Aberdeen to take Nigerian international goalkeeper on trial

Nigerian goalkeeper Nathaniel Nwosu is to spend time on trial at Aberdeen this week.

The 19-year-old, who is 6ft 8in, plays for junior side Tayport in the Midlands League.

He was on trial at St Johnstone last week with Stoke City, Dunfermline, Dumbarton and St Mirren all reportedly monitoring Nwosu.

The goalkeeper won his first Nigeria senior cap in a friendly against Costa Rica in November 2022.

Tayport boss George Shields told the Herald Nwosu is heading to Cormack Park to show the Dons what he can offer.

He said: “Our goalkeeper tore his ACL and I was on the hunt for a stand-in goalkeeper.

“An old agent friend said to me, ‘I might have someone for you’.

“Nathaniel was staying down at an academy in Leicester. He said he could bring him up to play for us.

“So we brought him up and got his international clearance so he could play for us until the end of the season.

“He’s staying at a hotel in Dundee just now and he has been travelling around a wee bit.

“He was always going to be going on trial with Stoke City two weeks ago.

“He is on trial with St Johnstone just now and he is going to be on trial with Aberdeen next week.

“Other clubs have shown an interest as well. Dumbarton, St Mirren and Dunfermline would all like a look so he seems to be hot property just now.

“There is some word that Celtic might want a look at him as well but we’ve had no confirmation of that yet.

“There is no question he has all the attributes to play at a high level.”