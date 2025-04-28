Aberdeen fan view: Will Kevin Nisbet be back at Pittodrie next season?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan view: Will Kevin Nisbet be back at Pittodrie next season?

Chris Crighton reflects on Aberdeen's win against Hibernian and whether Kevin Nisbet's loan move to the Dons could become permanent.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet scores to make it 1-0 against Hibs in the Premiership at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
By Chris Crighton

In the event that Aberdeen do, one way or another, end up snatching Scotland’s coveted spot in the Europa League play-off round, it will likely owe much to the goals of Kevin Nisbet.

They have also made it substantially more probable that he would still be here to take part in it.

By his own admission, Nisbet hit the ground ambling upon his arrival at Pittodrie. His crediting of Spring’s regrowth to increased fitness work raises the question of what he was putting in before.

But bygones are bygones; what matters far more at this stage of a season, when the prizes are distributed and players’ employment intentions resolved, is what the future holds.

Until very recently it was not on the cards that Nisbet’s Aberdeen stay would extend past May. Now though – after another strike whose invention matched its importance – it may very well be that all parties are interested in making that happen.

Kevin Nisbet of Aberdeen celebrates at full time after the win against Hibernian. Image: Shutterstock.

Nisbet is visibly enjoying his football as much as at any recent point, and Jimmy Thelin clearly trusts him as his unchallenged line-leader, fielding him for every minute of the last six games despite a litany of other options. Millwall, for their part, are managing fine without him.

While Thelin’s blueprint does not necessarily stand or fall on the presence of a high-output finisher in the penalty box, having one rarely hurts. Particularly when they are also capable of finding corners of the net from beyond 18 yards, even if only by inches.

When initially signed to fill Bojan Miovski’s shirt, Nisbet felt like a stopgap, destined to either fail to justify the billing or succeed so conspicuously as to be reclaimed by his parent club. His returns have fallen intriguingly in the middle: quite conceivably into the sweet spot for player and club alike.

 

