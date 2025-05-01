Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals summer transfer window assessment plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals summer transfer window assessment plan

Thelin has already began strengthening the squad as Aberdeen have agreed a deal to sign winger Nicolas Milanovic.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin gives instructions from the sidelines during the Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts. Image: PA
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin will conduct a major assessment of his debut campaign in a bid to devise a plan to finish even higher in the Premiership next season.

The Dons are in the fight to finish third in the league and have reached the Scottish Cup final where they face Celtic on May 24.

Thelin is fully focused on the bid to secure third, deliver European qualification and lift the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990.

However, even if the Dons secure third and silverware glory, the Swede will not be content.

Thelin is determined to propel Aberdeen to a higher level still and will look at ways to achieve that during the summer.

Adama Traoré of Melbourne Victory FC and Nicolas Milanovic of Western Sydney Wanderers in action. Image: Shutterstock.
That will include transfer business in the summer with the Dons moving early by agreeing a deal to sign Australian winger Nicolas Milanovic.

‘To deserve to be higher in the table’

The 23-year-old will join Aberdeen in the summer for a fee of around £400,000 from A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers.

Thelin will also assess other factors such as training in a bid to finish higher in the league next season – even if the Dons secure a third-placed finish.

Nicolas Milanovic of Western Sydney Wanderers celebrates with the match ball after scoring a hat trick in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle Jets. Image: Shutterstock.
The Pittodrie gaffer said: “At the end of the season we will analyse things.

“That will be looking at now we are on this level, what do we need for next season to improve.

“To deserve to be higher in the table.

“Do we change the squad, do we train more, do we train differently?

“All those types of things.

“However, for now all the focus is on the games before the end of the season and trying to win them.”

Aberdeen boss Thelin faces a number of dilemmas over the future of players at the end of the season.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Hibs in the Premiership at Pittodrie.
The Dons have the option to buy on Oday Dabbagh and Jeppe Okkels who are both currently at Pittodrie on loan.

Palestinian international Dabbagh recently signed a contract extension with parent club Charleroi.

Thelin’s transfer window dilemmas

The striker’s contract with Charleroi was set to expire in the summer.

However, the Belgium club triggered a clause to take that deal up to the summer of 2026.

Dabbagh has scored four goals in 11 games since arriving on loan on deadline day of the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old scored the late winner in the 2-1 Scottish Cup semi-final win against Hearts at Hampden.

Aberdeen's Oday Dabbagh celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Hearts in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden. Image by SNS
It is understood Preston North End would want a fee of £1million for Okkels in the summer.

Okkels, who played under Thelin at Swedish top flight Elfsborg, has played 15 games for the Dons, with 10 starts.

Question over leading scorer Nisbet

Leading goalscorer Kevin Nisbet’s loan from Millwall also expires at the end of the season.

Thelin has previously admitted he would be keen to have Nisbet at Pittodrie next season.

However, it is understood Millwall would look for a seven-figure fee if they were to sell the Scotland international in the summer.

That would be to recoup some of the £2m paid to Hibs for Nisbet in summer 2023.

Full-back Jack MacKenzie and keeper Ross Doohan are also out of contract with Aberdeen at the end of the season.

For now though, Thelin is focused on the bid to end his first season at Pittodrie on a high.

Focus on the bid to finish third

Aberdeen, who are level on points with third-placed Hibs, travel to St Mirren on Saturday.

Thelin said: “It is so tight in the league table.

“There are not so many points to play for as there are only four games left so we have to be really focused.

Aberdeen players celebrate Kevin Nisbet scoring to make it 1-0 against Hibs. Image: SNS
“They are going to be tight games so we have to be sharp in every game.

“We also have to be better away from home so there are things to improve.”

Conversation