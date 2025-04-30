Aberdeen secure record allocation for Scottish Cup final against Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen secure record allocation for Scottish Cup final against Celtic

Dons have received more than 20,000 tickets for Hampden showpiece against the Hoops on May 24.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen fans cheered their sdie to victory against Hearts in the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen have secured more than 20,000 tickets for their Scottish Cup final against Celtic after agreeing to underwrite the cost of any unsold tickets.

The Dons were initially offered 16,800 tickets with the potential, but not guaranteed, chance to sell to an additional 2,000 tickets if they sold their allocation for the final on May 24.

However, the club has successfully argued for more tickets after agreeing to underwrite a larger allocation which will include the North Stand up to the halfway line.

A statement from the club read: “This will be the largest allocation we have received for a final in recent years and was only secured after agreeing to underwrite the cost of any unsold tickets.

“We believe this significant allocation is a testament to our commitment to ensuring as many fans as possible can support the team at this crucial match, our first Scottish Cup final since 2017.”

Ticket prices frozen

Tickets for the final, which have been frozen from last year’s final, go on sale online from Monday at 8am.

The first phase will be for fans with more than 300 priority points with those who have more than 150 priority points able to buy from 11am.

Those with more than 40 priority points can purchase tickets from 2pm with the remaining tickets on general sale to fans with a previous buying history from 5pm.

In-person and phone sales will be available from 1pm on Tuesday.

Oday Dabbagh celebrates his late winner for Aberdeen against Hearts in the semi-final. Image: SNS

The Dons statement continued: “Ahead of the League Cup final with Rangers in 2023, which was our last final at Hampden, our allocation sold out within a matter of hours.

“We expect demand to be similar this time round as we look to bring the Scottish Cup back to Aberdeen for the first time since 1990.

“With the above in mind, we advise all Dons supporters to use the coming days to organise friends and family to be ready to secure your tickets as we aim to make history together.”

Prices range from £25 for under-16s and over-65s to £50 for adults.

Wheelchair spaces are also available from £17 for under-16s and over-65s to £30 for adults.

