested red wine might get O’Neil firing for Dons

Click, it did not.

Aberdeen won just twice in the league from August 2’s kick-off until Christmas – back-to-back late October wins over Hibs and Motherwell.

Aitken was relieved of his duties in early-November, with director of football (and FA Cup-winning former Tottenham Hotspur boss) Keith Burkinshaw placed in temporary charge.

Burkinshaw had a novel way of telling O’Neil he “wasn’t really at it”.

“Keith got the job for a bit and asked me what did I drink,” O’Neil recalled.

“I said: ‘Diet Coke’.

“And he said: “Well maybe instead of doing that, maybe have a couple of glasses of red wine’.”

After two matches with Burkinshaw in charge – two draws – ex-Rangers defender Alex Miller was appointed as Aitken’s permanent Pittodrie successor.

Booed by the Red Army

In January 1998, a 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat saw O’Neil – six months on from signing – jeered by the Red Army.

Angered by hostility at the time, almost 30 years on, O’Neil is reflective, saying: “It wasn’t anybody’s fault but mine – I wasn’t producing and I knew it. I had a hard time.

“I think we played Dundee United at Tannadice and every time I was getting on the ball, the Aberdeen fans were booing. It was the first time that had happened to me.

“That got me maybe a bit more stubborn mind you – like ‘f*** yous’ kinda thing – because, no matter what, I wasn’t not trying. I wasn’t not running about, and I wasn’t hiding.

“We’d always had a thing when I was a kid: ‘Never hide from the ball and always try and make a bad game a good game’.”

Laughing now at his struggles in red, O’Neil added: “A lot of times I was just making it worse!”

Fractious relationship with Alex Miller

Despite the Tayside flashpoint, O’Neil’s midfield performances for Aberdeen later in the season, including a headed goal in a 3-3 draw at Dunfermline Athletic (“it might have even been a shoulder”), improved relations with supporters.

However, the same month, it was reported O’Neil had been told by recently-appointed gaffer Miller he would be sold the coming summer.

It was a mutually-agreed parting.

O’Neil says he knew “it wasn’t going to work out” for him at Aberdeen due to friction following Miller’s arrival, revealing: “He’d said a couple of things to me which I wasn’t really happy about, about Celtic and Rangers one time.

“The one thing I was quite pleased with myself (was) when I actually said to him: ‘You know what? It’s probably better that I try and do something at the end of the season.’

“And he was like: ‘Yeah, I agree with that.'”

O’Neil scored hat-trick in Wolfsburg trial game

O’Neil earned a switch to Wolfsburg once the season ended. The Dons, again, having finished sixth.

The portents were more positive ahead of his move to Germany – with O’Neil scoring a hat-trick in a trial game.

He said: “People always said to me, because I still had three years left in my Aberdeen contract: ‘You just went?’

“Yeah – I wasn’t interested. I needed to get my career (going) and find where I could play football.”

The German club paid £400,000 for O’Neil – meaning Aberdeen earned back less than half of what they paid Celtic for the utility man 12 months prior.

He spent two-and-a-half years in Lower Saxony, becoming a cult hero to Wolfsburg fans.

One regret, however, O’Neil has about departing the Dons is having to leave Aberdeen, the city.

O’Neil and wife Lisa, and eldest daughter Christy had only recently managed to move out of a club flat and into a house in the Granite City when he was on the move again.

“It was a shame you know, because we absolutely loved the city,” O’Neil said.

“At that time the market in Aberdeen was mental. Absolutely crazy. We’d never experienced going to closing dates – and we still couldn’t get anything!

“We eventually moved into a house in the January… and then I left in the July.

“I had to leave my poor wife in Aberdeen to sort out everything.”

Iliyan Kiriakov: ‘Jesus Christ, the wee man could smoke’

While still living in their club flat, O’Neil and his family had been at close-quarters with two Aberdeen team-mates – Bulgarian internationals Iliyan Kiryakov and Tsanko Tsvetanov.

While O’Neil became a lauded import at Wolfsburg, Kiryakov is one of the Red Army’s great cult heroes, and left a lasting impression on his old Pittodrie mucker.

“Kiryakov – I thought he was a cracking wee guy,” O’Neil said.

“They stayed in the same flats I was in.

“Man, it just… the whole place was just reeking of smoke.

“Jesus Christ, the wee man could smoke – he smoked like a lum!

“But they were both really, really good guys.

“Obviously, I was married with a kid and stuff like that, so I don’t know what else they were doing in their lives, but really good about the place, you know? Wee Iliyan was a character!

“Tsanko was the one who spoke better English and one was probably a bit calmer.

“But they trained well as well. I can see the wee man now with his ginger hair and his skin going bright red!”

15 operations during playing career

Now 52 years old, Lytham St Anne’s-based O’Neil spent much of the years since his own playing retirement working, mainly, as a football agent.

He hung up his boots at 34 as he waited for an operation to repair a herniated disc in his back – which had caused his right foot to go into a claw.

O’Neil had 15 surgeries during his career, including a cruciate knee injury repair at Celtic and an op to remove a bone fragment in his ankle early on at Aberdeen.

His two-and-a-half years at Derby County, after Wolfsburg, saw him undergo “six or seven” further surgeries to repair (or re-repair) knee and ankle issues.

At his final club, Preston North End, despite playing more than 100 times, there was still time for another “big” knee operation, a wrist procedure and a knee clean out.

O’Neil said: “When I was playing at Derby, I was kind of thinking: ‘S*** – I’m getting injured all the time here, but I’ve not got long to go’. I was about 28 or something like that, maybe a wee bit older, and I was just a bit like: ‘I need to start to think about what to do.’

“I’d already started to do just a wee bit of property, houses and stuff, which I enjoyed and things went pretty well with that.

“But I started a sports management company with a partner.

“Obviously I was in the game and I’d seen the way that a lot of things were getting done when it came to players, and just thought it was what I knew.

“I ended up doing the sports management probably till about 2017-2018, so I looked after quite a few players and coaches and managers, and quite enjoyed it.

“In between times, I did a bit of scouting for the Scottish national team for a couple of years under Craig Levein, flying about Europe, going and watching teams that they were playing against, writing up the reports.

“I was also, for four years, an academy coach at Preston North End.”

During his time as an agent, O’Neil counted Neil Lennon, Kelvin Wilson, Lee Camp and good friend Youl Mawene – who he helped sign for Aberdeen in 2011 – as clients.

He was also Leicester City skipper Wes Morgan’s representative during the Foxes’ incredible run to the English Premier League title in 2017.

Working for Scott Brown’s broadband firm

O’Neil – who, as well as Oxford University graduate Christy, 27, shares sons Oscar, 25, and Toby, 22, with wife Lisa – is now working in a different field entirely, though there is an Aberdeen link.

He got to know former Celtic and Aberdeen skipper Scott Brown when the latter took charge of Fleetwood Town and was living in Lytham.

Now, O’Neil and the current Ayr United boss are in the broadband business together.

O’Neil said: “I’m part of a broadband company – Future Connected Fibre, with Scott Brown. It’s Scott’s company and he asked me to get involved.

“We’re doing a big thing in Warrington just now with the broadband and the DigiCare, which is a pilot to roll out all the sensors for the NHS for the social housing for the fire service.

“He (Brown) is just a lovely fella to be fair – a really, really good guy. One of those ones where I think a lot of people kind of see him one way – ‘I thought he was going to be like X’ – but he’s a really nice lad. He’s got a really nice way about him.”

