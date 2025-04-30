Aberdeen secure record allocation for Scottish Cup final against Celtic

Aberdeen have secured more than 20,000 tickets for their Scottish Cup final against Celtic after agreeing to underwrite the cost of any unsold tickets.

The Dons were initially offered 16,800 tickets with the potential, but not guaranteed, chance to sell to an additional 2,000 tickets if they sold their allocation for the final on May 24.

However, the club has successfully argued for more tickets after agreeing to underwrite a larger allocation which will include the North Stand up to the halfway line.

A statement from the club read: “This will be the largest allocation we have received for a final in recent years and was only secured after agreeing to underwrite the cost of any unsold tickets.

“We believe this significant allocation is a testament to our commitment to ensuring as many fans as possible can support the team at this crucial match, our first Scottish Cup final since 2017.”

Ticket prices frozen

Tickets for the final, which have been frozen from last year’s final, go on sale online from Monday at 8am.

The first phase will be for fans with more than 300 priority points with those who have more than 150 priority points able to buy from 11am.

Those with more than 40 priority points can purchase tickets from 2pm with the remaining tickets on general sale to fans with a previous buying history from 5pm.

In-person and phone sales will be available from 1pm on Tuesday.

The Dons statement continued: “Ahead of the League Cup final with Rangers in 2023, which was our last final at Hampden, our allocation sold out within a matter of hours.

“We expect demand to be similar this time round as we look to bring the Scottish Cup back to Aberdeen for the first time since 1990.

“With the above in mind, we advise all Dons supporters to use the coming days to organise friends and family to be ready to secure your tickets as we aim to make history together.”

Prices range from £25 for under-16s and over-65s to £50 for adults.

Wheelchair spaces are also available from £17 for under-16s and over-65s to £30 for adults.