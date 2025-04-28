Jimmy Thelin says pressure of Aberdeen fight to land £9million Euro prize is nothing new

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jimmy Thelin says pressure of Aberdeen fight to land £9million Euro prize is nothing new

Third place would guarantee Aberdeen millions of pounds in European prize money - but Thelin isn't feeling the heat.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and his team celebrate in front of the Red Shed at full-time after the 1-0 win against Hibs.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and his team celebrate in front of the Red Shed at full-time after the 1-0 win against Hibs. Image: Shutterstock.

Boss Jimmy Thelin insists Aberdeen can handle the pressure in the battle to finish third and land a potential £9million Uefa cash boost.

The Dons delivered a major blow in the Premiership’s race to finish third when winning 1-0 against rivals Hibs at Pittodrie.

A sensational goal from Kevin Nisbet secured a victory which moved Aberdeen level on points with third-placed Hibs.

The Easter Road club hold a goal advantage over the Dons with four games of the league campaign remaining..

Finishing third would secure guaranteed European league action for Aberdeen next season due to their involvement in the Scottish Cup final.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Hibs in the Premiership at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Hibs in the Premiership at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

The Scottish Cup winners are rewarded with a Europa League play-off spot.

Potential £9m in Uefa prize money

That is just one two-legged tie away from the league phase of the Europa League which delivers a minimum £9m in Uefa prize money.

In the event of losing the play-off, there is the safety net of parachuting directly into the league phase of the Conference League.

Participation in the Conference League brings Uefa prize money of around £5m.

Aberdeen face Celtic in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden on Saturday, May 24.

If the Dons win the trophy for the first time since 1990 they will secure the coveted Europa play-off spot.

Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet takes a selfie in front of the Red Shed after the 1-0 win against Hibs at Pittodrie. Image by Shutterstock
Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet takes a selfie in front of the Red Shed after the 1-0 win against Hibs at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

However, if Celtic win the national trophy, that play-off spot is transferred to the team who finish third.

That is because recently-crowned Premiership champions Celtic will compete in the Champions League next season.

Thelin reckons his team have already shown they can cope with pressure by battling back from a crash in form during winter.

Thelin said: “We know that to get that European spot we have to win a lot of the games left this season.

“However, the pressure has been on us the last 12 games, because we were in a challenging time.

“So it’s no difference for us as we have been under this pressure for a while now.

“During that time, we have focused on our performances.

That is what we focus on, winning games.”

Aberdeen’s win against Hibs came just a week after booking a Scottish Cup final slot.

Thelin on building trust within squad

Thelin’s Reds left it late in the semi-final against Hearts when netting in the 118th minute to secure a 2-1 win in extra-time at Hampden.

The never-say-die Dons also netted a late winner against Hibs, with Nisbet scoring his sensational volley in the 80th minute.

Aberdeen players celebrate Kevin Nisbet scoring to make it 1-0 against Hibs. Image: SNS
Aberdeen players celebrate Kevin Nisbet scoring to make it 1-0 against Hibs. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “I think we’re building a trust among each other and everybody is ready to perform.

“We attacked Hibs and tried to get in behind them in a good way.

“In the second half, Hibs started better and the momentum changed again.

“However, part of the journey we have together with the squad is to be stable and get late goals.

“We have had quite a lot of games this year where we have won it late on.

“And that’s due to stability and how we trust each other.

“Then there is also that extra push in the game when we change the players (via substitutions).”

Aberdeen boss Thelin has already began strengthening for next season.

The Dons have agreed a deal to sign Australian winger Nicolas Milanovic on a multi-year contract from A-League outfit Western Sydney Wanderers.

Thelin praises McGrath’s attitude

It is understood the Dons will pay a fee of around £400,000 (800,000 Australian dollars) to secure the Australian under-23 international.

As Thelin works on players arriving at Pittodrie during the summer transfer window, some will exit.

One player who will leave the Dons at the end of the season is Jamie McGrath.

Hibernian's Jack Iredale and Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath in action in the Premiership at Pittodrie.
Hibernian's Jack Iredale and Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath in action in the Premiership at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Midfielder McGrath will join Premiership rivals Hibs, having reached a pre-contract agreement on a four-year deal with the Easter Road club.

Aberdeen were keen to retain McGrath and held lengthy negotiations with the 28-year-old and his representative.

However, the Reds were not prepared to offer a four-year deal.

Thelin played McGrath against the midfielder’s future employers when introducing him off the bench in the 1-0 win against Hibs.

The Reds boss said: “Jamie is fully committed here, and you can see it if you know him as a person. You also see that with how Jamie acts in training sessions and team meetings.

“And it was also on show in his performance against Hibs and against Hearts (semi-final).

“So, there’s no doubt where his mind is right now.”

Meanwhile, Nigeria international goalkeeper Nathaniel Nwosu will NOT be on trial at Aberdeen this week after all.

The 19-year-old has been playing for Midlands League junior minnows Tayport this term while spending time with the likes of Stoke City and St Johnstone.

Tayport boss George Shields claimed the Dons would be next to host Nwosu on trial, but Reds sources have said no such trial has been organised.

 

Conversation