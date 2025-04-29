Willie Miller: Move to sign Australian winger Nicolas Milanovic a statement of intent by Aberdeen board

Aberdeen’s bid to sign Australian winger Nicolas Milanovic shows there will be no let up from boss Jimmy Thelin and the Pittodrie board.

The manager and club hierarchy clearly have their feet firmly on the gas in the bid to power Aberdeen to glory.

There is no sign of letting up, or accepting whatever success is secured this season is as good as it will get.

Thelin and the club’s hierarchy are clearly hungry and driven to take the club to the next level – even if they finish third and secure Scottish Cup glory.

Aberdeen have agreed a fee of around £400.000 for winger Milanovic with A-League club Western Sydney Wanderers.

In already planning for next season, the Dons are future-proofing the quality in the squad, while pushing to make further improvements.

The Pittodrie board have certainly funded Thelin’s squad rebuild with hefty transfer fees already paid in his first two windows as boss.

There have also been loan signings, which also costs money.

Thelin backed in transfer windows – and looks like this will continue

The fact Aberdeen’s board are ready to shell out another transfer fee for Milanovic hammers home the support they have for Thelin.

Having been Aberdeen manager myself, I know trying to find money and getting the board to commit to it can be difficult.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and the board have to be commended for the amount of money they have made available to Thelin for signings.

The Dons are battling to qualify for continental action and ideally a European league place.

If they secure European league action – Europa or Conference – they will need a big squad.

No excuses for demands of Europe

We don’t want excuses of there being too many games and European fixtures stunting the beginning of the campaign.

We heard it from Hearts, Kilmarnock and St Mirren this season – and even Aberdeen at times in the 2023-24 campaign.

Teams know European football is coming. so it is vital they get organised by building a squad strong enough to cope.

With the early move for Milanovic, it looks as if Aberdeen are addressing that situation.

So well done to them for that.

Big result against rivals Hibs

Aberdeen kept alive their hopes of finishing third with a massive victory against Hibs at Pittodrie at the weekend.

It was a must-win, because defeat would have seen Hibs open up a six-point advantage with only four games remaining.

Even a draw would have been tough, because Hibs would still have been three points ahead.

Thelin brings identity to Aberdeen

It looked like Hibs would have settled for a draw as they tried to control and subdue Aberdeen.

The win means Aberdeen have real momentum as the season enters the business stage.

Thelin’s side are in the fight for third and also face Celtic in the Scottish Cup final.

I believe the identity the manager has brought to the club has helped players.

They know exactly what Thelin wants and what the formation will be.

Aberdeen players also know the outlook under Thelin is every single game is there to be won. There is no doubt in a player’s mind when going on to the park.

They all know exactly what the manager is asking them to do and that identity and clarity are important.

Aberdeen have stuck with the formation, identity and philosophy Thelin brought to the club very early on.

That identity also means Thelin has been successful in being able to bring new signings in and integrate them quickly into his team.

The defence has changed since the January transfer window and is now looking very solid.

I am looking forward to seeing what Thelin can do next season.

But, of course, this campaign can still deliver a third-place finish and Scottish Cup glory.