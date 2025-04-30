Aberdeen defender Alexander Jensen on bid to realise dream formed as a ball boy against Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen defender Alexander Jensen on bid to realise dream formed as a ball boy against Manchester United

January transfer window signing Jensen was a ball boy in a Europa League match for FC Midtjylland and is determined to star in Europe with Aberdeen.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen defender Alexander Jensen in action during the Scottish Cup semi-final win against Hearts at Hampden. Image by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen defender Alexander Jensen in action during the Scottish Cup semi-final win against Hearts at Hampden. Image by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Aberdeen defender Alexander Jensen first tasted the thrill of European football when he was a ball boy against Manchester United in Denmark.

The full-back was on the sidelines for FC Midtjylland in a Europa League last-32 win against the Old Trafford club in 2016.

Under the lights he experienced the buzz of midweek European action and began dreaming that he would one day play at that level.

Now realising that dream is within touching distance for the full-back only months after signing on at Pittodrie.

Hibernian's Jordan Obita and Aberdeen's Alexander Jensen in action during a Premiership match at Pittodrie.
Hibernian’s Jordan Obita and Aberdeen’s Alexander Jensen in action during a Premiership match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Jensen joined the Dons in the January transfer window from Swedish club Brommapojkarna for £545,000.

Aberdeen are in the fight to finish third in the Premiership which would secure European qualification.

Dreaming of European qualification

The Reds are also set to play in the Scottish Cup final against May 24, with a Euro qualification slot a reward for the winners.

Jensen said: “The chance of playing in Europe was an attraction with Aberdeen but I wanted to play for a top team as well.

“It would be great if we could secure that as I have never came close to playing in Europe before.

“With the clubs I was at in Sweden and Denmark I wasn’t close to playing in Europe.

“I was a ball boy in the Europa League with FC Midtjylland which is the team I followed.

“That was the first time I can really remember European football as they played Manchester United and won (2-1).

“They lost at Old Trafford in the second leg though (5-1).

“That season they also played Napoli and Legia Warsaw (in the group stage).

“They were up against some great players and teams in Europe.

“There is a different atmosphere when you are playing in Europe and I really felt it in the stadium during that game.”

The full-back penned a four-year deal with the Dons.

Hearts James Penrice and Aberdeen's Alexander Jensen in action during the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Hearts’ James Penrice and Aberdeen’s Alexander Jensen in action during the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS

Jensen began his career in the youth set-up at hometown club FC Midtjylland.

He then moved to Vejle before a switch to FC Fredericia.

Ball boy against Manchester United

In 2023 he moved to Sweden with Brommapojkarna.

Jensen said: “The one player I remember playing for Manchester United in that game was Memphis Depay.

“I think they were without some of their top players for that match.

“When Midtjylland were ahead we were very, very slow in getting the ball back.

“In Denmark when you get to 15-years-old you have to sign contracts but I didn’t get one there so I moved to Vejle instead.

“It has worked out in the end.

“European football is always what you’re aiming for as a player.

“It would be best for us to win (Scottish Cup) and finish third.

“There’s a lot of opportunities for us to get European football.”

Jensen has made an immediate impact since arriving at Pittodrie in the winter window.

Aberdeen's Alexander Jensen in action during the Scottish Cup semi-final win against Hearts. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Alexander Jensen in action during the Scottish Cup semi-final win against Hearts. Image: SNS

Aberdeen were in the midst of a crash in form that would extend to 14 games without a win in the Premiership.

Signing for Aberdeen in tough times

When Jensen arrived the Dons were 11 league games without a win.

He would play in three defeats for Aberdeen before a defence rebuilt in the winter window began to assert authority.

Aberdeen have now only lost once in the last 12 games in all competitions, to Celtic.

Alexander Jensen at Aberdeen's Cormack Park training complex. Image: SNS
Alexander Jensen at Aberdeen’s Cormack Park training complex. Image: SNS.

The 23-year-old said: “When I came here Aberdeen hadn’t won for a number of games so it was a special situation.

“It was a mad situation to get thrown in back then.

“The first league game I started was against St Mirren (3-0 loss at Pittodrie).

“Then I started against Hibs (2-0 loss, Easter Road).

“I felt we actually played pretty good in those games but things were just not going our way.

“I feel we have been on the right path since then.

“Now we have hit the right path and know what we want.

“It’s going to be an interesting month and I’m really looking forward to it.

“The end to the season is going to be exciting.”

Aberdeen blew open the race to finish third with a 1-0 win against Hibs in the first Premiership post-split fixture.

The Dons have four games remaining this season starting with St Mirren away on Saturday.

Aberdeen's Alexander Jensen makes his debut against Rangers in a 3-0 loss at Ibrox. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Alexander Jensen makes his debut against Rangers in a 3-0 loss at Ibrox. Image: SNS

Jensen on post-split intensity

They then face Rangers (a), Celtic (h) and Dundee United (a).

On the Premiership split, Jensen said: “Actually, I like it.

“It brings intense games where anything can happen.

“It brings matches where you have to be at the top of your game to win.

“It also brings an excitement to the fans.”

