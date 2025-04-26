Defender Alexander Jensen warns best is yet to come this season from rejuvenated Aberdeen

Defender Alexander Jensen is confident Aberdeen are hitting form at the right time with a third-place finish and Scottish Cup glory up for grabs.

The Reds are rejuvenated after a winter form crash and have now lost only once in the last 11 games in all competitions.

Their form has set up a Scottish Cup final against Celtic on May 24 and reignited the bid to finish third in the Premiership.

Aberdeen host Hibs at Pittodrie on Saturday in a clash pivotal in the race to finish third.

The Easter Road club currently occupy that coveted third spot and hold a three-point advantage over the Reds.

It is a battle of two form sides as Hibs are on a 17-game unbeaten run in the Premiership.

Aberdeen can hit higher levels

Jensen arrived at Pittodrie in the January transfer window when the Reds were mired in a Premiership winless slump which hit 14 games.

Now the 23-year-old reckons the Dons are back… with the best yet to come.

He said: “We have improved a lot since I came in.

“However, we have still a lot of things we can still improve on and we have a lot of potential inside the squad as well.

“The form we are in right now is okay, but I think we can take a step more before the end of the season.

“I feel we still can improve.

“So I hope we can take a step or two more in these last six games and continue that great form.”

Full-back Jensen was secured from Swedish Allsvenskan club Brommapojkarna in the January window for £545,000.

The versatile full-back penned a four-year deal with the Dons.

Jensen has been a regular first-team starter since arriving at Pittodrie and has been key in the form revival.

Biggest game in Jensen’s career… so far

After only a few months at Pittodrie, he experienced the biggest high of his career when winning 2-1 against Hearts in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

His family had flown in to Scotland to watch the semi-final.

That may have been the most memorable game of his career so far – but Jensen reckons the remaining six this season will be even bigger as the Dons fight for glory.

He said: “The semi-final has to be the biggest game so far for me right now.

“I hadn’t played semi-finals or quarter-finals before, so it is up there as the biggest.

“It was a great feeling and just a big release when the winning goal went in.

“To be in the final and have an opportunity to win something is what you want to do as a footballer.

“Now we have six great games remaining that will be even bigger.

“We have everything to play for.”

Aberdeen triumphed in the Scottish Cup semi-final courtesy of a winner late in extra-time by on loan striker Oday Dabbagh.

It is the first time the Dons have reached the Scottish Cup final since 2017.

Cheered on at Hampden by family

Aberdeen have not won the trophy since triumphing 9-8 in a penalty shoot-out against Celtic in 1990.

The significance of reaching the final is not lost on Jensen.

However, he could not celebrate the win on the team-bus from Hampden back to the Granite City as he was travelling with his family.

He said: “My family came across to watch the semi-final and really enjoyed it.

“They had some great seats – they were very impressed to be near the middle of the pitch. It was a great experience for them.

“It was my mum and dad and I have two little brothers and my girlfriend was there as well.

“Now it’s not so often that my family are here, so it’s always nice to have them around.

“I think they will be across for the final as well, although we haven’t made a deal on that yet.

“I think my dad and both my little brothers maybe will come, so we’ll see.

“After the semi-final win I actually went back with my family in the car.

“But it was great atmosphere in the car as well!”