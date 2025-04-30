Sean Wallace: Could Nicolas Milanovic be Aberdeen’s next Bojan Miovski?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Sean Wallace: Could Nicolas Milanovic be Aberdeen’s next Bojan Miovski?

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin will bid to strengthen the squad in the summer transfer window with the help of head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida.

Nicolas Milanovic of Western Sydney Wanderers celebrates with the match ball after scoring a hat trick in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle Jets. Image: Shutterstock.
Nicolas Milanovic of Western Sydney Wanderers celebrates with the match ball after scoring a hat trick in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle Jets. Image: Shutterstock.
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen’s expansive scouting network has stretched to the other side of the world with the club set to sign Australian winger Nicolas Milanovic.

The 23-year-old will move to the Dons on a multi-year deal at the end of the season.

Aberdeen are set to pay A-League club Western Sydney Wanderers around £400,000 to land the Australian under-23 international.

Milanovic is one of the hottest talents in Australian football and is in the race to win the A-League Golden Boot award with 12 goals this season.

The winger has been key in Western Sydney Wanderers’ best season in a decade where they are in contention for the title.

Adama Traoré of Melbourne Victory FC and Nicolas Milanovic of Western Sydney Wanderers in action. Image: Shutterstock.
Adama Traoré of Melbourne Victory FC and Nicolas Milanovic of Western Sydney Wanderers in action. Image: Shutterstock.

Milanovic is tipped to break into the Australian senior squad and turned down potential moves to Europe last year after a breakthrough season.

Nicolas Milanovic valued at ‘millions’

Such is the winger’s reputation former Australian international Tommy Oar recently said Wester Sydney Wanderers should sell him for “millions“.

So it appears landing Milanovic for £400,000 is fantastic business by Aberdeen.

It is a deal reminiscent of the Dons’ capture of Miovski from Hungarian top flight club MTK Budapest in summer 2022.

MTK Budapest rejected an offer of €1.2 million (£1.03m) in summer 2021 from Rapid Vienna for the striker.

A number of clubs including Czech Republic outfit Slavia Prague were keen on signing Miovski in January 2023 but were quoted a price of around £1.5m.

Aberdeen beat off competition from clubs in Belgium, Russia, Hungary, Switzerland and Poland to sign Miovski.

Aberdeen land Miovski bargain

The Dons were able to sign the striker for the bargain fee of £545,000 following MTK Budapest’s relegation from the top flight.

Dropping down into the second tier sparked a fire-sale of the club’s overseas players, including Miovski and Ylber Ramadani who the Reds also bought for £100,000.

Aberdeen capitalised on a clause in Hungarian football where any club relegated from the top-flight must offload their overseas talent.

Nicolas Milanovic of Western Sydney Wanderers reacts to the fans after scoring. Image: Shutterstock.
Nicolas Milanovic of Western Sydney Wanderers reacts to the fans after scoring. Image: Shutterstock.

Signing Miovski and Ramadani at cut-down prices was a masterstroke by the Dons.

They were both the perfect embodiment of Aberdeen’s player trading model.

Secure players with potential to hit higher levels, get a season or two of high performance out of them in the first team, then sell for a considerable profit.

Ramadani delivered one superb season before being sold to Italian Serie A club Lecce for £1.1m.

Selling on for a substantial profit

North Macedonian Miovski scored 18 times in his debut campaign then followed that up with 26 goals last season.

Miovski was sold to Spanish La Liga club last summer in a deal that could land the Dons up to £9million with potential add-ons and sell-on.

There is a sense Aberdeen could have secured a similar bargain with Milanovic who can shine at Pittodrie before being sold for a major profit.

Nicolas Milanovic (R) of Australia is battling for the ball with Abdallah Sirelkhatimh of Qatar during an AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Group A match in 2024. Image: Shutterstock.
Nicolas Milanovic (R) of Australia is battling for the ball with Abdallah Sirelkhatimh of Qatar during an AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Group A match in 2024. Image: Shutterstock.

That will be the hope within Pittodrie as boss Jimmy Thelin begins his bid to further strengthen the squad for next season.

Aberdeen are spreading the net around the globe in the search for talent to fit their player trading model.

Signings in the summer window

Boss Thelin is working in conjunction with head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida to source signings for the summer transfer window.

Aberdeen are also set to hire former Tottenham full-back and Swedish international Erik Edman as a scout.

Kai Trewin (L) of Melbourne City FC and Nicolas Milanovic (R) of Western Sydney Wanderers in action. Image: Shutterstock.
Kai Trewin (L) of Melbourne City FC and Nicolas Milanovic (R) of Western Sydney Wanderers in action. Image: Shutterstock.

At the club’s AGM chief executive Alan Burrows also said the club hoped the strategic partnership with Atlanta United could help source targets in the South American market.

The net is being spread far and wide in the hope of finding the next Miovski that can shine in the first team and deliver a massive profit.

And they may have found one in Milanovic.

 

