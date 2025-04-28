Duncan Shearer: Will Kevin Nisbet resurgence scupper Aberdeen stay? Where do Dons see Nicolas Milanovic playing?

I can’t be the only one fearing Kevin Nisbet may be putting himself out of Aberdeen’s reach.

The Scotland international showed he is back to his best as he netted a fantastic goal to give Jimmy Thelin’s side a vital 1-0 win against Hibernian at Pittodrie.

With each passing goal Nisbet scores, it feels as if the debate about his future is getting louder.

The on-loan Millwall man’s tally now stands at 13 goals and five assists in 33 appearances this season.

It’s great for the player and his loan club, of course, but turning a loan move into a permanent deal is not straightforward.

There are so many factors to be considered here, and it is Millwall who hold the cards here.

It was Neil Harris’ decision to let Nisbet return to Scottish football in August, but since that decision was made, there has been a change of manager at the Lions.

The man in charge today is former Hamilton Accies boss Alex Neil, who will know all about what Nisbet can do.

Neil may feel he wants to integrate Nisbet back into the fold.

I know I’d not be rushing to throw the baby out with the bathwater just yet if one of my players had been doing the business for another club.

Player’s price tag will be going up

Nisbet has much to consider, too.

Regular football is one thing, but having earned a big-money move to England from Hibs, he’ll be on a very good wage with Millwall in the Championship.

I don’t think it’s outlandish to suggest the player would have to take a drop in wages if he did make a permanent move to Pittodrie.

Even if he was willing to do so, the costs of making this deal happen will be significant for Aberdeen, who are already making plans for next season by making a move for Australian winger Nicolas Milanovic.

He’s been banging in the goals for Western Sydney Wanderers, and I’m curious to see whether the Dons view him as a wide player or a centre forward.

How Milanovic’s arrival factors into the Nisbet equation remains to be seen.

But a fee will be required for the Millwall man on top of a hefty a weekly wage – and the price will only be going up.

So, too, will the queue of admirers after the striker’s stunning strike.

It was a tight, cagey affair which is to be expected between two well-matched teams, but boy was Nisbet’s goal worth the wait.

Trust me – moving backwards further away from goal, controlling the ball on your chest then volleying into the top corner as he did, takes some serious skill.

Technically, it’s up there with any goal you’ll see this season.

Dons have given themselves a chance of third place

Nisbet’s stunner was a vital one as well, as it enabled the Dons to move level with Hibs and three points clear of Dundee United.

It’s still advantage-Hibs due to their goal difference, but the Dons can only focus on themselves and they have another tough game ahead this weekend at St Mirren.

Paisley has been a tough venue for teams this season, but hopefully the Dons can head to the Buddies with their tails up after a huge win and clean sheet to end Hibs’ 17-game unbeaten run.

Dons fans, strap yourselves in as it looks like this rollercoaster season has a few more twists and turns to come.

Fears growing for Ross County

What Ross County would give for a few goals like the one Kevin Nisbet scored right now.

Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Kilmarnock was the fifth loss in a row for Don Cowie’s side, who have also failed to score in four of those five losing efforts.

As timing goes, the Staggies could not have picked a worse possible time to hit a poor run like this.

They are now 11th in the division and looking at the prospect of a relegation play-off for the third year in a row – unless they can do something in the final four games of the season.

Managerless Hearts head to Dingwall on Saturday for what will be a huge game for both clubs.

Win and County move to within two of the Jambos, lose and they could be further adrift with only three games left.

I’m a little worried Hearts are lifted by the dismissal of Neil Critchley, which often happens when a manager leaves, and it promises to be a tense and potentially pivotal afternoon for both clubs.

Dealing in Scott Kellacher should be Alan Savage’s first priority

There’s no doubt for me what Alan Savage’s first order of business should be at Caley Thistle – signing interim boss Scott Kellacher to a permanent deal.

Kellacher took charge of the club when they were at their lowest point: a 15-point deduction, bottom of the table, and facing an uncertain future on and off the pitch.

His remit was to keep the club in League One and he has done brilliantly to achieve that aim following Saturday’s 3-0 win against Arbroath.

The least he deserves is the chance to build on his accomplishment and lead the promotion push next season.

Securing their status ensured Caley Jags can begin planning for next season now.

Last summer was an uncertain one for the club, with players moving on in acrimonious fashion against a backdrop of cost-cutting measures and a controversial move to Fife to train.

And all of that before a change of manager and administration once the season got under way.

This summer should be a breeze in comparison, but there is still much work to be done and it needs to get going now.

I hear a few players will be moving on, so another summer of change lies ahead.

That is why it’s important a manager and budget is in place as soon as possible so plans can be made for next season.

Farewell to the man with the biggest smile in Inverness

I was saddened to hear of the passing of my former team-mate at Caley Thistle, Wayne Addicoat, at the weekend.

Wayne was at Inverness when I joined the club from Aberdeen and it did no matter whether he was in the stand, on the bench or on the pitch, he always had the biggest smile on his face.

That’s how I’ll remember him – that, and being the fastest footballer I’ve ever seen.

He was honoured with a deserved and touching round of applause during the game on Saturday.

My thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.