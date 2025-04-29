Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers plan for midfielder Dante Polvara

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists midfielder Dante Polvara can play a key role in the bid to finish third and secure Scottish Cup glory.

American Polvara has made an impact off the bench in recent back-to-back wins that kept alive the Dons hopes of securing success this season.

The 24-year-old impressed as a substitute in the 2-1 Scottish Cup semi-final win against Hearts at Hampden.

New York born Polvara also shone when coming off the bench in the 1-0 win against Hibs in the battle for third spot showdown.

Polvara has started only one match under Thelin this season, a 3-0 Scottish Cup win at Elgin City on January 18.

The midfielder was ruled out for the first five months of the campaign by a hamstring tear suffered in pre-season training that required surgery.

Increased fitness levels and intensity

The midfielder returned to action in December but has yet to start in the Premiership.

After his long injury setback Thelin reckons Polvara is finally rediscovering his top form and affecting matches.

Thelin said: “Dante hasn’t been involved so much.

“For us and him it was more about coming up to speed after the setbacks and injuries this season.

“If you look at his fitness level and intensity it is much better.

“Dante can also express himself better and contribute more to the team.

“He is going to be an asset for us in the last part of the season.”

Polvara enjoyed a breakout campaign last season with 40 appearances in all competitions.

Polvara will be an ‘asset’ in run-in

He impressed in the Uefa Conference League group stage matches last season, netting in the 2-1 loss to Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.

Polvara also scored in the 3-2 loss to Greek side PAOK at Pittodrie.

The midfielder is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2026.

Thelin said: “Dante came into the game and raised everything, including the emotions against Hibs.

“In the semi-final he carried the ball really well and broke the lines.

“Dante found good passes and also pressed inside the box.”

Thelin’s bid to deliver success in his debut season at Pittodrie has received a recent boost with players returning from injury.

Thelin on need to use squad depth

Midfielder Jamie McGrath returned to action as a substitute in the semi-final win after two months out with a shoulder injury.

Centre-back Gavin Molloy has also returned to fitness from a long-term shoulder injury but has yet to be named in a match-day squad.

Keeper Dimitar Mitov has returned from a shoulder injury.

Centre-back Kristers Tobers is expected to ramp up his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury this week.

Thelin insists the entire squad will be needed.

Particularly during a spell where the final three Premiership games will be packed into a hectic week.

Aberdeen face Rangers (a), Celtic (h) and Dundee United (a) across seven days.

Thelin said: “The good thing for the last part of the season is we have a lot of players coming back from long-term injuries.

“It will be important, especially in the last week where we will have three games.

“We are going to need everyone.

“The intensity in training is kept high because everyone is fresh.

“Everyone will have a role to play.”

Update on injured winger Besuijen

Thelin also provided an update on Dutch winger Vicente Besuijen who has been sidelined since undergoing surgery on a knee injury in December.

The 24-year-old, contracted until summer 2026, spent last season on loan at Dutch club Emmen and rekindled his Pittodrie career under Thelin.

Besuijen made 15 appearances and scored twice this season before his injury setback.

Thelin said: “Vinny is not with the team but at least he is on the pitch.

“He is not going to be back this season.

“It will be pre-season.”