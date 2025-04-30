Debate: Who deserves to be named Aberdeen’s player of the year?

Who should be named Aberdeen Football Club’s player of the year for what has been a up, down, and back up again 2024/25 season so far?

On Thursday night, the winners of Aberdeen’s official fans-voted awards for the campaign will be revealed, but before this, we want to hear who The Press and Journal readers think has been the star-man in red.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin’s team are still battling for a potentially lucrative European place for next term – either by fighting their way to third place in the Premiership and/or by beating Celtic in the Scottish Cup final at the end of May.

While there could be glory to come, it has certainly been an entertaining eight months to this point, with a record winning run to begin the campaign, followed by a record winless run, before the ongoing rejuvenation in the Reds’ fortunes.

But which player has stood above all of their Pittodrie team-mates with their performances this term?

Let us know your thoughts in our comments section

Keep an eye out for our debates published each week. Our journalist will be in the comments from 10-11am each Thursday, responding to your opinions.