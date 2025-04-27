Aberdeen to take Nigerian international goalkeeper on trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen to take Nigerian international goalkeeper on trial

The 19-year-old was on trial with St Johnstone last week.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Nigerian goalkeeper Nathaniel Nwosu is to spend time on trial at Aberdeen this week.

The 19-year-old, who is 6ft 8in, plays for junior side Tayport in the Midlands League.

He was on trial at St Johnstone last week with Stoke City, Dunfermline, Dumbarton and St Mirren all reportedly monitoring Nwosu.

The goalkeeper won his first Nigeria senior cap in a friendly against Costa Rica in November 2022.

Tayport boss George Shields told the Herald Nwosu is heading to Cormack Park to show the Dons what he can offer.

He said: “Our goalkeeper tore his ACL and I was on the hunt for a stand-in goalkeeper.

“An old agent friend said to me, ‘I might have someone for you’.

“Nathaniel was staying down at an academy in Leicester. He said he could bring him up to play for us.

“So we brought him up and got his international clearance so he could play for us until the end of the season.

“He’s staying at a hotel in Dundee just now and he has been travelling around a wee bit.

“He was always going to be going on trial with Stoke City two weeks ago.

“He is on trial with St Johnstone just now and he is going to be on trial with Aberdeen next week.

“Other clubs have shown an interest as well. Dumbarton, St Mirren and Dunfermline would all like a look so he seems to be hot property just now.

“There is some word that Celtic might want a look at him as well but we’ve had no confirmation of that yet.

“There is no question he has all the attributes to play at a high level.”

