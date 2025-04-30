Debate: Who deserves to be named Aberdeen’s player of the year?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Debate: Who deserves to be named Aberdeen’s player of the year?

The 2024/25 season is almost at an end and we want to know which player has stood above all of their Pittodrie team-mates with their performances this term? Let us know in our comments section.

By Ryan Cryle
Who do you think deserves to be crowned Aberdeen's player of the year?
Who should be named Aberdeen Football Club’s player of the year for what has been a up, down, and back up again 2024/25 season so far?

On Thursday night, the winners of Aberdeen’s official fans-voted awards for the campaign will be revealed, but before this, we want to hear who The Press and Journal readers think has been the star-man in red.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin’s team are still battling for a potentially lucrative European place for next term – either by fighting their way to third place in the Premiership and/or by beating Celtic in the Scottish Cup final at the end of May.

While there could be glory to come, it has certainly been an entertaining eight months to this point, with a record winning run to begin the campaign, followed by a record winless run, before the ongoing rejuvenation in the Reds’ fortunes.

But which player has stood above all of their Pittodrie team-mates with their performances this term?

Let us know your thoughts in our comments section

Keep an eye out for our debates published each week. Our journalist will be in the comments from 10-11am each Thursday, responding to your opinions.

