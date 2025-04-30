Aberdeen defender Alexander Jensen on bid to realise dream formed as a ball boy against Manchester United

Aberdeen defender Alexander Jensen first tasted the thrill of European football when he was a ball boy against Manchester United in Denmark.

The full-back was on the sidelines for FC Midtjylland in a Europa League last-32 win against the Old Trafford club in 2016.

Under the lights he experienced the buzz of midweek European action and began dreaming that he would one day play at that level.

Now realising that dream is within touching distance for the full-back only months after signing on at Pittodrie.

Jensen joined the Dons in the January transfer window from Swedish club Brommapojkarna for £545,000.

Aberdeen are in the fight to finish third in the Premiership which would secure European qualification.

Dreaming of European qualification

The Reds are also set to play in the Scottish Cup final against May 24, with a Euro qualification slot a reward for the winners.

Jensen said: “The chance of playing in Europe was an attraction with Aberdeen but I wanted to play for a top team as well.

“It would be great if we could secure that as I have never came close to playing in Europe before.

“With the clubs I was at in Sweden and Denmark I wasn’t close to playing in Europe.

“I was a ball boy in the Europa League with FC Midtjylland which is the team I followed.

“That was the first time I can really remember European football as they played Manchester United and won (2-1).

“They lost at Old Trafford in the second leg though (5-1).

“That season they also played Napoli and Legia Warsaw (in the group stage).

“They were up against some great players and teams in Europe.

“There is a different atmosphere when you are playing in Europe and I really felt it in the stadium during that game.”

The full-back penned a four-year deal with the Dons.

Jensen began his career in the youth set-up at hometown club FC Midtjylland.

He then moved to Vejle before a switch to FC Fredericia.

Ball boy against Manchester United

In 2023 he moved to Sweden with Brommapojkarna.

Jensen said: “The one player I remember playing for Manchester United in that game was Memphis Depay.

“I think they were without some of their top players for that match.

“When Midtjylland were ahead we were very, very slow in getting the ball back.

“In Denmark when you get to 15-years-old you have to sign contracts but I didn’t get one there so I moved to Vejle instead.

“It has worked out in the end.

“European football is always what you’re aiming for as a player.

“It would be best for us to win (Scottish Cup) and finish third.

“There’s a lot of opportunities for us to get European football.”

Jensen has made an immediate impact since arriving at Pittodrie in the winter window.

Aberdeen were in the midst of a crash in form that would extend to 14 games without a win in the Premiership.

Signing for Aberdeen in tough times

When Jensen arrived the Dons were 11 league games without a win.

He would play in three defeats for Aberdeen before a defence rebuilt in the winter window began to assert authority.

Aberdeen have now only lost once in the last 12 games in all competitions, to Celtic.

The 23-year-old said: “When I came here Aberdeen hadn’t won for a number of games so it was a special situation.

“It was a mad situation to get thrown in back then.

“The first league game I started was against St Mirren (3-0 loss at Pittodrie).

“Then I started against Hibs (2-0 loss, Easter Road).

“I felt we actually played pretty good in those games but things were just not going our way.

“I feel we have been on the right path since then.

“Now we have hit the right path and know what we want.

“It’s going to be an interesting month and I’m really looking forward to it.

“The end to the season is going to be exciting.”

Aberdeen blew open the race to finish third with a 1-0 win against Hibs in the first Premiership post-split fixture.

The Dons have four games remaining this season starting with St Mirren away on Saturday.

Jensen on post-split intensity

They then face Rangers (a), Celtic (h) and Dundee United (a).

On the Premiership split, Jensen said: “Actually, I like it.

“It brings intense games where anything can happen.

“It brings matches where you have to be at the top of your game to win.

“It also brings an excitement to the fans.”