Jimmy Thelin says pressure of Aberdeen fight to land £9million Euro prize is nothing new

Boss Jimmy Thelin insists Aberdeen can handle the pressure in the battle to finish third and land a potential £9million Uefa cash boost.

The Dons delivered a major blow in the Premiership’s race to finish third when winning 1-0 against rivals Hibs at Pittodrie.

A sensational goal from Kevin Nisbet secured a victory which moved Aberdeen level on points with third-placed Hibs.

The Easter Road club hold a goal advantage over the Dons with four games of the league campaign remaining..

Finishing third would secure guaranteed European league action for Aberdeen next season due to their involvement in the Scottish Cup final.

The Scottish Cup winners are rewarded with a Europa League play-off spot.

Potential £9m in Uefa prize money

That is just one two-legged tie away from the league phase of the Europa League which delivers a minimum £9m in Uefa prize money.

In the event of losing the play-off, there is the safety net of parachuting directly into the league phase of the Conference League.

Participation in the Conference League brings Uefa prize money of around £5m.

Aberdeen face Celtic in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden on Saturday, May 24.

If the Dons win the trophy for the first time since 1990 they will secure the coveted Europa play-off spot.

However, if Celtic win the national trophy, that play-off spot is transferred to the team who finish third.

That is because recently-crowned Premiership champions Celtic will compete in the Champions League next season.

Thelin reckons his team have already shown they can cope with pressure by battling back from a crash in form during winter.

Thelin said: “We know that to get that European spot we have to win a lot of the games left this season.

“However, the pressure has been on us the last 12 games, because we were in a challenging time.

“So it’s no difference for us as we have been under this pressure for a while now.

“During that time, we have focused on our performances.

That is what we focus on, winning games.”

Aberdeen’s win against Hibs came just a week after booking a Scottish Cup final slot.

Thelin on building trust within squad

Thelin’s Reds left it late in the semi-final against Hearts when netting in the 118th minute to secure a 2-1 win in extra-time at Hampden.

The never-say-die Dons also netted a late winner against Hibs, with Nisbet scoring his sensational volley in the 80th minute.

Thelin said: “I think we’re building a trust among each other and everybody is ready to perform.

“We attacked Hibs and tried to get in behind them in a good way.

“In the second half, Hibs started better and the momentum changed again.

“However, part of the journey we have together with the squad is to be stable and get late goals.

“We have had quite a lot of games this year where we have won it late on.

“And that’s due to stability and how we trust each other.

“Then there is also that extra push in the game when we change the players (via substitutions).”

Aberdeen boss Thelin has already began strengthening for next season.

The Dons have agreed a deal to sign Australian winger Nicolas Milanovic on a multi-year contract from A-League outfit Western Sydney Wanderers.

Thelin praises McGrath’s attitude

It is understood the Dons will pay a fee of around £400,000 (800,000 Australian dollars) to secure the Australian under-23 international.

As Thelin works on players arriving at Pittodrie during the summer transfer window, some will exit.

One player who will leave the Dons at the end of the season is Jamie McGrath.

Midfielder McGrath will join Premiership rivals Hibs, having reached a pre-contract agreement on a four-year deal with the Easter Road club.

Aberdeen were keen to retain McGrath and held lengthy negotiations with the 28-year-old and his representative.

However, the Reds were not prepared to offer a four-year deal.

Thelin played McGrath against the midfielder’s future employers when introducing him off the bench in the 1-0 win against Hibs.

The Reds boss said: “Jamie is fully committed here, and you can see it if you know him as a person. You also see that with how Jamie acts in training sessions and team meetings.

“And it was also on show in his performance against Hibs and against Hearts (semi-final).

“So, there’s no doubt where his mind is right now.”

Meanwhile, Nigeria international goalkeeper Nathaniel Nwosu will NOT be on trial at Aberdeen this week after all.

The 19-year-old has been playing for Midlands League junior minnows Tayport this term while spending time with the likes of Stoke City and St Johnstone.

Tayport boss George Shields claimed the Dons would be next to host Nwosu on trial, but Reds sources have said no such trial has been organised.