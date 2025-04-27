Goal hero Kevin Nisbet delivers timeline on deciding Aberdeen future

Goal hero Kevin Nisbet insists he will put thoughts of his future on the backburner to focus on firing Aberdeen to glory this season.

Scotland international striker Nisbet is on loan from English Championship Millwall until the end of the season.

Nisbet rates his sensational goal in the 1-0 win against Hibs as the best of his career as his strike turbo-boosted Aberdeen’s bid to finish third in the Premiership.

The win moved the Reds level on points with third-placed Hibs.

Aberdeen will also face Celtic in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden on May 24.

The 28-year-old is Aberdeen’s leading scorer this season with 13 goals in all competitions.

‘You never know what the future holds’

The striker is contracted to Millwall until summer 2026 and admits “you never know what the future holds.”

However his focus for now is on the battle to finish third and Aberdeen’s bid to lift the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990.

When asked about his future, Nisbet said: “I think for me it’s just about finishing the season well.

“Try to get Aberdeen to finish as high as possible and try to win the cup as well.

“I’m not really focused at all on next season.

“I’ll deal with that when it comes.

“You never know what the future holds.

“Right now I’m just focused on Aberdeen and getting three points.”

Millwall signed Nisbet in a £2million deal from Hibs in summer 2023.

It is understood the Championship club would look to recoup a seven-figure fee if the striker was to move on.

However, Millwall manager Alex Neil recently confirmed the striker would be given the chance during pre-season to secure a future in his team.

Millwall closely monitoring Nisbet

Millwall are currently seventh in the Championship, just goal difference off the promotion play-off spot.

Nisbet said: “They are close to the play-offs as well, which is great.

“The gaffer has come in and done a great job.”

Millwall director of football Steve Gallen travelled to Pittodrie to watch Nisbet score a brace in the recent 4-1 win against Motherwell.

Asked if he has had regular talks with Millwall boss Neil, the striker said: “Just bits and bobs.

“He’s keeping tabs on me.

“Steve Gallen has been up watching me as well, which is good.

“But as I said, it’s purely Aberdeen for now.”

Nisbet grabbed the vital winner against Hibs to end the Easter Road’s 17-game unbeaten run in the Premiership.

Nisbet describes sensational winner

The striker controlled the ball on his chest then unleashed a right-footed volley that crashed into the top far corner.

He said: “As soon as I took it on to the chest and I shot, I just knew it was going in.

“It’s what we deserved as throughout the game we were good going forward and defended well.

“It could be up there with my best goal of my career, if I’m completely honest.

“I’m off balance as well, I’ve just hit it and it’s gone in.

“It was great to score that goal but the most important thing was three points.

“I don’t think the keeper expected it.

“So as soon as I’ve taken it on my chest, I’m kind of leaning back and it’s just about good contact and back across.”

The goal came when a Graeme Shinnie cross was headed back out by defender Rocky Bushiri.

Closing gap on third-placed Hibs

Nisbet produced the moment of genius to secure a vital three points in the race to finish third.

Aberdeen only trail third-placed Hibs by goal difference, with four league fixtures remaining in the campaign.

Nisbet said: “It was a massive win as we knew how big this game was.

“It’s probably the same magnitude as the semi-final.

“We want to keep in touch with Hibs and now we are level on points going into the last four games so it should be exciting.

“Hibs were on a great run, I think they were 17 unbeaten.

“We knew it had to come to an end at one point and thankfully we got the job done.”