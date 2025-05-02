Joe Harper: Football authorities were wrong to try to hand Celtic ANOTHER Scottish Cup final advantage over Aberdeen

It is shocking Aberdeen had to fight to get additional tickets for the Scottish Cup final against Celtic at Hampden.

The Pittodrie hierarchy must be applauded for battling to get more than 20,000 briefs for the club’s first Scottish Cup final since 2017.

Aberdeen were initially faced with only 16,800 guaranteed tickets, with the potential of an additional 2,000 – but they were not guaranteed.

The increased allocation of more than 20,000 was only secured after the Dons agreed to underwrite the cost of any unsold tickets.

It is farcical a club should have to scrap for a fair share of tickets for a national final.

Scottish football authorities’ unfair approach to cup finals must change

That is a major flaw and imbalance in the Scottish game which needs to be addressed.

There should always be a 50-50 split of tickets regardless of the teams in the final – with no exception for Celtic and Rangers.

Aberdeen have experienced this before, as the club requested a 50-50 split of tickets for the League Cup final against Rangers in 2023.

However, their request was rejected by the SPFL as Aberdeen received 19,500 tickets for that final and Rangers got 25,000.

Why should Celtic and Rangers automatically get a larger ticket allocation?

The fair way would be to deliver a clear 50-50 split.

There could then be a definitive deadline for tickets to be returned if they are not sold, then they can be made available to the other club.

But there must be that opportunity to sell a 50% split of tickets.

Why should Celtic be given ANOTHER advantage over Aberdeen?

It is so frustrating because Celtic already have an advantage with a far superior budget and the final being played in their home city.

And Scottish football authorities hand them a further edge by giving them more tickets.

It is time for a rule change to ensure there is an initial 50-50 allocation for all semi-finals and finals at Hampden.

FA Cup final: How clubs should be treated

The English FA allocate an equal 50-50 ticket share to clubs for FA Cup finals, regardless of the teams.

Underdogs Crystal Palace will get the same amount of tickets as Manchester City for the final this month, which is the way it should be.

By successfully pushing for more tickets for the May 24 final, the Aberdeen board are showing their faith in the Red Army.

Let’s not forget 43,000 Aberdeen supporters were at the League Cup final win against Inverness Caley Thistle at Parkhead in 2014.

That sensational attendance blows out the water any argument Aberdeen could not sell their share of a 50-50 allocation at Hampden.

Travelling Red Army have been superb again this season

Aberdeen’s supporters have been absolutely phenomenal throughout Jimmy Thelin’s first season in charge.

They have travelled in their thousands to every away game.

That was impressive during the record-breaking 16-game unbeaten start to the season in all competitions under Thelin.

However, the numbers in the travelling support also never dropped. Even as the Dons endured a 14-game Premiership winless slump during the winter.

As their team failed to win game after game, the Red Army still travelled across the country in their thousands to cheer on the Reds.

It was a magnificent effort from the fans.

Now Thelin and his players have the opportunity to reward Aberdeen supporters, as success this season is within touching distance.

Aberdeen blew open the race to finish third with a 1-0 win against Hibs at Pittodrie.

They are now level on points with third-placed Hibs, who hold a superior goal difference.

And the season will close with the final against Celtic at Hampden.

I’m confident the Red Army will sell out the ticket allocation and make Hampden a sea of red to help the bid to lift silverware.

Sensational goal by Kevin Nisbet

I applaud Kevin Nisbet for scoring an absolutely stunning goal in the 1-0 win against Hibs at Pittodrie.

It is a goal any striker would be proud of because it was so difficult to pull off.

When the ball came out to Nisbet at the edge of the box, he was falling backwards, so didn’t have much options available to him.

Somehow he managed to control the ball on his chest and then unleash a sensational volley into the top far corner.

It was a strike of exquisite quality and a real contender for goal of the season.

Nisbet has hit form in recent months and will return to parent club Millwall in the summer.

On this form, I’m sure Millwall boss Alex Neil would like to have Nisbet in his side next season.

It would be great if Nisbet could lead the line for Aberdeen next season – but other clubs will want him as well.