Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin hails ‘real asset’ Kevin Nisbet for wonder goal in 1-0 win against Hibs and addresses loan striker’s future

On loan Millwall striker Kevin Nisbet nets a sensational goal in Aberdeen's 1-0 win against Hibs to blow the race to finish third in the Premiership wide open.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Hibs in the Premiership at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has hailed striker Kevin Nisbet as a “real asset” after his wonder goal blew open the race to finish third in the Premiership.

On loan Millwall centre-forward Nisbet netted a sensational volley in the 8oth minute in the 1-0 win against Hibs at Pittodrie.

The victory in the high stakes clash moved Aberdeen level on points with third placed Hibs, who hold a superior goal advantage.

Nisbet’s sublime volley ended Hibs’ 17 game unbeaten Premiership run to complete a memorable week for the Dons who booked a Scottish Cup final slot seven days earlier.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and his team celebrate in front of the Red Shed at full-time after the 1-0 win against Hibs.
Loan star Nisbet is Aberdeen’s leading scorer having netted 13 goals in all competitions this season.

Thelin said: “It was a superb goal as Kevin found a way to get off the shot in the situation with real quality.

“Kevin has scored some similar goals this season.

“He’s a real asset for us when the games are so tight.

“You need your goal scorers in these moments.”

Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet takes a selfie in front of the Red Shed after the 1-0 win against Hibs at Pittodrie. Image by Shutterstock
Scotland international Nisbet is on loan from Championship Millwall until the end of the season.

Thelin asked about Nisbet’s future

Nisbet is contracted to Millwall for another year until summer 2026.

Asked if he would like to have Nisbet at Pittodrie next season, Thelin said: “He’s still not our player.

“We’re happy that Kevin is here and he looks happy.

“But I can’t talk about other teams’ players but right now he’s here and we’re still happy he’s here.”

Hibernian's Jordan Obita and Aberdeen's Alexander Jensen in action during a Premiership match at Pittodrie.
Hibernian’s Jordan Obita and Aberdeen’s Alexander Jensen in action during a Premiership match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

This was a match of huge significance for Aberdeen as defeat to an in-form Hibs would have seen the Easter Road club open a six point lead with four games remaining.

Thelin praised his squad for holding their nerve in a high pressure environment.

He said: “With this game at home there was a lot of pressure.

“I trust the players and they also trust one another.

“They showed that in the semi-final win against Hearts and also against Hibs.

“Hibs are a good team who are really fast in transitions.

“When they pick up the second ball and with how they attack Hibs cause problems .

“So we had to have full concentration for the whole game.

“That concentration and matureness was shown today.

Aberdeen players celebrate Kevin Nisbet scoring to make it 1-0 against Hibs. Image: SNS
“How we managed the game in the last minutes was really nice to see.

“And also with the squad so many players are back and available.

“They bring other qualities to the team when they need it.

“Everybody is focused on the right things.”

Thelin named an unchanged starting line-up from their Scottish Cup semi-final win over Hearts at Hampden.

Stalemate in the opening 45 minutes

The woodwork denied Hibs in the 11th minute when a Boyle corner found Josh Campbell who rattled a six yard header off the far post.

An Aberdeen fan display in the Red Shed before kick-off against Hibs at Pittodrie.
In the 35th minute a 12 yard drive by Nisbet was straight at Hibs keeper Jordan Smith.

Hibs threatened in the 50th minute when Campbell flashed a powerful 15 yard header inches wide of the near post.

Midfielder Jamie McGrath was introduced off the bench in the 57th minute for Pape Gueye.

McGrath faces future employers Hibs

Republic of Ireland international McGrath will join Hibs in the summer having agreed a pre-contract on a four-year deal with the Easter Road club.

On the eve of the match boss Thelin said he would have no hesitation in playing McGrath against his future employer due to the integrity of the midfielder.

That faith was repaid by McGrath who made a positive impact and bust a gut for the Dons.

Hibernian's Jack Iredale and Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath in action in the Premiership at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen had the ball in the net in the 68th minute when Nisbet fired in from 12 yards.

However, the goal was disallowed as Topi Keskinen was offside when he began his run to collect a through-ball before crossing from the left.

Sensational winner from Nisbet

Nisbet’s next effort did stand though as he netted with a sensational strike in the 80th minute.

A cross from Graeme Shinnie was cleared by Rocky Bushiri as far as Nisbet outside the box and the striker brilliantly chested the ball to control.

He let it drop before unleashing a sublime 22 yard volley into the far top corner for his 13th goal of the season.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet scores to make it 1-0 against Hibs in the Premiership at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
In the 91st minute substitute Oday Dabbagh burst in on goal but keeper Smith did well to push his low 12 yard drive wide.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Mitov 6; Jensen 7, Dorrington 7, Knoester 8, Shinnie 7; Palaversa 6 (Polvara 74), Clarkson 6; Morris 6 (Okkels 57), Gueye 5 (McGrath 57), Keskinen 6 (Dabbagh 74); Nisbet 7

Subs not used: Doohan, Devlin, MacKenzie, Milne, Boyd

HIBERNIAN (3-5-2): Smith 6; O’Hara 6, Bushiri 7, Iredale 7 (Hoilett 84); C. Cadden 6 (Kuharevich 84), Campbell 7, Triantis 6, Levitt 6 (N. Cadden 70), Obita 6; Bowie 5 (Gayle 61), Boyle 6

Subs not used: Bursik, Ekpitita, Manneh, Moriah-Welsh,  Whittaker,

Referee: David Dickinson

Attendance: 17,396

Man-of-the-Match: Mats Knoester (Aberdeen)

